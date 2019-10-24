|
Samizdata quote of the day
These people who live a vigorous life to 70, 80, 90 years of age—when I look at what those people “do,” almost all of it is what I classify as play. It’s not meaningful work. They’re riding motorcycles; they’re hiking. Which can all have value—don’t get me wrong. But if it’s the main thing in your life? Ummm, that’s not probably a meaningful life.
— Ezekiel Emanuel, chair of the University of Pennsylvania’s department of medical ethics and health policy and “a chief architect of Obamacare”.
Really?
A whole department for “Medical ethics”?
Apparently his definition of a “meaningful life” is one that advances the causes he believes in. Such as socialism, more government control, less individual choice and liberty. A meaningful life defined by the goal of being financially and physically able to do as one pleases after retirement is a concept beyond his mental capacity.
Rahm Emanuel’s brother.
As to his comment – while I try to be a measured and reasonable guy, I will now break kayfabe and say
Fuck Him, and the Horse He Rode In On.
His definition of a ‘meaningful life’ don’t mean ugatz to me. He can kiss my chrome-plated ass with his elitist opinions of what constitutes ‘meaningful’.
If I’m spending my own money, money I saved, over a working life of more than 40 years, paying taxes, supporting society, he doesn’t get to say word one about how I choose to spend it. If he considers it ‘play’ or ‘not meaningful’, well, va fancull to him.
The worm in the apple is the number of people who now depend on government programs to fund their retirement. If you cede your security to the state for this period of your life, and assclowns like Emanuelget their hands on the levers of power, you can expect his opinions of what constitutes a ‘meaningful life’ to start to appear as state policy. It is but a short step from s opinion to the policy that says ‘if you’re not living what we consider to be a meaningful life we’re not going to be paying you a meaningful income for your retirement.’
Once again – Fuck Him.
Sorry to be so uncharacteristically direct, but the spoutings of ‘Top Men’ like him get me right where I live. He should be run out of town on a rail and excluded from polite society as the dangerous totalitarian-in-waiting that he is. ‘Meaningful life’, my ass.
llater,
llamas
What gives him the right to decide whether what I do with my spare time is meaningful or not? The timing is interesting to me as I am retiring at the end of March next year. A lot of my time will be spent on keeping myself fit. This is meaningful to me as I’m a Type 2 Diabetic and how fit I am has a bigger effect on my overall health than it does for non diabetics. There are also innumerable jobs around the house that need doing as well as sorting out the jungle that I like to call my garden. I might find time to play the piano.
If Ezekiel Emanuel has any sort of opinion on all this I don’t give the smallest toss.
He’s more than welcome to lecture me on meaningful living, after he’s removed my copy of Walden from his throat after I’ve shoved it down there.
A meaningful life is where you can fulfil your wishes and desires not just slog your guts out trying to survive, or sit cross-legged on the floor chanting ‘Ommm’ to communicate with the Great White Spirit on a higher philosophical plane.
Humans, alone, have economies so they can consume, that is do and have the things they want. That is the only point of work. To survive you just need a vegetable patch, a blanket and a cave.
Most of us work to live, we don’t live to work. Our meaningful life IS that motorcycling or hiking or cycling or whatever else takes our fancy when we don’t have a boss telling us to do the things that make HIS life meaningful.
Dear Mr. Emanuel:
A “meaningful life” is what is meaningful to ME.
Please GFY.
Whatever happened to “life, liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” ?
/s I just finished restoring a motorcycle, and now am in the market for a used Crisper machine to help me regenerate my arthritic joints. Following this I’d like to work on modifying the Plague bacillus to improve its lethality and be more selective in who it affects, making it specialize in Liberals (the American kind). You know: Leaving the world a better place.
/s
I spent most of my working life repairing power tools for industry. If I had spent my life as an academic writing Ill informed opinionated cack I would consider that I had wasted it.
The relevant bits of his argument seem to me to be:
and
He doesn’t exactly say it, but I think he seems to be arguing about the huge amount of money society spends on prolonging the lives of the elderly, and whether that’s a good deal for society. Obviously it’s a good deal for the elderly! And all society hopes and expects to one day become elderly. But it’s still a case of ‘other people’s money’, and one can legitimately ask whether the justifications politicians give for other forms of public investment (schools, roads, an army, etc.) apply in this case. If all the elderly died at 75, what remained of society would be better off.
