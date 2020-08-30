We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Hundreds, I tell you, hundreds!

Hundreds of demonstrators take part in Million People March

August 30th, 2020

  • John Galt
    August 31, 2020 at 4:07 am

    Mr Spencer said the movement aimed to introduce a new initiative, the Race Offenders Register, to prosecute those committing race offences.

    Hmmm. I’m guessing that won’t be filled with lots of RoP’ers that have said nasty things about the Jewish diaspora. More like a yearbook of class enemies such as BRExit supporters and those who think that rioters and looters should face the full extent of the law.

    Because clearly, we’re the Real Racists…

  • Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    August 31, 2020 at 7:24 am

    By ‘race offences’, does he mean the people who cheat at Ascot? Or those who claim that the Melbourne Cup is rigged?
    Or does he mean that people are already committing racial offences, but the police are unable to do anything because there is no official register?

  • John Galt
    August 31, 2020 at 7:39 am

    By ‘race offences’, does he mean the people who cheat at Ascot?

    If only. Nope the bugger means class traitors like me and probably you Nicholas.

  • JuliaM
    August 31, 2020 at 8:08 am

    They should never have let Diane Abbott count out the Million People March…

  • APL
    August 31, 2020 at 8:51 am

    There they are, lying in the highway. It’s the same tactic as the ‘exstinki’ rebellion used.

    Supported, as I saw with my own eyes, by the Police force of Scotland. Which now, as a unified force is under the sole control of the ruling trotskyite SNP.

    “Hundreds” some way to go before they get to a million, then.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    August 31, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    Hundreds of demonstrators take part in Million People March

    And not one of them can find a penny missing in socialism’s carefully balanced budget.

  • Stonyground
    August 31, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    “…give the BAME community “a louder voice”.”

    How much louder? It is currently so loud that my ears are bleeding.

