REVEALED!

Deleted by the Woke Media · Media & Journalism

Revealed: Tory MPs and commentators who joined banned app Parler

January 17th, 2021 |

  • Mr Ed
    January 17, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    It gets worse, I can report:

    At least 14 Conservative MPs, including several ministers, cabinet minister Michael Gove and a number of prominent Tory commentators breathe air and drink water, activities engaged in by the far right, including people making threats of violence and racist slurs.

    But also, in the OP, we note the following horror:

    platforms like Parler attracted a motley crew of ultra-libertarians, violent extremists and conspiracy theorists, as well as more mainstream ‘free speech fundamentalists.’”

    The question is, why would any adult take The Guardian seriously?

  • Bendle
    January 17, 2021 at 1:37 pm

    “…platforms like Parler attracted a motley crew of ultra-libertarians, violent extremists and conspiracy theorists, as well as more mainstream ‘free speech fundamentalists.’”

    This quote is from Milo Comerford, senior policy manager at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), not the Guardian, though. It’s a very subtle point, but if anything the Guardian is slightly distancing itself; a sub seem to have put “free speech fundamentalists” in inverted commas* to signify that it’s a phrase that is used by some people, but not endorsed by the publisher.

    *Unless of Comerford could have supplied the quote as it is via email, in which he wouldn’t be endorsing it either.

  • Paul Marks
    January 17, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    “Guardian newspaper wishes to end what is left of Freedom of Speech and create a totalitarian society” – in other shock news, water-is-wet. People who buy the Guardian know exactly what they are buying, and they buy it for articles such as this – not in spite of articles such as this.

  • Natalie Solent (Essex)
    January 17, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    Mr Ed, you can also report that the Institute for Strategic Dialogue is deeply concerned to discover that dialogue can occur without them.

    I take your point, Bendle, but that headline did make me laugh. As if it took courageous investigative reporting by a crack team of Observer journalists to uncover an announcement on a social media platform. To be fair (as no doubt you know given the biz you are in but a surprising number of people don’t) the headline was probably written by a sub-editor rather than by Mark Townsend.

    Michael Gove was once Dominic Cummings’s boss. Relations between them are said to have cooled but I doubt Mr Gove has forgotten the lesson of 2016, that votes are to be found in places where the respectable middle classes rarely go.

    Parler’s advertising manager will be pleased by this story.

  • Mr Ed
    January 17, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    Parler now has a landing page with the following message as I type:

    @john
    John Matze
    01/16/2021
    @John
    Hello world, is this thing on?

    Technical Difficulties
    Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both.
    We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!

  • John Galt
    January 17, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!

    I hope they’ve got backups then.

  • A
    January 17, 2021 at 3:08 pm

    They found Tory MPs who believe in free speech?

    I am truly shocked.

  • Bendle
    January 17, 2021 at 3:35 pm

    “As if it took courageous investigative reporting by a crack team of Observer journalists to uncover an announcement on a social media platform.”

    Yes I agree Natalie. For me – and I realise I have a different perspective than most other posters – it’s a non story anyway because Twitter has also hosted “violent and racist threats” of many different kinds, and noone condemns MPs for being on there.

    Thanks for your courteous response btw.

  • Fraser Orr
    January 17, 2021 at 4:33 pm

    @Mr Ed
    We will not let civil discourse perish!

    What is wrong with uncivil discourse? Can we have that too?

  • cayleygraph2015
    January 17, 2021 at 4:47 pm

    Well, at least they only revealed them and didn’t expose them.

  • Phil B
    January 17, 2021 at 5:17 pm

    @ Frazer Orr

    What is wrong with uncivil discourse? Can we have that too?

    Of course you can but only if you are of a left wing persuasion and/or of a certain melanin enhanced ethnicity.

    Q.E.D.

    https://theferalirishman.blogspot.com/2021/01/i-have-no-idea-where-all-talk-of.html

  • Shlomo Maistre
    January 18, 2021 at 1:08 am

    Bendle,

    “…platforms like Parler attracted a motley crew of ultra-libertarians, violent extremists and conspiracy theorists, as well as more mainstream ‘free speech fundamentalists.’”

    This quote is from Milo Comerford, senior policy manager at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), not the Guardian, though. It’s a very subtle point, but if anything the Guardian is slightly distancing itself; a sub seem to have put “free speech fundamentalists” in inverted commas* to signify that it’s a phrase that is used by some people, but not endorsed by the publisher.

    *Unless of Comerford could have supplied the quote as it is via email, in which he wouldn’t be endorsing it either.

    I see Natalie’s response to this comment and, while I don’t disagree with what she said, I want to point out two things she did not mention.

    1. What quotes newspapers/media provide from “experts” or “think tanks” etc are important because they help provide “context” to the readers and thus help shape their understanding of the subject at hand. What the quotes from experts/think tanks etc included by the editors actually say, particularly those quotes included in the first several paragraphs, are incredibly important in shaping the understanding of most readers.

    By providing a highly misleading quote the Guardian has misled its readers and purposefully shaped its readers understanding in a way that is inaccurate, wrong, unfair, and misleading. In other words, this is an example of Fake News.

    2. If anything, The Guardian is MORE CULPABLE – not less – for providing a quote so early in their article that is misleading than it would be by just saying it outright itself. Because by providing a quote from what appears to most readers to be an authority, The Guardian has not only pushed a false narrative but also put a veneer of mainstream acceptability on an intentional misunderstanding of the subject at hand. Shameful.

    What would make this incredibly shameful is if this was done to excuse the egregious acctions of Big Tech and the Democrats. Couldn’t possible be, right?

  • Shlomo Maistre
    January 18, 2021 at 1:14 am

    What would make this incredibly shameful is if this was done to excuse the egregious acctions of Big Tech and the Democrats. Couldn’t possible be, right?

    What would make this even MORE shameful than it already is if this was done to provide cover for the egregious actions of Big Tech and the Democrats. Couldn’t possibly be the case, right?

  • Valerie
    January 18, 2021 at 3:13 am

    Fraser Orr,
    What’s wrong with uncivil discussions? I’m sick to death of the word “discourse”, a word largely used only by leftards to begin with.

  • Agammamon
    January 18, 2021 at 3:35 am

    Wait, Parler was *banned* in the UK?

    Or is it that the Guardian doesn’t know what its talking about?

  • Shlomo Maistre
    January 18, 2021 at 3:38 am

    Wait, Parler was *banned* in the UK?

    Or is it that the Guardian doesn’t know what its talking about?

    Neither. The Guardian is Woke like 98% of the media and routinely intentionally obfuscates the subject matter by mischaracterising what has happened to mislead its readers in accordance with a Fake Narrative. Incidentally, this Fake Narrative favors the Left. A coincidence, I’m sure!