It’s an interesting ethical thought-experiment – a remarkable one for a supposed welfare-architecting leftist! – but I don’t think welfare supporters are going to understand. For them, “Welfare Good!” is an axiom, and this is heresy.
This POS is what passes for a”moderate” member of today’s Democrat Party. Think about that for one minute. As the wise man once wrote about the US political system, the Republicans are the stupid party, but the Democrats are the evil party. Democrats must be kept as far away from political power as possible. There can never be accommodation with them. When they win, their view is elections have consequences, meaning they get the whole loaf. When they lose, they demand civility and compromise, which means they get half the loaf.
I’m happy to withdraw my general objection to assisted suicide in this instance and grant him his wish to die at 75. How say you all?
I do. Would-be tyrants like him need to get called out. There are people who would make them actual tyrants who would lord it over you and me.
What happens if we swap the word “invest” for “reward”?
(Not a perfect counter-argument, but potentially a start)
Invest implies that “we” (the government) sees people as a means, reward implies (admittedly quite weakly) that “we” see them as an end.
Does that $7 include Medicare and Social Security? That’s more a question of retirees getting what they paid for than any sort of investment.
I expect so. I don’t think the issue here is people saving for their own retirements, and living off that for as long as they can. Bizarrely, this is an anti-welfare argument. Is it the argument that State pensions are just like a private pension scheme run by the State? You get out what you pay in? Or are they welfare – the rich and still productive pay to support the poor and no longer productive? Is everyone here coming down on the side of State welfare?
Not really. The reason why Medicare and Social Security have huge unfunded liabiities – much much bigger than the National Debt – is that retirees do not pay for what they get. At best, they pay for about half. And if they’re poorer than average they’re paying a lot less than half.
That’s the political genius of welfarism – you can grant huge welfare benefits to people while making them truly believe they’re just getting what they paid for. You make the welfare benefits unremovable – the ratchet in action – because even GOP or Tory voting matrons would be outraged if you stopped paying them “what they’ve earned a right to.”
Eventually the car goes into the ditch – hyperinflation. But disaster can be staved off for decades. By which time someone else will be left holding the baby. Or the grandpa.
The words “federal” and “we” are doing a lot of heavy lifting in his “reasoning” .
I figured out a while ago that, had I been allowed to throw my SS contributions into even a low-to-mid-performing fund, I would be quite a bit better off today. But that was not allowed.
My governments instead took those contributions and spent them as they received them. And they generally didn’t spend them on me.
So, is the system messed up? Sure. But try to avoid phrasing this in a way that suggests that it’s messed up on account of the freeloading of the participants. The problem is that we trusted the people who we allowed to hold our money.
Instant first thought: Tell it to Lewis & Clark, or Daniel Boone. Tell it to any old duffer like Dr. Michael DeBakey*, who, according to the Foot of All Knowledge,
Second thought: Go to He**, DOCTOR Zeke. You’ll be happier there and so will the rest of us with you and DOCTORS Mengele and Gosnell out of the way.
Oh, one question, Zeke. Who died and made you God?
.
*Which is not to say that anyone is not entitled to exercise such pleasures in life as his circumstances permit, whether or not those pleasures pass some kind of test as being “useful to society.” Nor should anyone feel ashamed of doing so, as long as he’s not walking all over somebody else’s right to do likewise on the latter’s own terms. You don’t need to be Michael DeBakey nor Jesus Christ to earn a seat at the table of Humanity.
. . .
P.S. There are people who enjoy gedanken experiments, or who in brainstorming problems come up with some nightmarish solutions, which they happily reject when they see the downside.
(Sometimes someone goes so far down the rabbit-hole that he is lost to the fundamental value of human life and that fact that this is instantiated in every human, at least until such time as a human shows by word and deed that he himself is similarly lost.)
Surely a true ethicist would see the downside to killing off all those over age X-years. For ANY value of X. Even if he couldn’t quite articulate it. Of course there are always those who become so bedazzled by their theory that they are unable to see any downside, no matter how obvious. Down the rabbit-hole.
Runcie, you are only allowed to pursue happiness, not actually reach it! Problem solved.
