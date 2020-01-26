We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Name me one good thing about Brexit…

Start with this:

Article 13: UK will not implement EU copyright law

Universities and Science Minister Chris Skidmore has said that the UK will not implement the EU Copyright Directive after the country leaves the EU.

Several companies have criticised the law, which would hold them accountable for not removing copyrighted content uploaded by users, if it is passed.

EU member states have until 7 June 2021 to implement the new reforms, but the UK will have left the EU by then.

The UK was among 19 nations that initially supported the law.

That was in its final European Council vote in April 2019.

This Samizdata post from March 2019 contains a list of links to other posts that give the background.

January 26th, 2020 |

4 comments to Name me one good thing about Brexit…

  • Bell Curve
    January 27, 2020 at 12:05 am

    Yes, thank gawd for that!

  • John Galt
    January 27, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    I must admit that the howls of indignation coming from the Remoaner talking heads is a “pretty good thing about BRExit”. Surely, it’s about time that Hugh Grant fucked off to somewhere continental on a permanent basis?

    The Tory peer and former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine has accused Boris Johnson of trying to “rub the noses of Remainers in their defeat”, after the prime minister announced events to commemorate the UK’s departure from the EU this coming Friday at 11pm.

    Downing Street said that 3m special 50p coins bearing the words “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” will enter shops, banks and restaurants from Friday with a further 7m coming into circulation by the end of the year. Union Jack flags will also line Parliament Square and the Mall on Friday and the public will see government buildings in Whitehall lit up in red, white and blue.

    To add to the celebratory mood the government wants to encourage, “a commemorative light display” will be staged in Downing Street in the run-up to 11pm, the hour that the UK will officially end its 47 year membership of Europe’s club of nations. A countdown clock will be projected on to it from 10pm. Officials said the light display will “symbolise the strength and unity” of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.

    https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/jan/25/heseltine-says-brexit-celebrations-rub-remainers-nose-in-it

    The only BRExit question I have at this time is which particular alcoholic beverage I will be drinking at 11PM on Friday. My French other half isn’t so happy though, admittedly. 😆

  • Mark
    January 27, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    If only remainiac garbage like Heseltine refused to breath nazi british air. I’d be more than happy

  • neonsnake
    January 27, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    Huh. That’s excellent news.

    If this is a sign of things to come, then I think cautious optimism is warranted.

    My French other half isn’t so happy though, admittedly

    Sorry to hear that, John. I’m in sort of the same place with my Argentinian/Italian other half.

