Safely under supervision every minute of the day

“School almost ‘eliminates bullying’ with break-time ban on games”, the BBC reports.
A school claims to have almost eliminated bullying by banning games like football at break times.
Instead, students at Hackney New School participate in supervised quizzes, poetry recitals and other activities, including chess and choir clubs.
The school says there have been only five reports of bullying, including cyber bullying, in the last year.
Head teacher Charlotte Whelan said: “A school without bullying sounds like a utopia but it is achievable.”
I do not doubt that it is achievable. Greater safety from ever having a bad experience is always achievable – at the cost of being cut off from experiencing anything much at all.
The students, aged 11 to 16, are still taking exercise during breaks and PE lessons, but sports are “more structured” and supervised.
“The school has been completely transformed and the students are really thriving,” Ms Whelan said.
Rather than kicking a football around or jumping skipping ropes in the playground unsupervised, students practise sonnets by classic poets like Shelley and Tennyson or quiz each other on capital cities, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
At certain times when I was a schoolgirl I would have been glad to escape the cruelty and cold of the playground. It was nice when I got to the Lower Sixth and we were allowed to spend the lunch hour in a common room. Unprompted, we literally did have a phase when our favourite activity was to quiz each other on capital cities (Mongolia – Ulaan Bator, Botswana – Gaborone), and I would have welcomed a little more Shelley and Tennyson and a little less depressing modern poetry in my English lessons.
To give children the choice to engage in indoor and/or structured activities in their free time, whether because such activities are a safe harbour from bullies or just because these are the things they enjoy, is good. To deny them the chance to ever kick a ball and skip and play tag and scream and quarrel and make up without being under the eye of authority is inhuman.
It is not just unplanned social activities between groups of children that Ms Whelan wants to put a stop to; she also says she wants to be “doing more for pupils” in terms of preventing them from “aimlessly wandering the playground”. Heaven forbid that they have time to walk and think.
Edit: Several commenters have rightly said that to suffer bullying in childhood is a terrible thing that can have lifelong effects on the victims. But surely that is best answered by giving children as far as possible the chance to follow their own judgement as to where they are safest and happiest. The lunchtime club ceases to be a haven from bullies if the bullies are forced to be there too.
Back in 2003 Brian Micklethwait wrote about how well the children behaved in a voluntary karate class he observed.
What struck me, so to speak, about these “martial arts” classes was that although the children present may have supposed that all there were learning was how to be more violent, what they were really learning was no less than civilisation itself.
The children were all told to get changed into their Karate kit in an orderly fashion, and to put their regular clothes in sensible little heaps. They all lined up the way he said. They all turned up on time. They left the place impeccably clean when they’d finished, all helping to make sure that all was ship-shape and properly closed-up when they left.
Were these children being “coerced”? Certainly not. They didn’t have to be there, any more than The Man had to teach them Karate if he didn’t want to. If they wanted out, then out they could go, with no blots on their copybooks or markings-down on their CVs.
The unique benefit of their product about which “Educators” go on and on is socialisation. It can be had nowhere else, they say. And a carefully monitored and guided society is exactly the one they want young people used to.
Also, Shelley and Tennyson? Racist, sexist white males? Where are the poets of Colour, the voices of Gay pride and Feminist empowerment?
For example, talk about stirring up racial hate and advocating white supremacy-
“Men of England, heirs of glory,
Heroes of unwritten story…
Rise like lions after slumber
In unconquerable number.
Shake your chains to earth like dew
Which in sleep had fallen on you.
Ye are many, they are few.”
They should be investigated.
If you can’t establish your status of dominance over the nerds by being waaay better than them at football at break, you’re only left with beating the crap out of them on the way home from school.
So when they encounter real serious bullying as adults they will have no idea at all how to handle it. Brilliant, just brilliant.
Fred Z, indeed. And your post would still be true if you replaced “real serious bullying” with “the frictions and minor conflicts inseparable from ordinary life”.
Good comments all. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to do some aimless wandering around, an activity I have enjoyed since childhood. I do some of my best thinking while aimlessly wandering around.
Reminds me of the serving officer who revealed at dinner one evening that the only functional means of keeping the men from screwing everything up was to have them not do anything at all.
