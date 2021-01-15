All who died on the 6th supported Trump. What else do we truly know?

Truth is the daughter of time. Meanwhile, what do we actually know about the events of the 6th?
Ashli Babbitt died because she was shot. Three protestors died of medical emergencies (it happens in crowds but still …). And someone killed Brian Sicknick, a Capitol policeman, a Trump supporter and no friend to the deep state.
Brian died because a man threw a fire extinguisher onto a group of policemen and it struck him. (The clear video hasn’t prevented some accounts, and even more comments, confabulating tales of his being beaten to death by a frenzied mob, but you can click the link to see what actually happened – a professional-looking strike by a man who approaches from the left of the video and then as swiftly retreats when the deed is done.) Throwing a fire extinguisher is no way to kill a specific targeted person, but it is a way to inflict death or injury on a random policeman. (Four years ago, in early 2017, the rioters threw concrete blocks at the police – luckily, IIRC, no-one was killed then.)
Andy Ngo said it did not look like Antifa to him. He was in England at the time, not Washington DC, so is working from videos of the event, but he has a great deal of experience of what Antifa in Portland look like. Michael Yon says in this video that it looked like standard Antifa false flag agent-provocateur tactics to him. He was there outside the Capitol and he has seen Antifa in Portland (and has seen many protests around the world). Michael Waller, another eyewitness, is very sure he saw agent-provocateurs, and that some were Antifa false flags – and is not so sure about others. The impeachers and the MSM remain in denial but gradually others – even the FBI – are deciding that the crowd listening to Trump’s split infinitive (“to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”) were not first on the scene at the Capitol.
One thing seems clear. The US right believe in the second amendment – and in their right to shoot second, to shoot back. If last Wednesday had been a coup attempt, the shooting of Ashli would have been met with return fire. This was no coup attempt. Whatever the first-at-the-Capitol group intended, it was not that.
One thing is not yet clear to me. Who were they, really, and what was their goal? It is horrible to think that Brian Sicknick may have been killed by someone from the side he sympathised with. It is horrible – and dangerously consoling – to think he was killed by an enemy activist wearing a reversed Trump hat.
– On the one hand, the collusion investigation in the first two years of Trump’s presidency and the impeachement a year ago were both deep state operations. Both were designed to deflect and delay they themselves being investigated (for the FISA warrants / Fusion GPS stuff, for Biden’s exploiting US aid to get the investigator of his son’s employer fired). This could just be third time round – a false flag operation to enable a riot-justified impeachment to drown out discussion of election fraud.
– On the other hand, more than once since the election, I’ve seen posts note that people are so angry about the steal that ‘someone on our side’ might do something violent. In November 2012, Republicans felt disappointed but not cheated – everyone could see there had been some vote fraud but they could also see that Obama won anyway. It’s different now. Throwing a fire extinguisher onto a bunch of cops facing away from you, not at some politicians or deep staters, doesn’t fit my idea of what that anger would prompt, but in such volatile situations all sorts of things can happen, so who really knows. Remember also that pollsters before the election sometimes asked not, “Will you be voting for Trump?”, but ,”Will your neighbour be voting for Trump?”, knowing that cancel culture meant the latter question gave a more accurate answer to the former. The idea of political violence in the US is ugly. So is the idea of a blatantly stolen election being supinely endured. Did some people think these neighbours could become violent?
We may know more in time, but, as Natalie points out, we cannot trust the MSM to report whatever does not suit them. Meanwhile we must live in interestingly uncertain times.
Looks like this guy and CNN were in on the plot to storm the Capitol building.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the Mall, Trump hadn’t yet finished his speech. But the incursion into the Capitol building was already under way. Brought to you by CNN and the color revolution. We’re all Egypt now.
And, other sources report that Brian Slicknick died of a stroke. Was he, in fact, the officer who was struck by the fire extinguisher or was it another officer? I’m asking, I haven’t seen anything official.
I have a real fear of a false flag terrorist event in the near future, along the lines of Oklahoma City. Bill Clinton did pretty well out of that, and Sleepy Joe will do even better. It will enable him to get his domestic anti-terrorism law, which will effectively render opposition to him illegal. A couple of hundred dead people will be a price he would be happy to pay, no doubt about that.
