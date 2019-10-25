It is past time for a Hayek statue

I agree with this, from Matt Kilcoyne of the Adam Smith Institute.
It is past time that Nobel Prize-winning economist and great social thinker, F A Hayek, had a statue in London.
Hayek is one of the greatest modern economists, and while his intellectual presence in academia is extraordinary, it is time for his legacy to be extended to the greater public.
Hayek traced the idea of spontaneous order from Adam Smith’s ‘invisible hand’ to the present day. He made it one of the most important underpinnings of social and economic freedom. He also made groundbreaking contributions on trade cycle theory and policy, competition in currency, and even human psychology.
A physical memorial would not only honour him directly, it would also bring his name and presence before people who do not yet know of his books and his ideas, and prompt people to find out more about his output and his wide intellectual influence.
I have become very bored of people saying that “now is the time” for XYZ, when in truth it should have happened a long time ago. So he had me at “It is past time …”, even if the wording seems a bit clumsy. It has long (see paragraph 2 above) been “time for his legacy to be extended to the greater public”.
I Hope that, if this statue happens, it’s a good one. I look forward to taking photos of it.
It seems to me that for a free market economist like Hayek what you should be saying is “I am starting a fund to raise money to buy a plot of land in London and erect a statue for Hayek. Anyone who wants to contribute please send your donation to ….” Oh, and there should probably be a gift shop next to the statue.
It seems a bit of an internal contradiction to expect a statue of Hayek to be publicly funded (which seems to be the implication of your post.) You know kind of like flying on a private jet to a conference on Global Warming.
Better than a statue would be if the authorities followed the wisdom of Hayek – and stopped creating money-from-nothing to prop up their Corporate friends.
I have very serious philosophical disagreements with Hayek and with his hero Hume – but I agree with both these men that funny money banker credit-bubbles do NOT create real wealth. On the contrary Credit Bubble finance reduces real wealth (and also takes what is left to benefit the rich at the expense of the poor) and it inevitably leads to a bust and demands for government bail-outs (open – or hidden bailouts).
Richard Cantillon made this point before David Hume did.
As for Hayek’s point that general government interventionism does not solve the problems the government is trying to solve (it just makes the existing problems worse – and adds new problems on top of the old) and that government economic interventionism destroys Civil Liberties as well (that J.S. Mill was WRONG in claiming that economic policy and civil liberties were different subjects – although Hayek, as far as I know, never pointed out that Mill was wrong to try and make a distinction between economic liberty and general liberty) – well Hayek was making a point that Ludwig Von Mises made before him, and Herbert “Man Versus the State” Spencer made before him – and many others also.
Does anyone believe that the politicians of any of the political parties understand this? Because I do not believe they understand.
On the contrary – governments (of all parties) continue to push endless interventionism, totally blind to its economic failure and its dire effects on liberty (as well as on material standards of life).
So what is the point of a statue to Hayek in a country that violates all his wisdom.
@Paul the problem is that you are measuring things wrongly. Politicians, like everyone else, act in their own best interest. Government intervention looks very good to voters and so it is in their best interest to do it. The fact that it is damaging in the long term (in fact in the fairly short term too) is irrelevant, especially when that damage can be blamed on someone else.
Look, if you are Obama, elected during a recession, and you can use it as a reason to toss around two trillion dollars? Well you can buy a LOT of good favor with people with that kind of money, even at the cost of a flat economy for a decade.
I guess what I am trying to say is that we need to get away from this notion that politicians are somehow righteous public servants doing what is in the best interest of the country. As if they are some group of pure hearted, selfless benefactors. Almost the opposite is true.
“Stop trying to control. Let go of fixed plans and concepts and the world will govern itself. The more prohibitions you have, the less virtuous people will be. The more weapons you have, the less secure people will be. The more subsidies you have, the less self-reliant people will be. Therefore the Master says: I let go of the law, and people become honest. I let go of economic, and people become prosperous. I let go of religion, and people become serene. I let go of all desire for the common good, and the good becomes common as grass.”
Or, if you prefer:
“I heartily accept the motto,—”That government is best which governs least;” and I should like to see it acted up to more rapidly and systematically.”
I too would like to see (and photograph!) a statue of Hayek. His explanation of the Knowledge Problem (simplified throught the pencil example) is something that put into words something I’d always intuitively grasped, but never was able to articulate.
Make sure that the statue has one hand missing. And have him sitting at the feet of Ludwig von Mises.
And there is no such thing as a Nobel Prize winner in economics, there is no Nobel Prize for economics, there is a memorial prize in honour of Alfred Nobel funded by the Swedish Central Bank, it is no more a Nobel Prize than I am a zebra.
I want a statue of Edmund Burke in London. There is one in Bristol (where he was an MP) and one in Washington D.C. but if there is one in London I do not know its location.
That said, I’m fine with a statue of Hayek but agree it should not be funded by the state. A notice on its plinth
would be one way of conveying what Hayek was about.
There’s a plaque near Leicester Square.
If you’re ever down here, hit me up and I’ll show you.
Niall Kilmartin
This statue was erected by free enterprise. No taxpayers were compelled to contribute to its cost nor was the land on which it is erected obtained by compulsory purchase.
+100. Were that the case it would probably be the best and most useful statue in London.
Perhaps a form of memorial other than a statue could be considered?
The thing is, whenever I see a statue which invariably has a white streak running down its head, I always wonder just why it should be considered an honour to have one’s likeness made into a toilet for pigeons.