“P.S. There are people who enjoy gedanken experiments, or who in brainstorming problems come up with some nightmarish solutions, which they happily reject when they see the downside.”
Perhaps that’s his point? He’s offering a thought experiment of what would happen if we cancelled that bit of the welfare state that supports the elderly, on the grounds of questioning whether consumption is worth their contribution. Let those who haven’t saved enough die, instead. We’re happily rejecting the idea now we see the downsides. He’s managed to get us to argue in favour of the welfare state! That’s pretty impressive, don’t you agree?
“Surely a true ethicist would see the downside to killing off all those over age X-years. For ANY value of X.”
Of course. As a true ethicist, he sees that *both* paths have downsides. Many of the elderly will die without welfare. The cost of looking after them is far beyond the savings of the average guy or gal. So you either pay for welfare – expensive downside – or you don’t and the elderly die as a result of your action – also expensive downside. He sees the downsides to both sides of the argument. Do you?
He’s trying to get people thinking seriously about the question of welfare, but I think he did so so subtlely that nobody noticed.
I will agree with one (maybe unmeant) part of his statement: Our current system – which allows for retirement from the workforce at age 62 – no longer serves reality. We used to be worn out and used up by then, and the best we could hope for was a few years of dotage with few needs because we had few capabilities.
Now, we live longer, and better, and we’re able to continue most occupations well into our seventies (and sometimes longer.) My father remarked a few days ago that he realized that he has been full-pension-retired from teaching for thirty years – just about as long as his career lasted. The pension system, combined with some good investments, has left him a millionaire, which is not bad for en ex-teacher.
But there was a huge waste of resources in saying that his productive capacity was over at 56.
(llamas, you’re just mad because his example was riding! 😈 )
I think you ascribe good motives to the Emanuel brothers at your own risk.
Dear llamas,
You wrote:
For the sake of propriety in swearing, it is not ‘va fancull’, but vaffanculo, a contraction of va’ a fa’ ‘n culo, where fa’ and ‘n are dialectal variants for fare and in.
The rest is excellent.
bobby b
Now, we live longer, and better, and we’re able to continue most occupations
This is one of those delicious examples where the inefficiency of government meets the efficiency of the free market.
It has often been said that social security is a Ponzi scheme, but it isn’t. It is worse. At least a Ponzi scheme doesn’t demand that you die to settle their debts.
bobby, couple niggles, because nothing in federal law says anything about when you can retire or when you must retire. You can retire whenever you want.
It will have been either your dad’s school board or his state that either allowed or required him to retire at 56 with (I assume) full pension.
I’m pretty sure that it’s within your own living memory that there was a big push for years to lower companies’ retirement ages so as to open up spaces for younger people to have jobs.
Similarly, you can still retire whenever you want, legally. What you can’t do is take Social Security payments before you are 62 1/2. You can retire at age 19, but you can’t draw Social Security until you’re 62 1/2. And unless you’re blessed by the Great Frog Her-/His-/Itself, you’ll be lucky to get a dime a year.
. . .
Looked around a bit to see what’s what re Social Security. Found:
1. From SSA — and be sure to click on over to the next page, “Myths of SS History 2”:
https://www.ssa.gov/history/InternetMyths.html
2. On Social Security Fund and U.S. General Funds:
“General Revenue and the Social Security Trust Funds”:
http://www.crfb.org/blogs/general-revenue-social-security-trust-funds
with an explanation of each, followed by an article on the general system.
[I tried to pull out some key paragraphs, but I messed it up royally and I’m too tired to straighten it out. I strongly suggest that people read it.
Note: The page is published by “The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.” I’m pretty sure they’re not part of the Feds, at least not officially.
3. Then there is this, from FEE:
“The Myth of the Social Security Trust Fund”
“The Looted Trust Fund Myth Is a Serious Barrier to Social Security Reform”
by John Atarian, Wednesday, March 1, 2000
At a quick skim, this one is also quite interesting.
If Outlanders don’t know it, FEE — Foundation for Economic Education — is a nicely Austrian-cum-Chicago-School-tilted organization set up years ago by an Indianapolis gent, Leonard Read, who wrote the piece “I, Pencil” which is well-known to Right- (that is, Correct-)Thinking People everywhere.
