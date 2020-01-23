Forest fires, bank bailouts and resilience

The recent massive Australian bushfires have provoked a lot of controversy, with some people claiming that this is largely driven by Man-made global warming, and others pointing to how other factors (not necessarily to the exclusion of such warming) were to blame, including changes to how forests/habitats are managed. For example, I have seen it stated that bans on “controlled burns” and clearances of woodland in the early growing seasons, are a big factor in causing this disaster.
I sense from watching reports in parts of the mainstream media that commentaries on controls on forest clearance, controlled burns and so on have tended to be few and far between. I suspect that the topic isn’t popular in those places pushing the “Man is destroying Mother Earth with C02” narrative, because it gets in the way. But surely it seems to me that such a viewpoint is counterproductive: the general public understands that firebreaks, clearances and selective thinning of woodland, etc, are part of a solution. (A firebreak is like a bulkhead in a ship.) And let’s not forget that some species of plant only germinate after a fire. Fire, in fact, is a part of agriculture. For centuries, farmers have burned certain waste vegetation, which is often good for the soil in releasing certain nutrients. A few years ago in the UK, farmers burned straw after harvest. This practice was banned in the UK in the early 90s largely because a few idiot farmers did not make wide firebreaks around their fields and in some cases, burned when there was a wind. The ash and the smoke upset people and scared a few. But one of the benefits of stubble burning was that it created a clean seed bed for crops, and farmers did not have to spend so much money and fuel cultivating the soil (which is good for the environment) or on herbicides and other chemicals (ditto).
So, controlled burns are and should be a perfectly normal part of intelligent curation of habitats and farmland, when done in a sensible way. The US-based Property and Environment Research Center, or PERC, has a good overview on this topic.
It is surely better to let things burn in a controlled way, rather than allow a whole coastal region of a continent such as Australia go up in a fireball, destroying hundreds of millions of animals and killing people. But such is the grip of this focus on the mono-causal explanation of the fires (blaming it on climate change) that little will be done, I fear. And in a way one of the things I detest most about the age in which we live is how fashionable opinion fastens itself on a simple, but often unattainable goal – eliminating all fossil fuels and hoping this achieves a result in a few thousand years – rather than taking more practical and verifiable steps to handle a situation, such as managing forests more intelligently. There is this toxic mix of virtue-signalling, State regulation bossiness and pettiness, coupled with hostility towards private sector solutions and property rights (such as allowing owners of land to cut trees and thin out brush). The result is catastrophe.
We saw the same sort of toxic brew around the financial crisis of 2008. Remember the old “too big to fail” problem? The problem of limited liability-owned banks not feeling the risk of going bust by imprudent lending? The moral hazard effects of taxpayer bailouts, deposit insurance and central bankers as lenders of last resort? State support for sub-prime lending?
There is a sort of rough analogy between a policy mix that does not allow forests to be thinned and occasionally burned in limited ways, and a banking system where a bank is never allowed to fail for the assets to be reallocated to more sensible uses. (The book Alchemists of Loss is a good summary of what went wrong inside banks and because of public policy.)
But with nature, so with finance. One needs to have “dead wood”, such as unprofitable lines of lending, to go out of business and for the distressed assets to be bought and restructured, much as an overgrown forest needs to be thinned out and for some areas to be cut back from time to time. This is about resilience or what Nicholas Taleb means by the term “anti-fragile”: without allowing things to die and be cut out and for a certain amount of disorder and turbulence, you end up creating something that will eventually go up in a firebomb, whether it be Australian landscapes or modern economies.
I had not thought of this parallel, but now that you have made it, it makes very good sense. Another area of life which I think might work like this is crime (or in its earlier stages mere misbehaviour) and punishment. It is misplaced mercy to let people off for minor crimes.
@Natalie
I have long thought this. Talking to a judge the other day, she said that most judges were loath to sentence people to prison for the first time because all the statistics showed that after two prison terms they were almost certain to keep coming back. I suggested that this was all the more reason to give them a shock the first time. She said that she would think about it.
I think the (other?) reason why judges are reluctant to sentence people is that a prison sentence almost automatically loses you your job and any chance of getting another, similar one.
For me, the response is that the default position should be that prison (and other sentences) are wiped from the public record once served (or at least the first one should be). If not, then the sentence is only part (and maybe only a small part) of the punishment.
Clovis Sangrail (January 23, 2020 at 5:17 pm), as regards your last paragraph, research by Thomas Sowell and others shows that where US employers were allowed to check the criminal records of black applicants, they employed more blacks. Where they were forbidden access to that information, they employed fewer. Generally, I am for allowing people access to the same information the state has and trusting their ability to assess its relevance will outperform the state’s ability to assess whether it should be relevant.
As regards your first paragraph, I agree that avoiding something the first-time offender perceives as punishment is unwise. I hope the judge you spoke to will too.
There’s a huge cause-and-effect disconnect contained in this sentence. Anyone who is of the sort to commit a second prison-worthy offense after being caught the first time is certainly likely to come back, but not for the reason implied.
“There is a sort of rough analogy between a policy mix that does not allow forests to be thinned and occasionally burned in limited ways, and a banking system where a bank is never allowed to fail for the assets to be reallocated to more sensible uses.”
It also links to my theory that the reason so many young people are suffering from mental health problems is that we have stopped them from experiencing any setback or failures during their childhood, when such things are teachable events, and adults are on hand to pick them up and put them back on the right path, and instead they experiencing them for the first time as young adults, when the childhood support mechanisms have gone, and thus they can’t cope.
Getting back to the forest fires and the banks, another way of looking at the phenomenon is to say that people nowadays say that they are all for “letting nature take its course”, but when it comes down to it they want a version of nature with all the ugly bits edited out – they will not permit occasional forest fires because they burn animals, they will not permit occasional bank failures because they hurt people. But all that means is the dry brushwood builds up.
There’s also the problem that those whose job is to deal with fires or financial crises don’t get enough practice, and flounder when the big one comes along. To introduce yet another metaphor it’s like pilots of modern jets who never have any practice in dealing with minor problems because the autopilot is too good. (Or like the over-protected children in Jim’s comment above.)
This post has sparked so many ideas in my head that they are competing with each other.
What’s with all this evaluation based on facts, logic, and experience??? This is 2020, people, get with the program. You’ll never get an invite from the BBC or the Grauniad at this rate!
/shakes head and mutters …
Credit bubbles, tinder bubbles, emotional-pain bubbles – many things can be explained as bubbles.
Now let’s watch our overregulation bubble, our racism bubble, our liberal-professoriat bubble . . .
Interfere with an equilibrium and then release the interference, and watch the resulting oscillations around the baseline.