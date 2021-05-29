A Cambridge education

“Cambridge professors fight plan to let students file secret racism denunciations”, reports the Times.
For David Abulafia, a distinguished professor of Mediterranean history at Cambridge, the launch of a university “reporting tool” encouraging students to denounce people for “micro-aggressions” was particularly sinister.
An ancestor, Samuel Abulafia, was arrested in the 15th century during the Spanish Inquisition for maintaining Jewish practices after Jews had been expelled from the country. The man eventually changed his name to Lopez so that no one would recognise his origins. Another Abulafia was one of the first to be burnt by the Inquisition for the same crime.
Today Abulafia, a bestselling author and historian, believes that the new tool allowing students anonymously to accuse members of faculty of “racism, discrimination and micro-aggressions” draws from the same well that gave birth to the barbaric Inquisition.
The list provided by the university of transgressions includes “raising eyebrows when a black member of staff or student is speaking” and making “backhanded compliments”
Professor Abulafia also makes the following point:
“As for reporting someone if you feel they have committed a micro-aggression against you, this may actually hinder minorities as lecturers could be apprehensive about providing them with one-to-one tuition in case they make a perceived transgression.
For the Woke, that is not a bug but a feature. The last thing they want is for minority students to flourish at Cambridge or any other British university. Where would the cadre come from then? The plan is for minority students to emerge angry and embittered at the way their tutors and lecturers never seemed to quite trust them.
We need there to be lots of racism. There are a small number of racists who are universally despised. These people don’t provide anything like enough racism for our anti racism agenda. The bar is now so low that it is basically lying on the floor. The only solution is to lower the bar to about seventy feet below sea level. There you go, racism everywhere.
Flood the zone. Adopt their philosophy as your own. Every non-woke student needs to start reporting within that new system on every woke professor’s perceived (or imagined) transgressions.
“Prof A failed to wink at me this morning, shattering my self-image.” “Prof B let his hand linger over his notebook as I was speaking, which was disrespectful of my race.” “Prof C called on another student even though my hand went up first, and that student was trans and I am not.” “Prof D called Lincoln a “bad man”, making assumptions about Lincoln’s gender self-image.”
They’ll tire of such crap quickly, I would guess. Failing that, the rest of us will at least have fun.
That ‘insufficient grovelling is racist’ I already knew, but ‘backhandedness in a compliment’ poses particular difficulties. Does praising someone’s counting ability count as the latest woke chic or a very backhanded compliment indeed?
I think Orwell called this ‘facecrime’ in 1984. It is not a new idea for ‘anti’-racists in the UK, of course. In Margaret Thatcher’s last election victory (1987), the BBC’s election night visuals were literally unable to show Tory gains, so sure had they been that they need only design the visuals to show seats the Tories lost. Afterwards, there was some suggestion that maybe a recent loud accusation that it was ‘racist body-language’ to glance at your watch while a person of colour was speaking at length had undermined the attractiveness of Labour to some voters.