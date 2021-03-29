|
Samizdata quote of the day
Yet there has never been a more pressing time to engage with these issues in the classroom. If I were a teacher of Religious Studies, I would find it difficult to justify ignoring the question of the perceived conflict between religious faith and free speech, or not to discuss the murders of Samuel Paty and the satirists of Charlie Hebdo. While there is nothing wrong with acknowledging the potential offence that depictions of the Prophet Mohammed might cause, it is not a sufficient reason to avoid the topic altogether. I am sure that many pupils are disturbed by the anti-Semitic Nazi propaganda cartoons that are routinely included in history textbooks, but they serve an important function in the learning process. We know very little about the context in which the images of Mohammed were shown at Batley Grammar, but it is implausible that the teacher’s motives were anything other than educational.
– Andrew Doyle
|
It has been said by many muslims that a visual depiction of Mohammed is forbidden and an insult to their faith. Why? Is there a paragraph, or chapter, in the Koran which states that? If not, why is a drawing of him such an alleged insult? If the Koran, which apparently contains the words given to Mohammed by Allah, does state that, why would Allah be so concerned about people knowing what his prophet looked like? I have, over the years, asked muslim friends and colleagues about this and no one has been able to give me a satisfactory answer, or any answer at all on occasions, often changing the subject. We already know about Mohammed’s philosophies on death, torture, rape, and sexual slavery, but was he a giant of a man, a dwarf, only had one eye or, Allah forbid, white? In a society where a white, heterosexual, male is now seen as a figure of hate and oppression, perhaps that is the reason, to stop descendants of his victims claiming reparations from the local mosque?
The purpose of education is to learn, to discuss and debate, to improve knowledge and, when necessary, to challenge or question. If pupils or students are not allowed to do that, then they are not being properly educated.
Hundreds of sexually abused young girls in places like Rochdale and Rotherham were not helped because nobody dared speak out for them.
This teacher is in a similar predicament. Nobody will help him.
Oh dear! Do you think Mohammed’s followers would be really upset if it were so?
Penseivat’s question actually got me thinking. In the ten commandments the Bible specifically says that we should not make an image of God. However, there are images of him all over the place (including, ironically, on the roof of the Sistine Chapel.) Nonetheless, I am struggling to remember the last time a group of Catholics busted into a newspaper and killed all the journalists.
It seems ironic that this teacher is accused of doing harm when the only actual evidence of harm coming from an image of the Prophet are in the blood stained walls at Charlie Hebdo. I’ll take offense over murder any day.
“In the ten commandments the Bible specifically says that we should not make an image of God.”
Fraser Orr
I am assuming the words “graven images” mentioned in the Commandments includes those of God as well as man made objects, idols, or other images of God.
The protests by the muslim community in Batley are nothing to do with an image of their God, Allah. The protests are over an image, which was a copy of a cartoon which imagined what their prophet looked like. There is a difference in this. I understand that the Koran refers to Jesus, and describes him as a prophet, yet there are no protests, riots, or murders over images, including cartoons and caricatures, of Jesus being shown around the world.
The muslim world has followed the rest of the world in progressing in almost everything except their religion. Perhaps it’s time that some challenges or questions be made, and that must come from the young, who have been educated, rather than brain-washed.
@Penseivat March 29, 2021 at 4:05 pm
Mohammed was most likely not white but he was allegedly ginger … which might explain a lot.