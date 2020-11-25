Screaming at the sky versus sitting by the sickbed

Four years ago, rage at the election of Trump expressed itself in a lot of what looked like performance art: screaming at the sky, ‘the literal shakening’ and so on. The usual celebrities as usual did not keep their promises to leave the USA if it happened – but I know from personal contacts that not all of it was cost-free to its enactors. One west-coast guy decided he had to abandon a trip abroad “because Trump may not let me back in!” This guy was a US citizen. He was not even a muslim. In fact, he was the kind of guy some muslims throw off tall buildings. But he seemed genuinely to think the risk that Trump would (and could) not let people like him back into the country exceeded the risk of his meeting one of that sect of muslims (or similar) while out of it. Much calming talk was needed to persuade him that just maybe he could risk leaving his country and returning after the inauguration as arranged, rather than endure the non-zero inconvenience of staying put. If this was performance art, it at least presented as willing to pay a small personal price.
Today, people like Sarah Hoyt feel worried about the state of US democracy. As a poll watcher in Colorado in years past, she witnessed Democrat fraud and GOP spinelessness at close quarters. Born in Portugal, she knows another political culture as well as America’s, so she has a keener sense of what could be lost. She likens her feelings to sitting by a sickbed – something she has also experienced. Sometimes you are in the hospital room with the one you love – for whom you can do almost nothing. Sometimes you can’t be with them but must sit in the waiting room – and must force yourself to plan, to think, to use the time. Sometimes you are back home where there are things you must do, other people you must care for – or at work from which you must keep earning. There is no scope for the indulgence of screaming at the sky. You have to manage your feelings as best you can.
Another way of not letting yourself fret at moments when you have nothing relevant to contribute is to let your mind step back and reflect on – for example – what these different reactions say about the rival movements they represent. At the 10,000 foot level, there are some very broad psychological similarities between the state of some people in 2016 and others today. In 2016, many hoped that faithless electors, the emoluments clause, the clause about removing an insane president, Jill Stein’s recount or finding proof that Russians hacked the voting machines would make Trump vanish like a bad dream. Today, many hope that fraud of a more domestic and familiar kind, unusual mostly only for its scale, can be demonstrated. I think they do so with better cause, of course, but that is only secondarily related to the difference in how they manage stress. I think the decision to manage stress with (relatively) more self-discipline or more self-indulgence is the more basic fact – related to who adopted which politics in the first place.
The media is so petty and so vindictive that they have not featured Melania Trump on the cover of women’s magazines. I cannot even fathom what Trump did that made them so rabid. It’s been non stop false accusations and exaggerated stories, the pretense that they knew his innermost thoughts, the manipulation of video, the suppression of anything exculpatory, deliberate misinterpretation of everything he said, every story slanted in the most negative way using the most negative adjectives, adverbs, and verbs. He dealt with a press that was mostly hostile, often trying to bait him, always with the gotchas. I understood why he didn’t release his tax returns, given the nature of his business, multiyear real estate developments. I can’t tell you how many half baked claims my clueless coworker told me about Trump never paying any income taxes etc… I don’t think anyone has withstood the barrage of hate or has been subjected to as much scrutiny as Trump. The media never seemed to realize that they drove all the fair minded people to Trump. Most of us realize that he is just a stand in for traditional America.
What do you make of this? It’s hard to believe any election official would be that stupid.
They’re not stupid.
It’s sheer chutzpah. Brazen fraud. ‘We’re in control of almost all the institutions that matter. What can these proles do to us?’
Events seem to be proving them right.
I really hope they are wrong and the election fraud is confirmed and forces a do-over, this time with more stringent voting rules and close monitoring.
It does seem that for millions of Americans, but especially the Media, the Deep State, and Academia, Trump Derangement Syndrome has become an addiction. They NEED to be fed reasons to justify their inchoate rage at President Trump for derailing the Leftist March to a One World Utopia. They had it all within their grasp, and yet it was all torn away by that Orange Man and the Deplorables. It was WRONG and therefore must be opposed at every step, in every way, By Any Means Necessary. Therefore Trump can do nothing right in their eyes. Nominated 4 times for a Nobel Peace Prize, bringing our military home, jumpstarting a faltering economy, freeing minorities from unjust jail time, reducing minority unemployment to its lowest level in decades? Just a smoke screen for his failures to embrace the goals and priorities of the Left. Millions of Americans are totally unaware of these good things as all mention of them has been ruthlessly suppressed and censored by both broadcast and social media. https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/24/explosive-study-media-suppression-of-8-key-stories-stole-this-election-for-joe-biden-n1170347
Every day here it gets harder to hold on to one’s sanity. There truly are Two Americas, and communication between the two is becoming increasingly impossible. I have no clue how this will work itself out, or whether what was once the USA will become something unrecognizable.
If you think the Trump hatred is bad now, imagine what will happen if the contested states are awarded to Trump by the electors because of the demonstrable levels of fraud.
The left will truly lose their shit.
It would be hilarious, if not for the inevitable loss of life that will follow.
I too feel bad for Middle Working America. If you are attached to traditional mores and standards; embrace math, grammar, and experimental science; and believe in limited government, the Bill of Rights, equality before the law, a sovereign America, the future looks rather bleak. The forces arrayed against the middle have a lot of clout. It seems to me that it springs from three different sources, the Global Corporatists, the Entrenched Bureaucracy. and the Woke crowd. I don’t think they necessarily have identical motivations, or identical endgames, but they do overlap. It’s the same kind of people, with the same kind of backgrounds rotating in an out of the corporations and the Bureaucracy. The Woke crowd is more down with Communism while the Deep state/Corporatist alliance is more about some creepy, paternalistic, dystopia where law and economic economic policy comes from the top down. At the end of the day, it’s is a distinction without a difference. The Corporatists and the Bureaucrats do not wish Working People well in any way, at all. Meanwhile, the Woke types use Middle America as scapegoat. I kinda suspect that the Woke activists are being used by the Deep state/Corporatist alliance.
Not really.
If you get out of the big metropolitan centers – if you get out into the remaining 80% or so of the country – out of the packed progressive enclaves – life goes on. Life is good. What those urban mob progressives do affects most other people very little. Television sucks, because it’s all so woke, and so it becomes a subject of derision. If you read politics all day, you can become enraged, but if you don’t, you don’t hardly even notice it all.
Aside from the Covid mess, and outside of those metro centers, employment is up, money is flowing, crime is down, and tension is low. Most of the true angst relates, I think, to people who get so caught up in “them versus us” that they cannot stand that they’re not winning the big national political battle. It’s a psychic pain borne of pride and ego.
Nothing bleak here. (And even for me, only miles from Minneapolis, I can still go about my normal life and speak to normal people and enjoy myself.)
The internet makes everything personal. Omigawd, they’re killing our country! I read about it all over! The happiest people I know have good lives and consciously step apart from what doesn’t affect them. And it really isn’t that we’re on the cusp of the breakdown – especially with this newly-weakened federal government, the pain is mostly going to arise from four years of lost Trump opportunities.