Always worth looking at, but not written in ichor by the G.F.
.
I’m not going to have time to read all the laws & statutes pertaining to Federal revenues in general, nor to sort it all out, until I’ve arrived on the Other Side. Possibly it will little interest me then. So all this is presented FWIW. I’m not 100% sure that these articles all agree with themselves, let alone each other.
Quoth bobby:
You break my heart. 😥 😥 😥
Julie, I’m most familiar with Rahm, second with Ari, and a distant third with Zeke. If I’ve missed something, please share. (And, no, I don’t credit the “death panels” misquotes.)
bobby–I’m to appear before the human judge at some point for release from the spam-cells. (I never gave WP permission to make a full URL out of that last one. 😡 ) 🙂
I’ve been riding motorcycles now for forty four years, so a pretty un-meaningful life according to this cretin. As said above, fuck him. I’ll decide what is meaningful.
Nullius in Verba: “he seems to be arguing about the huge amount of money society spends on prolonging the lives of the elderly”
I tried, for a while, to read his view sympathetically and see if there was a reasonable point to be made about this.
But the clue is that even you had to use the word “society”. Translation: other people forced into paying taxes. And he’s not against this. He says healthcare *should* be provided by other people paying taxes but that people over 75 should not be helped. He says that the value of a life is only in its value to serve other people. Everything he says is rooted in collectivism. He even complains that billionaires investing in life extension are only doing it to extend their own lives, as if that is some how wrong and invalidates its usefulness to others.
I don’t think I have been in any way unfair taking this quote out of context because I think it gets to the bottom of his outlook, that your life is not meaningful unless it serves the collective.
bobby, although according to the ETHICIST, at 76+ my life is no longer meaningful (although I must admit that IMO it is — but what do I know) I can’t at the moment come up with anything substantive. At this moment, I think we should deal with the quote precisely as given, focussing particularly on the part I put in boldface. I excerpt the last part:
Let me respond by quoting our good Brother llamas (who says he’s a little old lady in Queens, but apparently he enjoys visiting Michigan in the winters so he can shovel 24′ of snow):
llamas is right. In the quote ol’ Zeke is telling us oldsters who are not doing “meaningful work” (who gets to define “meaningful,” “work,” and “meaningful work”?) that our lives are without “meaning.”
That quote tells you all you need to know about the man, provided that it’s not one of those silly things that we all say off the cuff once in awhile, and then a second or a year later, go, “I can’t believe I said that!”
That might be his private opinion, but if it is he’s a sophomoric jackass and I don’t think he should be allowed in the same room with adults.
.
But Zeke has been spouting about people’s lives’ being full and complete by the time they’re 75, so, in effect, those lives aren’t worth preserving.
In an article in The Atlantic in 2014, he wrote,
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2014/10/why-i-hope-to-die-at-75/379329/
He claims to have three points to make in the article. On is personal (the quote is taken from his discussion of that) and two discuss public policy.
Almost at the end, he does admit that
But wait! He does end with this:
For another point of view, there’s the L.A. Times op-ed ” Why Ezekiel Emanuel is wrong to ‘hope’ for death at 75.”
https://www.latimes.com/business/hiltzik/la-fi-mh-why-zeke-emanuel-is-wrong-20141015-column.html
But best, I think, is a piece by David Henderson at Econlib, which is really broader than the Times’ column, and which includes this remark:
From the column “Zeke Emmanuel on Optimal Life Expectancy” by David Henderson, at
https://www.econlib.org/archives/2014/09/zeke_emmanuel_o.html
Maybe tomorrow I’ll look around and see if I can find anything else from the man himself.
By the way, here’s a 2009 pro-Zeke piece from the Atlantic that, along with trashing Newt and Sarah Palin, may give some insight into his socio-political mindset:
“Zeke Emanuel, The Death Panels, And Illogic In Politics”
http://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2009/08/zeke-emanuel-the-death-panels-and-illogic-in-politics/23088/
Excerpt:
The piece goes on to say that (re-worded) “Emanuel borrows the formulations of John Rawls’s moral philosophy.”
Gawd help us.
Ah, good. Julie, I read your comment to mean that you felt positively towards Zeke E, and that I was wrong in thinking him and his kin to be skunks. I am much reassured.