The thing about Sleepy Joe is he sometimes blurts out the truth. He was right when he said the Democrats have the best organised voter fraud ever, and he was probably right when he said a dark winter was coming to America.
There are many people who believe the Jussie Smollett hoax on Chicago’s northside was engineered to provide a pretext for forcing through the anti-lynching law that I believe was championed by VP elect Sleazy.
One thing that must NEVER be forgotten is that without Trump becoming POTUS we would have WAY less evidence of the extent of the rottenness and corruption of the Fake News Media. And without Trump becoming POTUS many of us, including myself to a significant extent, would not be aware of the extraordinary extent of the corruption and rottenness of the Fake News Media.
He really was not supposed to win in 2016. REALLYYYYYY was not supposed to win.
Every time the Fake News Media earns that title whether by lie of ommission or failing to investigate a possibility or misrepresenting the news or burying important news stories or concealing evidence that contradicts The Narrative or baldfaced lying or stoking unwarranted hysteria around Fake Narratives like “police brutality” or “systemic racism” or smearing Trump supporters or demonizing Trump or demonstrating an extraordinary double standard in their portrayal of right wing violence vs left wing violence. Every single time the Fake News Media earns its title is just more evidence that Trump REALLYYYYYY was not supposed to win.
Why? Many reasons why, but ultimately:
Because to Trump supporters or Trump movement sympathizers/empathizers the sins and crimes of the Fake News Media are transparently blatant, while to those who have no empathy or sympathy for the Trump movement the sins and crimes of the Fake News Media are invisible. It’s a rorschach test that actually has a correct answer: the Fake News Media is completely bankrupt, rotten and corrupt and it’s a tool of the deep state, financial establishment, globalists, federal bureaucracy, and China.
Those still living inside The Narrative cannot see reality – and were it not for Trump most of us would largely still be living inside of The Narrative (without even knowing it, of course).
This post is a repeat from a couple of days ago.
Here is a podcast of two Leftist commentators on the Capital protests, one of whom was present. Jeremy Lee Quinn was on the ground and inside the Capitol on Jan 6. They focus on the biased, manipulative, and shallow quality of the media reporting and Jeremy Lee Quinn has some surprising observations. They make note that some of the early reports on the event were very premature and from desk jockeys, far away from the events that were transpiring, and who could not possibly have known what was actually happening. I disagree with Weinstein’s characterization of the protest as an attempted coup attempt or an insurrection. That said, I noticed that he was honest enough to temper his opinion over time.
I found it very informative and hope it goes viral. One of my takeaways was the commentary on media’s awareness that tribal outrage is the content most likely to be shared and the most PROFITABLE. They know it; they exploit it, and it is, in fact, hard to believe that the intent isn’t to Balkanize the people of the United States.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFJdjO0fD4E&t=13s
Did Obama cheat in ’12? Yes, but the alternative wasn’t that much of a change so shame on the Republicans. Did Hillary cheat in ’16? Yes, but not enough to get the brass ring, so we ignored it. Again, shame on the Republicans. Did the Dems cheat in 2020? No doubt, and the media repeats their denials, and the Republicans can’t seem to be moved to do anything. I’m sensing a pattern here, but now it doesn’t matter. Pelosi’s HR1 bill institutionalizes at the Federal level, every cheat used in 2020. I was told that this couldn’t happen because the states are entrusted to conduct elections as they see fit. I guess I was misinformed. Will there be any calls for a more transparent and fraud-resistant election process? Yes, but only from a handful of Republicans who will be denounced in the press as traitorous subversives.
If you don’t fight when it’s easy, you will end up fighting when the cause id completely lost. Once more, shame on the Republicans.
Just a small point regarding this:
The pro-Trump movement isn’t going to run demonstrations and protests filled with the typical college-kids-interning-with-Antifa that we saw in the summer riots.
Think “Tea Party.” It’s a bunch of people who look like . . . well . . . like me, 60-ish, maybe not in prime shape, hair color rapidly resolving to gray . . .
And we have heart attacks when we get overexcited, I guess. But the “medical emergencies” in that crowd were normal and expected. Heck, go sit down by the first aid station during a Vikings game. We’re dropping left and right.
