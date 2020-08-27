The Royal Opera House did not perform as expected, and nor did a woman surrounded by a mob

Sometimes I start to make a Samizdata post and then that silly business of Real Life gets in the way and the post is left to languish as a draft. And sometimes Real Life comes back months later and tells me I was right the first time: there was a story there worth talking about.
That is how I come to be posting about a Times report dating from early June on August 27th.
On June 10th 2020, the Times reported:
Royal Opera House under fire for ‘silence’ on Black Lives Matter protests
The Royal Opera House has been described as an “unrelentingly white organisation” by a senior employee who said he was “ashamed” of its silence over the death of George Floyd.
Mark Dakin, the organisation’s technical director, said it had paid “lip service to the inclusion and progression of a black and minority ethnic workforce”.
In an email which has been posted on the Royal Opera House intranet Mr Dakin said he had “only an exhausting, burning rage and desolate sadness that still nothing has changed . . . you continue to exclude us”.
He said that during the Black Lives Matter protests over the killing of Mr Floyd the Royal Opera House was “silent and chooses to not even show public solidarity”.
Mr Dakin, who joined in 2016 to run Covent Garden’s technical and production department after 20 years with the National Theatre, said that unlike other organisations the Royal Opera House had not sufficiently supported #blackouttuesday on June 2.
Mr Dakin, who grew up as an adopted child in Bristol with a white family, also claimed that the Royal Opera House had continually declined to publicly support Black History Month.
In an open letter posted on the website of Stage Sight Mr Dakin said he was “ashamed the organisation for which I work has chosen to exercise the privilege of staying publicly silent about the racist murder of the African American George Floyd, proactively choosing to ignore #blackouttuesday, as it always publicly ignores Black History Month.”
Mr Dakin’s “burning rage” at the Royal Opera House for the horrible crime of not participating in his favoured hashtag campaigns that were utterly unrelated to opera seemed almost comical in June. Less so in August.
America’s Woke Red Guards Enforcing Goodthink by Harassing D.C. Restaurants Patrons
That was from PJ Media. A little to my surprise even the Independent seemed to have cottoned on to the idea that a mob surrounding a random woman and berating her for not making a gesture of solidarity at their demand might be a bad look. Interestingly the woman in the pink top, Lauren B. Victor, is herself a supporter of BLM but was commendably resistant to being coerced.
Edit: The story about the harassment of the diners has been reported worldwide.
– Une foule agressive de manifestants BLM accostent des convives blancs à l’extérieur des restaurants de DC
– Los huéspedes del restaurante estaban rodeados de manifestantes enojados de Black Lives Matter: “Un regalo para Trump”
– „Heb deine Faust!“ – US-Aktivisten bedrängen Restaurantbesucherin
At the time of writing neither the BBC nor the Guardian had any mention of it.
As an American, I warn you (the yous who think we give a shit about the Royal Anything) — stay the fuck out of our domestic politics, or you will be the worse for getting in the middle.
I’m kinda guessing that the picture of the female diner being intimidated by the Antifa/BLM terrorists will be one of those images that becomes a defining illustration of 2020. The fact that neither the BBC nor the Grauniad are highlighting the issue illustrates how captured they are by the bogus Antifa/BLM narrative, how invested they are in its continuance and that they recognise that such images threaten and undermine it.
The problem is exacerbated by the fact that the apparent victim of the intimidation was a supporter of Antifa/BLM, so hard to undermine as “Just some racist Karen who was blind to her white privilege”. So yes, all things told it is a big problem for them.
It is because of the left’s enabling of Antifa/BLM (especially in places like Portland), that they have gotten out of hand. If they had felt the justified wrath of the police in such places then the rioting, arson and looting would have been ended the day it began, but leftist “Useful Idiots” felt that it would play to their own agenda without realising that it was something that they could not control.
Sure, there is a point at which you can say “Don’t interfere in the internal affairs of my country”, but when your racist bullshit leftwing madness starts getting exported to the UK where it is a meaningless irrelevance then it does become our problem. It will only stop here when it is stopped at source. So maybe you should put your own house in order rather than bitching about the Brits interfering.