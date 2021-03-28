Discussion point: restrictions on elderly drivers

“Over-70s facing driving curfew in licence shake-up”, reports the Times.
Before you pile in, the headline is misleading. What is being proposed is actually a relaxation of existing regulations:
Over-70s in poor health may be allowed to continue driving if they agree to fit a tracking device restricting them to daylight hours near their home.
That could be liberating. Or it could be a Trojan horse. First elderly people with health problems, then elderly people in general and sick people in general… what other groups might the government decide need to be tracked?
Licences expire when drivers turn 70, and those wanting to keep driving must inform the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) of medical conditions such as dementia, Parkinson’s, epilepsy, diabetes — if it is treated with insulin — and any condition that affects both eyes or the total loss of sight in one eye. Reviews follow every three years.
Under the proposals discussed at a meeting this month between the DVLA and Driving Mobility, the official network of driving assessment centres, the over-70s could be eligible for “graduated driving licences”. These would potentially restrict them to a radius of 20 or 30 miles from home and bar them from night driving. They would apply only to those who would otherwise face losing their licence because of ill health.
Edward Trewhella, chief executive of Driving Mobility, said: “A lot of older drivers stick within their own locality — they go to the shop, the doctor’s surgery, go and see a granddaughter down the road, probably on minor roads with which they are familiar. This process would regularise that, and make it legal for them to do so as long as they didn’t take a trip outside of an area or outside of a time restriction. That would mean that they were driving safely within their familiar environment.”
For many elderly people, especially those who live where public transport is poor, the ability to drive is the difference between an active, sociable, productive life and imprisonment until death.
And yet –
Patricia Colquhoun, 69, lost her son, Neil, 28, when Turner Waddell, 90, a one-eyed retired GP with dementia, drove a mile the wrong way down a dual carriageway. Colquhoun, who lives in Hampshire, said the current system, which relies on self-referral, is flawed. “Nobody likes to say they’re old. They all say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with me.’
If it saves one life! Put the collar on, old man!!!
It’s better to be allowed to drive a limited distance with a tracking device than to be forbidden to drive at all. And you are free to opt to give up driving (or be driven by a chauffeur). I suppose the tracking device is on you car, not on your body. So, there is nothing sinister about it.
I think we all accept there have to be minimum standards of competency when driving a one- or two-ton piece of machinery. And I don’t think we’d accept a six-year-old driving daddy’s car (even if she could). But I’ve always thought that an essential element of any driving test ought to be based on reflexes and skill, not just the ability to understand and follow the Highway Code. I propose a standard under which drivers would have to do a lap around a racing circuit in under a given time. Not only would this increase road safety, it would also introduce an entirely new form of spectator sport.
But US Presidents are exempt. And will they stop Lords and MP over 70 from voting on anything unless they have a tracker fitted? If not, why not?
What’s wrong with a re-test at 75, 80, 82 etc. ? Or a simulator test?
They’ve got to fine-tune the tracking system that will be preventing all of us from driving “too far,” using “too much gasoline,” or driving “the wrong kind of car”–all coming to a nation near you by 2030.
I’m not seeing the bit about autonomous electric cars.
‘especially those who live where public transport is poor’
ie outside London.
The DVLA should consider trackers for young male drivers. They are by far the most dangerous people on the road.
That’s exactly the mental road they want you to start driving down.
…or prosecute the old coot for manslaughter or whatever crime is appropriate. The family then sues and takes his estate or some fraction of it as compensation to the dead kid’s family. THAT might ensure that the families, i.e., inheritors, of other 90-somethings keep a close eye on grandad! [and hopefully the judge would not send grandad to prison unless he’d been previously warned, cited for similar screwups, etc.]
Let your family be your restraining collar! 🙂
Eric, roads are public places, not private ones.
I have no problem with government measures to try to make them safer by data driven restrictions on some people.
If you want to race around like Lewis Hamilton on your own land then I don’t think the government should interfere.
Please don’t though. The NHS has enough on its plate as it is.
Why not leave it to the auto insurers to determine if their customers can still drive competently? That’s the way it works now, and it generally does work. (In the US, without insurance, you cannot drive.) That’s the way we actually enforce many safety conventions in society.
Long ago, (long ago!) I built amusement park rides. The government “safety test” for a new roller coaster consisted of a government inspector checking that our queue-line railings were of proper height, and that our insurer was covering the ride. The insurer performed all of the real safety checks – it had the skin in the game to do it properly. It was just generally conceded that government had no expertise in the area, and so they left it to those who did.
It’s better to lose only one arm to a maniac with an ax than to lose both arms. Neither scenario is good.