What hope is there for a society where so many ‘educated’ people announce their pronouns, either in person or in email straplines etc.?
What sort of fools would go into the Capitol building during a demonstration and walk around even if between the ropes when there has been so much violence? Were they not seeking to illustrate that they were decent?
What sort of fool denounces his foes on Twitter (a platform run by people who hate him) for years but does nothing to weaken or dismiss them, when he holds all the executive power vested in the United States?
Why can’t the decent people get a cunning, decent leader?
And one more small point: I’d like to find something that breaks all of the happenings down by time.
Because if I just watched my friend take a bullet through the neck, through a closed door, and die on the floor choking on her own blood, I might start swinging heavy objects at Capital Police too.
Slightly off topic but Sarah Hoyt has written a “How to spot the truth in the News” essay:
https://accordingtohoyt.com/2021/01/14/how-to-read-the-news-in-totalitarianism/
It gathers together a lot of the ideas and instincts about things I have had floating around in my mind for a while.
Bobby:
Via Instapundit, with compliments.
Not quite all of the happenings.
Did this happen inside the Capitol?
If not, it seems to me a blatant case of making political capital (pardon the pun) out of those emergencies.
(If it happened inside the Capitol, it is still a case, but less blatant.)
Shlomo Maistre – Your comment above is right on the money, and this is why I’ve been saying for some time that Trump is the Red Klotz of presidential politics.
Red Klotz scored the winning basket in the only game that the Harlem Globetrotters ever lost.
Be careful with sources like that. There’s always a cottage industry, after any politically inconvenient death, of explaining why the death Wasn’t Really Our Fault. Often with rather implausible explanations – a conveniently timed heart attack or stroke is common. It can happen, but caution is advised. Often, “there’s a few bad apples on our side, even if we’re still right on the issues” is a much simpler, more accurate explanation.
Nah, it was nowhere near that grand. Smollett thought that being the victim of a hate crime would make him more popular, and that’d mean that he could do better in salary negotiations. (And you don’t need to plot an event to push through a law – just prep it, some dumb controversy will come along soon enough. And that way there’s no risk of you getting caught.)
TBH, this is more fascinating to me than conspiracy theories. It means that he knew, on some level, that the victimhood ladder is real and important, and he went really far out of his way to climb it. It demolishes a lot of lefty rhetoric about race relations to note that minorities want to be seen as victims of hate crimes.
Yeah because before then lynching was legal.
It absolutely wasn’t a racist dog whistle to black voters before the midterms.
Just for fun:
https://www.lawofficer.com/how-did-officer-brian-sicknick-die/
I’m going to take his brother as a reliable source.
We know that the Demonrats are using the Capitol Hill Insurrection That Nearly Toppled Democracy Forever to push their agenda – for example Representative James Clyburn (Demonrat of South Carolina) thinks that “we need a mechanism to know what domestic terrorists are thinking before they act upon it”.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/01/15/clyburn_we_need_a_mechanism_to_know_what_domestic_terrorists_are_thinking_before_they_act_upon_it.html
Cui Bono….
Alsadius.
Yesterday I requested evidence for your assertion that the Capitol guard had been beaten to death with a fire extinguisher. You were unable to reply having merely repeated parrot-fashion an unsubstantiated rumour (or news story as they are now called).
24 hours later you advise caution regarding sources who state he died of a stroke.
Your double-standards and insincerity would grace todays media.
I think the purpose of the anti-lynching legislation was to make it a federal crime and to lump it in with Hate crimes. There were two bills under consideration in Jan, 2019 one in the Senate written by Kamala Harris and the other in the House sponsored by Bobby Rush of Illinois. At the time, commentators noted the coincidence that the Smollett hoax occurred as the bills were being considered and speculated that it explained Smollett’s odd use of a noose. This is a recollection not an opinion.
If Officer Slicknick died of a stroke, it doesn’t exclude the possibility that he had a head injury or that his collapse was conflated with some other federal LEO being hit or that someone tossed a fire extinguisher in the general direction of other LEOs. Strange, though, that no other name was put forward.
