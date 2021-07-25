The state is not your friend… example 57,459

The idea, then, that Boris and his Cabinet would have been able to simply sit there, apparently passively, while the virus ‘let rip’, was pretty implausible once the Chinese and Italians had gone into lockdown. The urge to do things would have been overwhelming. And it remains to this day. Letting the immune systems and common sense of the public take care of matters is anathema to our leaders, because it doesn’t involve them taking bold action or, indeed, doing anything much at all. This goes against the grain of their very psyches: in their own minds, they envisage themselves ‘winning’ in the war against Covid through their brilliant decision-making and uber-competence, and being hoisted onto the shoulders of the grateful populace and paraded through the streets accordingly. They don’t want nature to take the credit which they believe is theirs. In fact, it is pretty clear that they don’t really want the virus to reach natural equilibrium at all – they want to defeat it, preferably through some fabulous scheme.
– David McGrogan, an Associate Professor of Law at Northumbria Law School
When they should be paraded about on a fence rail then thrown into a body of water, preferably a swamp.
Or, as Sir Humphrey said, “Something must be done. This is something. Therefore we must do it.”
This is a powergrab–an attempt to establish a CCP style tyranny using virus/vax scam. It is international and co-ordinated.
They want this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOlFEbfTJa0
because making uk an open-air jail is the only way they can force this on us:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=VT4lY6HWdfA
From whre I’m sitting western governments are acting in concert to destroy western civilization as we know it. I don’t think what Boris wants matters one way or the other.
‘… they envisage themselves ‘winning’ in the war against Covid…’
To add to: war on drugs, war on poverty, war on obesity, war on climate change, war on terrorism.
A political class perpetually at war… with the citizens whom they are supposed to serve.
Calvin Coolidge was infamous for his cautious approach, which (often famously) tended to save a great deal of money. He summed-up his philosophy as, ‘You have eight cans calling for your attention; there’s little harm in kicking them down the road as, once you catch back up with them, six of the cans will have rolled into the ditch and therefore are no longer a problem.’ Also see Sir John Cowperthwaite, for a lifetime of commonsense foils to bureaucrats who insisted on “doing something”.
“From whre I’m sitting western governments are acting in concert to destroy western civilization as we know it.”
The question that needs asking is why? What have these people got against their own culture? I know western societies aren’t perfect but they are, or at least were, a sight less imperfect that a lot of the others.