I have always considered the trio to be the personification of Hobbes’s characterization of base life: “Nasty” (Ari), “Brutish” (Zeke), and “Short” (Rahm). They’re like Tim Burton’s version of the Seven Dwarves.
The sheer arrogance of such people is breathtaking.
“Things they do look awful cold, hope I die before I get old.”
Oh, I didn’t die and now I am old, OK scratch that.
I took my Mum to see them for her 70th birthday (she didn’t know whether she’d seen them before. Not because of any age-related memory difficulties, just because her and Dad saw everyone back in the 60s. I am envious, as I suspect the bands that I saw in 90s won’t still be going in the 2050s)).
Daltrey visibly enjoyed singing that line.
The clue, Julie, is in his switch from “meaningful work” to “meaningful life”. He thinks that people’s lives should be for work, not play. Presumably, that work should serve a higher good, as well – a society that he approves of.
I don’t think it’s a question of whether we support a welfare state (with massive caveats, I do support some concept of state provided welfare, so it’s not a difficult existential poser for me, at least)
It’s a question of if a welfare state must exist, then should the state get to decide who benefits (Me: no they shouldn’t, as a starting point for discussion)?
In this case, that there should be a cut off after 75 seems to be the implication of his investment in kids vs pensioners statement.
““Why I Hope to Die at 75.”
My psychic powers say that he will spend a lot of effort and money to frustrate his own hope.
Did you know that there is a metal band from Mongolia called The Hu? They sound nothing like The Who so I don’t know whether the name thing is deliberate or just a coincidence.
“I don’t think I have been in any way unfair taking this quote out of context because I think it gets to the bottom of his outlook, that your life is not meaningful unless it serves the collective.”
I didn’t think you was being unfair with the quote. It’s an interesting, thought-provoking quote. I don’t believe he was simply saying that old people’s lives are meaningless, he was addressing arguments commonly made around welfare. And yes, the position he’s taking here is the deliberately provocative one that a life is only worthwhile if it serves the collective, because this is the argument people commonly use to justify welfare.
Most people who believe in welfare do so out of sympathy for the suffering of others. They don’t have the resources to fix the whole problem themselves, so they call on society to do so. You should pay for old people to live lives full of golf and walking and going on bus trips sightseeing, because it makes them happy. And that makes us happy.
But then people argue against welfare, saying “Why should we pay?” They argue in terms of the duty to be productive, that we don’t have the resources needed to look after everyone, that other people are forced to pay taxes and get nothing back for it – as if knowing that the elderly are happy and not miserable was not payment enough.
And so people arguing for welfare with these antis commonly frame their arguments for welfare in terms of the return on investment for society. We don’t invest in scientific research because knowing stuff is cool. We do so to advance useful technologies. We don’t invest in education because we love our children and want them to be happy and do well, we educate them to make them useful and productive workers. And question what the hell is useful and productive about a degree in lesbian dance theory. So a lot of the arguments he was no doubt immersed in were to do with the return on investment to society from giving welfare, rather than being about making the recipients happy.
But this return-on-investment argument doesn’t apply to the elderly. (Apparently.) They’re not going to go out to work. They’re not going to invent new and useful technologies. It’s not to prevent violent crime. (I know Monty Python did a sketch about little old ladies mugging teenagers, but it’s not very practical.) It seems to be purely about making the old people happy.
So what happens if we apply the “What am I getting for my taxes?!” argument to the elderly, and we find that we don’t? And should therefore cut welfare here? If unemployment benefit doesn’t get people back into work, just encourages them to sponge off the dole for the rest of their lives, we should stop paying it, right? So the same applies to the elderly.
I don’t think his analogy entirely flies. For most people, paying taxes for pensions so that later they can get a pension *is* seen as a return on an investment. We know what we’re getting back, because we hope to be elderly one day too. And knowledge of the future can influence our behaviour in the present. We’re more productive today because we know we’re buying our future. So I think in a technical sense the argument can be knocked down.
However, I think it’s always worth considering the spirit of an opposing argument, too. Is our visceral reaction against his callous indifference to the value of the lives of the unproductive elderly – that if they don’t benefit the collective then he doesn’t see why we should pay taxes to support it – entirely consistent? Do we think so simply because we were hoping to get a pension and health care too? Or because the elderly are part of “us” while dole spongers are unequivocally part of “them”?
