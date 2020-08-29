The sad story of Scots Wikipedia

Hats off to the Guardian for the pun in this headline:
Shock an aw: US teenager wrote huge slice of Scots Wikipedia
Nineteen-year-old says he is ‘devastated’ after being accused of cultural vandalism
The Scots Wikipedia entry on the Canada goose – or “Canadae guiss” – was at first honest about its provenance. A tag warned: “The ‘Scots’ that wis uised in this airticle wis written bi a body that’s mither tongue isna Scots. Please impruive this airticle gin ye can.”
But, as the author grew in confidence, so he removed the caveat, and continued on his Scots-writing spree.
Now an American teenager – who does not speak Scots, the language of Robert Burns – has been revealed as responsible for almost half of the entries on the Scots language version of Wikipedia.
If you are wondering how a nineteen year old managed to be responsible for creating or editing tens of thousands of articles, the answer is simple:
He wrote: “I was only a 12-year-old kid when I started, and sometimes when you start something young, you can’t see that the habit you’ve developed is unhealthy and unhelpful as you get older.”
Naming no names except my own, that sounds like a few of us here. Ten edits a day, most days, for two and a half thousand days. The work of half his life. The thing that made him special. And now they revile him for it. Believe me, I am not laughing when I call this a sad story.
Believe me, too, when I say I do not want to mock Scots. The Samizdata “Languages” category includes many other posts by me about endangered tongues. I want them to survive and grow. A world where everyone spoke only one language would be a grey place, and one more likely to fall to tyranny. For many a soul living under oppression their knowledge of something other than the majority language has been the one window to freer times or places that the censors could not brick up. Less portentously, I like the vigorous style of Scots. The fact that it is mostly mutually intelligible with English English has been the source of endless arguments about whether it is a dialect of English or a language in its own right. It is a pity that this question has been politicised. My own opinion, for what it is worth, is that although Scots was a separate language in the Middle Ages, enough linguistic convergence has occurred to say that nowadays it is a dialect of English. There is nothing wrong with that. It would be equally valid to say Standard English and Scots are both dialects on the continuum of English (and that the group as a whole is called “English” is just a matter of historically familiar terminology, not an attribution of superiority. Brits should remember that if numbers of speakers were the criterion that decided the name of this language we would be speaking American.)
It is a sad reflection on the state of Scots that nobody stopped “AmaryllisGardner” for five years. Scarcely anyone seems to have questioned him. I cannot help thinking this fiasco would never have happened if linguists and the penumbra of people who are “into” languages had not been so down on prescriptivism. After all, if there truly is no correct or incorrect way to use language, our laddie’s version of Scots has as much claim to be right as the one they speak in Glasgow.
I am an anti-prescriptivist myself when it comes to daily life. It is wrong to sneer at anyone for their local mode of speech, and still worse to beat it out of them as was common in the past. The variety of any language that has become the standard did not do so because of any intrinsic superiority; it was mere chance. Nonetheless a command of standard English can unlock doors across the world for children in Barlanark, as it does for children in Brixton or Beijing. Fortunately children are good at picking up more than one language and code-switching between them.
Meanwhile, in debate I will continue to extol both languages and Wikipedia as splendid examples of spontaneous order. They still are. Most of the time.
I expect most of you know this already but I will just mention that Scots is quite different from (Scottish) Gaelic. Gaelic is a member of the Celtic language family and is not mutually intelligible with English. It is closer to Welsh and closer still to Irish. I would not blame anyone for being confused, because the terminology seems maliciously designed to ensnare people. It is a grave social error to call the indigenous Goidelic Celtic language of Scotland “Scots” or “Scottish” and also a grave social error to call the indigenous Goidelic Celtic language of Ireland anything other than “Irish”. To add to the confusion when the Irish language is called “Gaelic” as it commonly was in the past and still is by some people, the word is said /ˈɡeɪlɪk/, roughly like “gay-lick” whereas Scottish Gaelic is said /ˈɡalɪk/, roughly like “gal-lick”. And an old name applied to both is Erse, which is the Lowland Scots word for “Irish”.
I don’t know if that is a fair characterization. I think to oppose prescriptivism is not to say “anything goes” but rather to recognize a spectrum. There are things that are plainly grammatical, and things that plainly aren’t. But there is a large gray (grey) area in between, and defining a bright line is what should rightly be objected to.
(BTW, further to your point, I think there is a distinction between Scots and Scottish English, both coming with very different history. As you rightly say Gaelic is a completely different language entirely unrelated to English. I grew up in Glasgow, and lived for a long time in Edinburgh. At one time I had a job across the Forth road bridge in Dalgety Bay in Fife. I remember clearly having a discussion with some local in the car park about directions somewhere and he spoke to me in what is a Fife version of Scots. Although perhaps 80 miles from where I grew up, I could barely understand word the man was saying.)
Personally, my favorite thing in the Scottish English I grew up speaking is that lovely contraction “amn’t”. It always struck me as odd that the contraction for “am not” in English is “aren’t” — as in “I’m English, aren’t I?” is an ugly violation of the normal conjugation of the verb “to be”. And I remember growing up in Glasgow where amn’t is common seemed so much more consistent “I’m Sottish, amn’t I?”
It is unfortunate that my English teacher always seemed to want me to go with that nasty sassenach error.
Haven’t said that, nobody would argue that “I’m confused, isn’t I?” is anything but wrong.
If I write something incredibly wrong and no one questions or corrects me, I assume no one has read what I wrote.
Does anyone go to the Scots Wiki page?
On the internet, no one knows you are a dog (or in this case, a 19 year old non-Scot).
Which makes the abuse and claims of harm the kid has done seem kind of stupid – NO ONE NOTICED for 3/4 of a decade. How much harm could he have really done?