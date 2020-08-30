|
Hundreds, I tell you, hundreds!
August 30th, 2020 |
Hmmm. I’m guessing that won’t be filled with lots of RoP’ers that have said nasty things about the Jewish diaspora. More like a yearbook of class enemies such as BRExit supporters and those who think that rioters and looters should face the full extent of the law.
Because clearly, we’re the Real Racists…
By ‘race offences’, does he mean the people who cheat at Ascot? Or those who claim that the Melbourne Cup is rigged?
Or does he mean that people are already committing racial offences, but the police are unable to do anything because there is no official register?
If only. Nope the bugger means class traitors like me and probably you Nicholas.
They should never have let Diane Abbott count out the Million People March…
There they are, lying in the highway. It’s the same tactic as the ‘exstinki’ rebellion used.
Supported, as I saw with my own eyes, by the Police force of Scotland. Which now, as a unified force is under the sole control of the ruling trotskyite SNP.
“Hundreds” some way to go before they get to a million, then.
And not one of them can find a penny missing in socialism’s carefully balanced budget.
“…give the BAME community “a louder voice”.”
How much louder? It is currently so loud that my ears are bleeding.