The idea that some Boomers got together to beat an LEO to death or stood by and watched was laughable.
The capitol “invasion” had a lot of Antifa undercover.
He’s one who has been arrested and charged, guest appearing on would you believe it CNN
https://twitter.com/RubinReport/status/1349865429137670145
Oh and here is a CNN journalist participating in the capitol “invasion”
https://twitter.com/LaurenWitzkeDE/status/1349904573117341698
Buy yeah, it was all Trump supporters. No false flags, no agents provocateur whatsoever.
Shlomo:
“He really was not supposed to win in 2016. REALLYYYYYY was not supposed to win.”
And George W. Bush wasn’t supposed to win in 2000.
And Reagan was not supposed to win in 1980.
I have never experienced a case when the Mainstream Media welcomed or at least accepted a Republican President and treated him with civility and respect.
Of course, the Trump hatred was exceptionally virulent, far beyond any precedent, but no Republican president was ever “accepted” by the Mainstream media.
Jacob is correct: the prejudice against a Trump is nothing new. What is new is his behaviour and refusal to concede defeat and his love of conspiracy theories.
Forgot to mention Nixon who was definitely not supposed to win in 1968.
Johnathan – there are many conspiracy theory lovers on this venerable blog, I think most commenters think the election was stolen. Maybe we should have a poll to find out who believes what.
Besides – about 40% at least of American (I mean US) voters believe it was stolen. There must be a lot of crazy people in America.
To the topic at hand. I’m going to attempt to distill the observations of Jeremy Lee Quinn from his two and a half hour conversation with Bret Weinstein. Note that they acknowledge they could talk about these events for 24 hours; and still be going around in circles. They sounded a bit scattered and incoherent, themselves, at times. However, Jeremy was clear that the MSM and the social media key board activists started gaming the narrative and that there was no attempt to present the events accurately or truthfully; it was the usual MO of cherry picking and projection. They even successfully passed off a photograph from June.
Jeremy, had been anticipating the real action to unfold in the evening of Jan 6th at Freedom Plaza and his plan had been to document that, but got caught up in the breach of the capitol. He said in terms of crowd size and activity, it was similar to being at a rock concert (10s of thousands). Cell phone reception was erratic and many did not know what events were transpiring elsewhere. He was on the west side and was with a crowd who entered, among them Grandmothers from Orange Co. He didn’t say how many people entered the capitol, other than it was a small percentage. He was attempting to interview participants on the fly. He witnessed some intentional destruction of furniture and window breakage. He knew of another documentarian who witnessed the collapse of the woman who died; her death was ascribed to mace, crush, and an inability to breathe. Jeremy, himself, witnessed the collapse of an elderly man. Nothing here seems too surprising, just the chaos, you’d expect.
The crowd was very eclectic. He saw a few people in flak jackets but no weapons. A few people were pro coup but others believed they were preventing a coup. There was an odd dichotomy toward the VA state police; some were supportive and thanking them; others called them oath breakers. To the extent there was a common theme, it was anti media and anti government over reach, coupled with the belief that their voices went unheard. They were very anti-BigTech and cancel culture. He met one self identified NeoNazi, his first one. He met eccentrics who seemed to be about performance art. This is the imagery amplified by media. There was no disciplined message that he could detect.
Some of Quinn and Weinstein’s conclusions: They believe the culture of conspiracy is in part driven by the failure of media to be honest brokers and present an ethos of integrity and non partisanship. They also focused on anarcho-tactics. Tactics are tools; noting they can be adopted by anyone for any cause. It is not a surprise that after the events of the summer that a few people might use them.
bobby b (January 16, 2021 at 7:01 am), that is interesting – and I suppose emphasises the point about, ‘What do we truly know?’
I’d seen a report in a UK paper of his dying rather of a stroke, but this is the first I’ve heard it suggested that he was maybe not struck by the fire extinguisher (or was but with too minor an effect to be worth mentioning). I take your point – a brother is typically a better source than many an MSM journalist.
It is obvious there are efforts to maximise the amount of death claimable to Jan 6th.
More than you know.
