Judicial quotes of the year – Justice Neil Gorsuch

“…we may not shelter in place when the Constitution is under attack. Things never go well when we do.”
Justice Gorsuch in ROMAN CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF BROOKLYN, NEW YORK v. ANDREW M. CUOMO, GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK. The Supreme Court has injected pending trial Cuomo’s executive order restricting religious observance in New York, noting that although the original order had been changed since the proceedings started (a device to make the litigation moot), that actually made it more important, as a defence against arbitrary state power.
Now, just as this Court was preparing to act on their applications, the Governor loosened his restrictions, all while continuing to assert the power to tighten them again anytime as conditions warrant. So if we dismissed this case, nothing would prevent the Governor from reinstating the challenged restrictions tomorrow. And by the time a new challenge might work its way to us, he could just change them again. The Governor has fought this case at every step of the way. To turn away religious leaders bringing meritorious claims just because the Governor decided to hit the “off ” switch in the shadow of our review would be, in my view, just another sacrifice of fundamental rights in the name of judicial modesty.
The judgment of Gorsuch is full of robust language, such as:
It is time—past time—to make plain that, while the pandemic poses many grave challenges, there is no world in which the Constitution tolerates color-coded executive edicts that reopen liquor stores and bike shops but shutter churches, synagogues, and mosques.
Bear in mind that here, the Keep Britain Free judicial review was thrown out at the English High Court partly on the basis that by the time the court heard it, the restrictions had changed (whilst the power to impose them remained). This is now under (leisurely) appeal in the English Court of Appeal. How nice it would be to have an appellate court in the country that could produce such robust defences of liberty and the rule of law, e.g.
Even if the Constitution has taken a holiday during this pandemic, it cannot become a sabbatical.
And a splendid dig:
Even if judges may impose emergency restrictions on rights that some of them have found hiding in the Constitution’s penumbras, it does not follow that the same fate should befall the textually explicit right to religious exercise.
And this:
Nothing in Jacobson purported to address, let alone approve, such serious and long-lasting intrusions into settled constitutional rights. In fact, Jacobson explained that the challenged law survived only because it did not “contravene the Constitution of the United States” or “infringe any right granted or secured by that instrument.” Id., at 25.
Tellingly no Justice now disputes any of these points. Nor does any Justice seek to explain why anything other than our usual constitutional standards should apply during the current pandemic.
Whilst the United States Supreme Court is so constituted, there is hope for the Republic, even though this was a 5-4 victory. Meanwhile in the UK, any hope of help from the courts is a deranged fantasy. But the courts may serve a purpose in demonstrating that point.
Good to hear some good news.
But it would help to know what “Jacobson” refers to.
Excellent legal reasoning from Justice Gorsuch.
Notice that Chief Justice Roberts does not even pretend to care about the Constitution any more – I remember when he upheld Obamacare, various people told me “he is only doing this to preserve the authority of the Supreme Court to protect the Bill of Rights” – leaving aside the fact that Obamacare violates the Tenth Amendment (that is part of the Bill of Rights) in that the Constitution gives the Federal Government no authority to make the general population (outside D.C.) buy health insurance, the recent case (and many other cases in recent years) are very revealing.
The Constitution, in this case the First Amendment, clearly says one thing – and Chief Justice Roberts rules the opposite way, again and again and again.
Senator Cruz (not being on the Court) can use blunt language about Chief Justice Roberts – and does.
I am pleased that, at least today, Chief Justice Roberts is in the minority.
Snorri – the last case that the Supreme Court heard in this area concerned Nevada.
In that case – Chief Justice Roberts ruled that was nothing wrong with churches being subjected to harsher regulations than gambling dens.
To use correct legal language – this is an example of Chief Justice Roberts extracting-the-urine (something he does in many cases – “yes President Trump does have the legal power to remove an Executive Order by President Obama – BUT the paper work has not been done correctly, SO” (or some such).
His “reasoning” on the Census Case (whether or not their should be a citizenship question – which was the original purpose of the census) was classic – yes you can have such a question, but there needs to be a delay till….. (till after the census is over).
Back to Covid…..
There is a fierce rivalry between Governor Cuomo of New York and Governor Murphy of New Jersey.
Both are very eager to have the highest death rate in the world – and to do as much damage to society as possible.
But which has done more harm? Governor Murphy? Or Governor Cuomo?
It is hotly contested.
Almost needless to say – the mainstream media (who carefully SMEAR or COVER UP Covid treatments – in order to increase deaths) love both Governors.
Yet another study out soon – yet again EARLY treatment with the correct dosage of hydroxychloroquine, zinc sulphate and azithromycin, reduced the rate of hospitalisation by over 80%.
It will be ignored – like all the other evidence since March.
By the way – if you are fit (not fat like me) and your vitamin D levels are high – you are very unlikely to be seriously hit by Covid 19.
This is the real reason that Covid 19 has had a far lower death rate in Japan.
They do not tend to be vitamin D deficient – and they do NOT tend to be fat like me.
Governor Cuomo?
He makes it as HARD as possible for people to get effective EARLY treatment (which is vital) – and he issued orders FORCING nursing homes to accept infected people, so that the disease could kill lots of elderly and already sick people in the nursing homes.
Many Democrats have used such tactics – a cynic would say that they also need large numbers of deaths in order to blame them on “Trump”.
Having attacked Democrats it is only fair to attack Republicans as well.
Many Republicans say “hydroxychloroquine” – not “EARLY treatment with hydroxychloroquine, and zinc sulphate and azithromycin (or doxycycline) at the correct doses”.
Being lazy (just saying hydroxychloroquine) can cost a lot of lives.
As can leaving out health advice to get fit and keep up vitamin D. levels – to reduce the risk of sickness in the first place.