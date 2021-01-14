|
Samizdata quote of the day
See how strong governmentalist ideology is in both the principal covid narratives:
(a) the surge is because of the failure of the public to obey; and
(b) the surge is because of the failure of govt to act.
That some things may be beyond state control is not considered.
– Guy Herbert
Well, if they ever admit that some things are outside of government control, people might start to wonder if other things are, too.
Well journalists exist to proselyte the Political Religion to the masses. The Totalitarian belief that Politics can fix everything. You can see WW2 as a religious war, the religion being the mystical belief in Politics.
A journalist is a priest, the media as the church since they are who makes the morals of today. CNN is one Church, The Times is another church, BBC is another church. When you go to see the news you are going to the church, the mass.
All of them exist to serve Political Mysticism.
When economy goes up is never the hard work of people, or some cycle, it is always some Prime Minister or President. People are already brainwashed to think this. Who made the brainwash: the journalist.
Sweden is not considered either. No attempt at State control, reliance on individual responsibility produced an outcome no worse in terms of mortality, but significantly better, in Human, social and economic terms.
What has happened to ‘lessons will be learned’?
Yep, (c) …
The surge is a result of the utter ineptitude, incompetence and ovine stupidity of government actions.
… is my favorite.
IT Is an attack by ccp to destroy the western world economically and it is working!!!!
APL.
Point ‘c’ seems plausible in so far as there is nothing that government action cannot make worse.
Alas, casting light at the incompetence of government (when assessed on the govt’s own terms) seems to do nothing to break the cargo cult of rampant statism.
Now, I suppose I had better do my patriotic duty and die without bothering the wonderful ‘health'(?) system that might be supposed to assist in keeping me alive – after all, it seems more likely to kill me than anything else I know. Bangs pot on head repeatedly.
The point of the piece is of course, the latent wisdom as Burke might have put it, found in the tale of King Canute, (a tale often turned against him personally as if he didn’t know what he was doing) in his getting his advisers down by the sea (or the Thames) and bidding the tide to stop, ending up with him and his courtiers getting wet feet. Here is a piece noting this point from Jeffrey Tucker and the American Institute for Economic Research, PBUT, which I have just found looking for an illustration of my point about Canute.
Of course, what is also not said, but implicit, is that with central planning, we can plan our way out of disease. Funny how, in the good old days, Finland kept getting rabies from reservoirs in the USSR.
Saying something is beyond government control is heresy.
I was going to say “they might as well try to control the weather”, but then I remembered that they actually do think they can control the weather – that’s what all those windmills are for – so the analogy loses its force and I won’t bother saying it.
Indeed, Politics is the only religion that claims to be able to control Climate.
Every idea has its day. This one is about 9 months overdue.
Had this petition been just a little more successful than it was in 2012 (and, no, it wasn’t mine) HM Secretary of State for Health would have had to require his learned advisors to fill in the gaps to: “Lockdown will have been a failure if….”
Sir Humphrey didn’t stand for Failure Criteria back in the day, and I doubt Failure Criteria will form part of any New Governmental Normal any time soon.
The surge is because, like other coronaviruses and most respiratory viruses, Covid19 is seasonal.