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/66/2d/4e/662d4ec8d0ecc24a057281abee8ff61f.jpg
Every Republican president since Eisenhower has been Literally Hitler. (Eisenhower had just got back from -figuratively – putting down Hitler. He got a free pass.) Of course the Democrat party gets a bit testy about it. But they’ve been exceptionally testy over Trump, because it is hard to stuff Hitler into a Scrooge McDuck suit. Or maybe the other way around.
“Tomorrow belongs to me!” was in Cabaret, a movie about pre-WWII Germany. But the democrats think tomorrow was promised to them. And thus the problem.
For some context on the crossing of the Delaware: this is a long speech, but you only need to watch from 6:00 to about 26:20.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_aMNzrPovu8 .
(Newt Gingrich, no matter what you think of his political views, is a brilliant historian, and he explains nicely why the concept of “we have nothing left to lose” defines so much of the traditional American culture. Crazy? Okay. I can live with that.)
And it takes us right back to the situation surrounding the death of G Floyd. We only “know” what the press decides we should know, at least for the first several days. As Sarah Hoyt has described, we now must start off by giving the popular press’s spin a negative value – not even just a neutral one.
Yes the establishment left (let us face the truth – there is little PRACTICAL difference between CNN and Marxist Antifa, they may have great theoretical differences but they are on-the-same-side, the side of tyranny) manipulated events (and manipulated people) and created the riot.
But most people will never know this – because the Collectivists control the media and the education system.
Meanwhile there are 22 thousand armed troops in Washington D.C. to ensure the massive Election Fraud takes effect and there is a “President Biden” and in due course a “President Harris”.
The Collectivists will have total power – there will b a few token judgements by the Supreme Court (to give the illusion the Republic still alive), but the main agenda will go into effect.
The United States of America, as a Constitutional Republic, has been dying for a very long time – the funeral is on January 20th 2021.
There are many kinds of “crazy”.
( my reply to Johnathan, above, was sarcasm. Goes without saying.)
We used to mock banana republics.
We used to mock Communist regimes which always insisted on staging election shows.
Ellen:
And every Republican presidential candidate since Thomas Dewey in 1944 has also been Literally Hitler.
I guess the difference is that some of them, such as Goldwater, Reagan, and Trump (perhaps Nixon?) were big enough not to worry about the abuse.
Johnathan:
Obviously you haven’t got Niall’s message, about incentives making conspiracies superfluous.
Let me give you a personal interpretation of that post by Niall, much shorter than the original 🙂
(And Niall is welcome to disagree.)
Once the media started saying that Trump won’t accept the results of the election if he loses, and will have to be removed by force, there was no need for a conspiracy to commit electoral fraud: all the vote counters knew that they could commit fraud with impunity. We are talking about the US, after all.
And if you ask me why i think that the fraud went overwhelmingly one way, my reply is: because the vote counters are public-sector employees.
f
That and it was concentrated in the Democrat run cities in the Swing states. Almost as if by design.
“Once the media started saying that Trump won’t accept the results of the election if he loses, and will have to be removed by force, there was no need for a conspiracy to commit electoral fraud: all the vote counters knew that they could commit fraud with impunity.”
This was my take on the US Presidential election – if the people at the top say ‘Who will rid me of this turbulent priest?’ frequently and loudly enough, sufficient politically oriented people within the system will take it upon themselves to ‘help’. All in their own little way, from the ‘community organiser’ who steals postal votes, to the programmer who sets the counting machine to add votes one way in certain circumstances, to the count manager who gets some staff to run ballots through the machine multiple times etc etc etc. The fact there is electoral fraud in California tells you that this is not some organised conspiracy, whats the point of stealing votes in Ca when a turd on a stick would win if it was the Democrat candidate? No, this tells us it was a mood created from above that enabled and motivated the minions at the bottom to do whatever they could to please their masters. And some of those will have ‘helped’ in places that there was no need to do a thing, Biden was a shoo-in, but they felt they had to do their bit anyway.
A point I think worth making is that after soaking the electorate in anti-Trump propaganda for four years, the Democrats still had to cheat to win.
Jacob,
Both Presidents Bush were treated with civility and respect. Reagan was for the most part, also.
Every Republican President has been accepted by the “mainstream media” except for Trump.