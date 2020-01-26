|
Name me one good thing about Brexit…
Start with this:
Article 13: UK will not implement EU copyright law
Universities and Science Minister Chris Skidmore has said that the UK will not implement the EU Copyright Directive after the country leaves the EU.
Several companies have criticised the law, which would hold them accountable for not removing copyrighted content uploaded by users, if it is passed.
EU member states have until 7 June 2021 to implement the new reforms, but the UK will have left the EU by then.
The UK was among 19 nations that initially supported the law.
That was in its final European Council vote in April 2019.
This Samizdata post from March 2019 contains a list of links to other posts that give the background.
Yes, thank gawd for that!
I must admit that the howls of indignation coming from the Remoaner talking heads is a “pretty good thing about BRExit”. Surely, it’s about time that Hugh Grant fucked off to somewhere continental on a permanent basis?
The only BRExit question I have at this time is which particular alcoholic beverage I will be drinking at 11PM on Friday. My French other half isn’t so happy though, admittedly. 😆
If only remainiac garbage like Heseltine refused to breath nazi british air. I’d be more than happy
Huh. That’s excellent news.
If this is a sign of things to come, then I think cautious optimism is warranted.
Sorry to hear that, John. I’m in sort of the same place with my Argentinian/Italian other half.