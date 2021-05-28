We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

Slogans & Quotations

Whether it is Nigeria’s government brutalising its citizens, China herding Uighur Muslims into “re-education camps” or Libyan slave markets actually auctioning black people like cattle in the 21st-century, injustices elsewhere often provoke muted responses from Western progressives — certainly, nowhere near the outrage that accompanies even much lesser injustices in the West. This from the same people who profess to care about all of humanity, not just those living within their borders.

Remi Adekoya

May 28th, 2021

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  Paul Marks
    May 28, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    There is no mystery here – “Woke” doctrine is Frankfurt School Marxism, its purpose is to destroy the “capitalist” West. The leaders of the “Woke” do not give a damn about black people, or women, or Muslims, or homosexuals, or trans, or any other “victim group” – they are just cannon fodder in an entirely cynical exercise.

