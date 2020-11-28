Welcome to the future

‘Why did it take nine hours to go 130 miles in our new electric Porsche?’, was the question Linda Barnes and her mysteriously un-named husband found themselves asking at the end of a very long day, as reported by the Guardian:
A couple from Kent have described how it took them more than nine hours to drive 130 miles home from Bournemouth as they struggled to find a working charger capable of producing enough power to their electric car.
Linda Barnes and her husband had to visit six charging stations as one after another they were either out of order, already had a queue or were the slow, older versions that would never be able to provide a fast enough charge in the time.
While the couple seem to have been “incredibly unlucky”, according to the president of the AA, Edmund King, their case highlights some of the problems that need ironing out before electric car owners can rely on the UK’s charging infrastructure.
Though beset by tribulations, Ms Barnes keeps the faith:
Linda says she now knows why most drivers charge their cars at home overnight and avoid using the public network. “Our car is lovely to drive and electric cars are the future. However, someone needs to get a grip of the charging infrastructure,” she says.
Buried deep within that paragraph lies the answer to her question.
Electric cars are all well and good (provided people choose to pay for them), but they’re coal powered cars unless you build out a ton of nuclear plants.
Furthermore, you won’t make a dent in the “fossil-fueledness” of your civilization unless you solve the real problems: Electric long-haul semi-trucks, electric container ships, electric steel mills and blast furnaces.
I suppose it *could* be done with sufficient dedication to nuclear fission – reactors on the ships.
Re: internal combustion vs battery chemistry: A factor of 50 in energy density by mass, and 30 by volume isn’t the sort of thing you can sweep under the rug with engineering finesse. And that factor isn’t going to budge: It’s a matter of the kinds of bonds you’re forming and breaking to store and release the energy. That’s a difference in degree severe enough to be a difference in kind in terms of the sort of things you can do with it.
My problem with the greens has always been that they don’t know what they’re doing, don’t *care* to know what they’re doing, and will break the world. When that happens, we all starve.
When you pull the trigger on a gas nozzle, you’re transferring energy at a rate of several 10s of MW. A sense of proportion in these matters is desperately needed.
I support research into all potential modes of energy production, storage, and use. Energy is critically important for our civilization – without it we all (~90% of us that can’t be supported by animal-powered subsistence farming and a plant-fiber technology base, on the land that that tech-base can use) die.
It would be interesting to see if they could, for example breed a form of algae that can produce oil as a byproduct of photosynthesis (remember reading about research along these lines) – a way of storing that energy that might be useful to us.
I’ve worked on fusion research myself. I now know more about why it’s taken so long and IMO, we need to be building fission plants in the meantime.
What I *don’t* support is pretending we have viable alternatives, misleading the public, and wrecking the infrastructure that industrial civilization has come to depend on. Certainly, spend a little or a lot on research, but don’t pretend you have in hand what you don’t.
In fairness, it was likely a bit hard to travel our country by ICE auto in the early days before gasoline stations were ubiquitous.
And it’s going to be much easier to make charging stations ubiquitous than it was building gasoline stations with huge underground tanks.
I’m seeing this same “there’s no charging stations!” theme all over the place lately. https://jalopnik.com/i-took-a-harley-davidson-livewire-on-a-road-trip-and-ev-1845749463
This all reminds me of someone complaining that the Wright Brothers’ first plane had lousy bathrooms. There are good reasons to disparage non-subsidized electric vehicles. This one seems unfair.
I suspect the great milk float mis-selling scandal will arrive well before 2030. I would be very interested to know where exactly the tiny fraction of actual sales of milk float have gone geographically and how many to private buyers (as opposed to company cars or other wise paid for). My personal belief, for what its worth, is that this low hanging fruit is currently being harvested: those well off enough to indulge in a toy, fanatics, company car buyers (I know two of those). I don’t think this is a particularly large demographic.
For most real people in the real world, milk floats are just not practical, certainly far too expensive, and anybody with a single functioning brain cell will obviously want to wait until something resembling a practical charging network capable of handling several million of these things demonstrably exists (there is no intention to provide one BTW, even it it were practical – which it isn’t).