It’s a tough issue. Deprive seniors of the freedom of driving, and their quality of life takes a severe beating. Let the functionally-blind drive, and the roads are no fun. But the actual numbers – of blind oldsters crashing, of dementia patients running down kids in crosswalks – don’t really point to this being a huge problem.
“Data-driven”?
After a lifetime of experience, I cross the road at night if I’m coming to a group of young minority males. That’s “data-driven”, but I’m told it’s bad. Age is just as immutable as race.
We should not empower the state by granting it access to new technology that can and will be abused. Also see ‘vaccine passports’.
In this case the solution is simple. Make the elderly retake their test every 5 years from the age of 65. Simples. No new technology involved. Everybody gets it.
And Pete, please take a hike. This is a place for people unreasonably committed to liberty. Not people who might give it a go ‘if safe’.
Raise your hand if you think this technology will stop with limiting the rights of people who are physically impaired from safe driving … and not, say, those with unpopular (i.e. non-woke) political views, or those who have participated in anti-government protests, or those who said something which got blocked on Facebook. If you have mentioned Muslim rape gangs on Twitter, will your driving range be restricted? Stay tuned!
Now, if you have your hand up, you need to go back and review the last 5 years to get your head straight.
Jon, I’ve always thought this place welcomes free speech and a diversity of opinion, and dislikes censorship.
I’ve had no indication yet that it doesn’t. Maybe you should take a hike if you don’t like what some people post.
I am old (83)and still driving. I live now in New Zealand and am required to be examined by my Doctor every two years to ensure that I am fit and active enough to not pose a threat to myself or anyone else. My eyes are also tested regularly.I was still in the UK when I passed 70 and just had to self certify. I recommend the NZ method.
Hard cases make bad law.
But then the modern fad is to take every personal tragedy and turn it into a repressive law. Living in a city, I don’t drive much, but am aware that with advancing years, my reaction times are declining, given that a bus* runs right past my front door I would not be too inconvenienced if in ten or so years my driving licence was revoked. Add to that there are just a ‘shed load’ of inconsiderate drivers on the roads. Not to mention the insurance scammers.
The solution may be to issue every elderly driver with a Tesla. Then when the accident occurs, he ( masculine includes the feminine ) can blame the computer
*Then I suppose a car is still marginally more safe and secure than public transport.
Aside from my growing curiosity as to know the story about Bobby, our resident lawyer, building amusement park rides…
My feeling is that if we concede that the government has the right to require a driving test to allow people to drive, it seems only reasonable to concede that it require you to do one ever five or ten years. That would seem to solve the problem.
Having said that, my son recently passed his driving test here in Illinois. It was embarrassingly easy. No three point turns or maneuvers of any kind. He drove around the block and didn’t even encounter traffic. They didn’t even require an emergency stop. There is a reason they simplified the driving test to minimize time in the car with the tester. Anyone want to guess why? Is it a good trade off to release lots of incompetent drivers on the road because of a ridiculously overblown concern about covid?
Regarding this precautionary principle, I found this on the web, which seemed to encapsulate my feelings on it: https://dilbert.com/strip/2021-03-19
I don’t like this kind of creeping safty-ism. You want to restrict young men in some way. Well, the roads would be even safer if the government ensured people who don’t have a good reason to be in their cars don’t use them. After all, you can take public transportation if you’re just off to the beach for a day. Just think how much society would save in money and lives if only people deemed necessary are allowed to drive!
It’s a long road, and there’s no end to it. Or rather, the end is those of us who aren’t somehow wealthy or connected will be travelling by bus so the roads are safe for the important people.
By a mysterious coincidence, that is also the end of the road for ever-upwardly spiraling gasoline prices (driven almost entirely by ever-increasing taxes).
A cynical person could be forgiven for wondering if that was the primary rather than the secondary goal.
Sounds a lot like “common sense” gun control to me.
Most major roads used to be private Turnpike Trusts – the private owners should decide who can drive on the private roads.
As for roads in towns – the Dukes of Westminster and other developers used to be in charge of the roads for their developments. The modern idea of a private developer building a lot of houses and then expecting their (often SUBSTANDARD) roads, drainage and pavements, to be “adopted” by local councils (for repairs that often amount to rebuilding) is not good – indeed not acceptable.
Sorry but building houses, flats, offices and so on and then WALKING AWAY leaving it all to local government – is not free enterprise, it is disguised CORPORATE WELFARE for the builders.
Traffic problems and traffic control are not something that private housing estate buildings should be able to “dump” on the taxpayers – and elderly drivers are part of that.
By the way – most accidents are caused by young drivers, so the whole thing is daft anyway.