Revealed: Tory MPs and commentators who joined banned app Parler
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
REVEALED!
Natalie Solent (Essex) · Deleted by the Woke Media · Media & Journalism · North American affairs · Opinions on liberty · Twitter nonsense · UK affairs
January 17th, 2021 |
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
It gets worse, I can report:
But also, in the OP, we note the following horror:
The question is, why would any adult take The Guardian seriously?
“…platforms like Parler attracted a motley crew of ultra-libertarians, violent extremists and conspiracy theorists, as well as more mainstream ‘free speech fundamentalists.’”
This quote is from Milo Comerford, senior policy manager at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), not the Guardian, though. It’s a very subtle point, but if anything the Guardian is slightly distancing itself; a sub seem to have put “free speech fundamentalists” in inverted commas* to signify that it’s a phrase that is used by some people, but not endorsed by the publisher.
*Unless of Comerford could have supplied the quote as it is via email, in which he wouldn’t be endorsing it either.
“Guardian newspaper wishes to end what is left of Freedom of Speech and create a totalitarian society” – in other shock news, water-is-wet. People who buy the Guardian know exactly what they are buying, and they buy it for articles such as this – not in spite of articles such as this.
Mr Ed, you can also report that the Institute for Strategic Dialogue is deeply concerned to discover that dialogue can occur without them.
I take your point, Bendle, but that headline did make me laugh. As if it took courageous investigative reporting by a crack team of Observer journalists to uncover an announcement on a social media platform. To be fair (as no doubt you know given the biz you are in but a surprising number of people don’t) the headline was probably written by a sub-editor rather than by Mark Townsend.
Michael Gove was once Dominic Cummings’s boss. Relations between them are said to have cooled but I doubt Mr Gove has forgotten the lesson of 2016, that votes are to be found in places where the respectable middle classes rarely go.
Parler’s advertising manager will be pleased by this story.
Parler now has a landing page with the following message as I type:
I hope they’ve got backups then.
They found Tory MPs who believe in free speech?
I am truly shocked.
“As if it took courageous investigative reporting by a crack team of Observer journalists to uncover an announcement on a social media platform.”
Yes I agree Natalie. For me – and I realise I have a different perspective than most other posters – it’s a non story anyway because Twitter has also hosted “violent and racist threats” of many different kinds, and noone condemns MPs for being on there.
Thanks for your courteous response btw.
@Mr Ed
We will not let civil discourse perish!
What is wrong with uncivil discourse? Can we have that too?
Well, at least they only revealed them and didn’t expose them.
@ Frazer Orr
Of course you can but only if you are of a left wing persuasion and/or of a certain melanin enhanced ethnicity.
Q.E.D.
https://theferalirishman.blogspot.com/2021/01/i-have-no-idea-where-all-talk-of.html
Bendle,
I see Natalie’s response to this comment and, while I don’t disagree with what she said, I want to point out two things she did not mention.
1. What quotes newspapers/media provide from “experts” or “think tanks” etc are important because they help provide “context” to the readers and thus help shape their understanding of the subject at hand. What the quotes from experts/think tanks etc included by the editors actually say, particularly those quotes included in the first several paragraphs, are incredibly important in shaping the understanding of most readers.
By providing a highly misleading quote the Guardian has misled its readers and purposefully shaped its readers understanding in a way that is inaccurate, wrong, unfair, and misleading. In other words, this is an example of Fake News.
2. If anything, The Guardian is MORE CULPABLE – not less – for providing a quote so early in their article that is misleading than it would be by just saying it outright itself. Because by providing a quote from what appears to most readers to be an authority, The Guardian has not only pushed a false narrative but also put a veneer of mainstream acceptability on an intentional misunderstanding of the subject at hand. Shameful.
What would make this incredibly shameful is if this was done to excuse the egregious acctions of Big Tech and the Democrats. Couldn’t possible be, right?
What would make this even MORE shameful than it already is if this was done to provide cover for the egregious actions of Big Tech and the Democrats. Couldn’t possibly be the case, right?
Fraser Orr,
What’s wrong with uncivil discussions? I’m sick to death of the word “discourse”, a word largely used only by leftards to begin with.
Wait, Parler was *banned* in the UK?
Or is it that the Guardian doesn’t know what its talking about?
Neither. The Guardian is Woke like 98% of the media and routinely intentionally obfuscates the subject matter by mischaracterising what has happened to mislead its readers in accordance with a Fake Narrative. Incidentally, this Fake Narrative favors the Left. A coincidence, I’m sure!