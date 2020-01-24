We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Wearing face masks in public is presently illegal in Hong Kong and compulsory in Wuhan

Michael Jennings

January 24th, 2020 |

  • Paul Marks
    January 24, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Quite so Sir.

  • John Galt
    January 25, 2020 at 6:27 am

    Wearing face masks in public is presently illegal in Hong Kong and compulsory in Wuhan

    Because there is no hypocrisy better than Communist Government hypocrisy. Still, I am hopeful that the “Man on the Wuhan omnibus” will learn his lesson about living in a Communist police state and show his support for freedom when the time comes.

  • bobby b
    January 25, 2020 at 6:53 am

    If the rumors about the escaped bio-agent are true, it’s illegal in Hong Kong because the government wants to get you and it’s compulsory in Wuhan because the government already got you.