FWIW, I think you are being to hard on this head teacher. Bullying is a really serious problem that has deep, profound impacts on those most subject to it. And surely giving kids lots of things to do is often a good thing. Idle hands do the devil’s work, so they say. I’m not sure the poetry reading is something that would have gone down well at my school, but I think her goal and general plan is laudable. My kids go to a high school that has largely eliminated bullying too by keeping the kids busy, and using various tools to put the kids in relationships with each other (they have a program where upper class-persons take on responsibility of helping and guiding lower class-persons.) I was fortunate to never be the target of bullying in school, but I saw a few kids who were and the effect on their lives was very, very destructive, both short and long term.
I don’t doubt that Natalie’s wandering around time was productive for her, and I too appreciate a little unstructured alone time. But if your wandering around time involves dodging a pack of wolves ready to tear you apart, the luxury of profound epiphanies we expect are rather hard to come by.
Bullying is no laughing matter (mental as well as physical), and it is particularly nasty when inflicted by someone much physically larger than you, or much older and more senior (such as a head prefect in a school, or a teacher). At one school I along with several pupils were bullied by games teacher, so much so that complaints were lodged. (Under today’s regime, that teacher would probably be in jail.)
That said, it bothers me that one obvious way to deal with bullies (learn to knock the shit out of them if attacked) is not even up for discussion. My father was bullied at his grammar school and he learned how to box (he was so good at it eventually that he boxed for the RAF). Teach kids how to toughen up a bit, maybe. Martial arts, etc.
Learning how to deal with bullies is, sadly, part of life. I also found that my loathing of bullies made me a libertarian, and put me off the idea of compulsory schooling.
At Kettering Boys School the “break” periods in the playground were rather violent – one of my residents, in the ward I serve till the end of the month, was almost kicked to death by a large number of boys, he found school far more stressful than the army. I was tortured at the school for many years (as Alan Rickman’s “Sheriff of Nottingham” says in a Robin Hood film “I had a very unhappy childhood – it is a wonder I am sane”) – but then I am told (it is always hard to judge one’s self) that I was not very nice to people either, especially if I caught a gang member on their own. But I must stress that nothing was ever proved against me.
However, staying in the building was no better – people were often attacked in class rooms and in the library (I might have been a librarian today had KBS been a more peaceful place).
On the hand the 6th form (the people who choose to stay at the school after 16 years of age – I was one of these) was quite peaceful – it was also pointless (which is why I had to end up doing my “A” levels at a local Technical Collage), but quite peaceful – at least for us 6th formers, we were prefects and had red stripes on our blazers. We never attacked each other.
At the school I taught at in Northampton (St Peter’s Independent School) there was never any trouble during breaks – I was out in the play ground most breaks and the boys and girls did not torture each other at all. I knew many of the pupils well and I am sure they would have told me if there had been any trouble in the play ground that I had not seen.
So it is not really a matter of whether the pupils are in the building or in the playground (I remind the readers that KBS was violent inside and out – and St Peter’s was peaceful inside and out) I think other factors are involved. Most importantly whether individual children choose to be good or evil – they do have Free Will.
We were not taught poetry at KBS (at least not in my day) – I am rather ignorant of literature to this day. Although I did find some books in the library that had not been burned – there were green ones that had Ancient Greek on one side and English on the facing pages and blue ones that had Latin on one side and English on the other.
I read the English writing (Mrs Williams, a lady in a village near Kettering, had taught me to read – we were not really taught to read at school) and thought I was very smart – it did not occur to me that in civilised times boys at what had been Kettering Grammar School had read the facing Ancient Greek and Latin pages of the green and blue books.
The school was eventually closed – too many fires and missing pupils and stuff.
Fraser Orr, I don’t dispute what you say about the seriousness of bullying – my reference to the cruelty of the playground came from personal experience. But as I also said surely that is best answered by giving children the choice to go to lunch clubs or whatever, not by making it compulsory.
I shall slightly amend the wording of my post in the light of your input.
Edit: it also occurs to me that making the lunchtime activities compulsory means that the bullies (resentfully) go to them too.