Nothing says cunt quite like a porsche. But whining about an “electric” porsche in the Guardian? Ye gods!!!!
I like how she just assumes this is someone else’s job, even though she doesn’t know who that might be. You’d think charging infrastructure is something a potential purchaser would look into before paying that kind of money for an EV.
IN a nation that NEVER HAS BEEN ABLE to generate enough electricity, that’s a fool’s errand. And insisting on wind power to do the trick? She DESERVES to be stuck by the roadside.
I would love to buy an electric car, when:
1. the extraction of raw materials, required to make the car batteries and electric motors, is done in a manner which harms neither the miners nor the environment.
2. the car batteries, at the end of their life, can be recycled.
3. the vehicle cost, without subsidy, is less or equal to the equivalent of a petrol car.
4. the electricity supply system can cope with the demand of most cars being electric.
5. the range of electric cars comfortably exceeds 350 miles.
Given the last point I do not think the charging network is an issue as over-night charging will mostly be sufficient.
How long will I have to wait?
This isn’t about building the charging infrastructure to replace our ICE cars with electric ones. MadRocket’s comments about Greens aren’t accurate. The more powerful Greens know exactly what they’re doing, and have no intention of building the capacity to power all those electric cars. The point is to radically diminish the number of cars, with any form of coercion necessary.
If the government was serious about phasing out internal combustion engines they would be announcing a power station building programme. The fact that they’re not doing that indicates they’re not serious, just virtue signaling.
Imagine trying to find gasoline for your car 120 years ago. We are definitely going to have to upgrade our power grid if electric cars are going to be a thing.
I remember one of Ayn Rand’s sub-themes. It was, essentially, that progressives could simply make a need known, and capitalists would eventually rush in and fill the need in the hope of making a profit. “You’ll always produce!” is how Reardon eventually heard it (IIRC.)
So, they can ban ICE cars and then just sit back and watch as real producers jump in and build those chargers and power generators. It’ll get taken care of – “they’ve always taken care of things, they can’t help it, it’s just their nature.”
In their minds, government doesn’t need to worry about charging stations or generating capacity. Some profitty scum will build those things in order to make money off of them.
This all doesn’t mean they’re not serious about changing society. It just means they’re not very good at it.
I just took a look at electric charging fees in the US – in most places these people are paying way more for electricity than they would for gas to go the same distance.
While waiting 4-10 times as long to do it.
And the kicker? Most of the electricity they’re buying is produced by coal!
Paying more to fail to ‘save the planet’. Or even to reduce pollution.
I would have to disagree there. Its not that hard to dig a pit and put a tank in it and then cover it up. Other than that you’re using the already existing road network to transport your energy.
To do electrics everywhere requires the building out of high-power/voltage transmission lines. Even the footprint of an electric vehicle charging station isn’t going to be smaller (probably larger) simply because you can’t just sit there with a line of cars that’s moving every 5 minutes – you’ve got cars that have to sit 30+ minutes even with level 3 charging.
Even for level 1 charging – well, say your company wants to fit out the parking lot with level 1 chargers (after all everyone is going to be in the office for 6+ hours anyway)that’s a massive power draw and your electrical infrastructure is going to have to be beefed up to handle it.
The extra time needed to charge an electric car compared with the two minutes needed to fill up with petrol or diesel is significant. If you are not going to have to queue for hours to get a spot there will have to be hundreds of chargers lining the roads. Early motoring pioneers could extend the range of their vehicles easily by carrying fuel cans on board when going on long journeys. The infrastructure that grew up to supply them with fuel and food for their journeys didn’t appear because of motorists whining about it in the Guardian.
They would have been quicker on a bicycle. And far less CO² emissions to build the thing, far less for the energy to drive it. Far fewer mines needed to extract the necessary minerals.
There’s lots of charging stations in my borough. I can, however, count on the fingers of one hand how many times I’ve seen one of them being used…
At age fifty eight my time for the bike leg of an iron distance triathlon was around eight hours. That is 112 miles, so for someone a bit younger 130 miles in nine hours is credible.