I think he took this position simply to get you to argue against it. I think he thinks that the value society puts in the happiness rather than misery in the lives of our young unemployed is the same thing as our valuation of the lives of the elderly.
I’m not saying we should necessarily agree or sympathise with him – either on his stated position or what I think is his real one. I’m just saying I think his point is a little deeper than “Old people are useless”.
By “meaningful life” Mr E.E. means creating totalitarianism – total control of people from the cradle to the grave.
Whether it is called Marxism or Fascism what people such as Emanuel believe in is evil. One should not make the mistake that they are people of good will who just want to get to the same ends as we do – but by different means. On the contrary – their ends, their objectives, are evil.
It could well be that you’re correct, and this is the argument that he is trying to get people to make. And those so inclined might well think that the elderly are of dubious utility (there’s a untold amount of things from childcare to volunteering that they do, but let’s just ignore that), which I find distasteful in no small measure.
In which case I’m led to wonder what his view is of severely disabled youngsters who are unable to work, and likely will remain unable to do so for the rest of their lives (some disabled people can work, of course. I’m talking merely here of those that cannot).
Would the same apply? At what age does the idea kick in? Only at 75? What if you have a stroke at 66?
His argument is irrelevant to our beliefs, I think.
Some of don’t believe in state welfare, full stop. So the argument is moot.
A few of us believe (somewhat grudgingly 🙂 ) in a form of state welfare, but those people are concerned that it should be non-discriminatory. So the argument is moot.
And wrapping in the argument in a “meaningful life”/”meaningful work” package is a surefire way to cause a good few of us, who believe in the liberty to live aligned with your own values, not someone else’s, to look sideways at him and utter a bland “I beg your pardon, sunshine?”
😉
Nullius in Verba, I see what you mean. And I often advocate the principle of charity when looking at opponents’ arguments. However I get the impression he has started with “I think life is a bit pointless after 75” and applied his reasoning in the other direction. Thus, when put in a position to influence policy, he comes up with something that looks like death panels instead of, say, treating emergency care as one thing and financial planning for the expenses of old age as something else.
I’m with bobby b in thinking it wise not to attribute good motives to any Emanuel brother.
A lot of federal, state and city politicians made a lot of promises they did not fund – sometimes not enough and sometimes not at all. Naturally they wish the promised recipients would die. If these old people do not die in a timely fashion then never mind the philosophical danger of their not living ‘meaningful’ lives! They may not cast socially ‘meaningful’ votes (i.e. votes for the sort of politicians Emanuel likes). Dead people either don’t vote or else swing Democrat more reliably than any other demographic. Living old people who’ve been stiffed of their promised city, state and/or Federal pension can vote and may not blame the people they are told to blame. And if “generous” Dem-run cities and states are the first to default – and demand others cover their debts – then voters elsewhere may become difficult too.
I regard the ‘meaningful’ life stuff as a particularly insolent philosophical battle-space preparation for the ‘intersectional’ conflicts upcoming. If your new promises of future payouts are to buy you votes, you need a reason you can offer the voters you target for why you reneged on your old ones. “The young lead meaningful lives, the old not so much” will sound better than “The young are easy to dupe, the old have discovered they were duped.”
(In line with the OP, I wrote this with a US-orientation. It is not of course so different on our side of the pond, alas.)
“In which case I’m led to wonder what his view is of severely disabled youngsters who are unable to work, and likely will remain unable to do so for the rest of their lives (some disabled people can work, of course. I’m talking merely here of those that cannot).”
I would expect it’s the same – that you have to be a believer in welfare for the sake of its benefit to the recipient to support it. You can’t consistently support it if you believe in welfare only for the sake of benefit to society.
I strongly suspect what he’s doing is the equivalent of one of us submitting complaints to the authorities about the Islamophobia of authoritarian LGBT campaigning, or the homophobia and sexism of Sharia judgements put out by the local Islamic society, or about how Gandhi was a racist and his statue should be torn down. It’s not that such a person really care about Islamophobia or homophobia in free expression – it’s just a deliberately provocative opinion designed to subvert the worldview assumptions of the opposition. And as a principle architect of the Obamacare welfare system, I don’t find it plausible that he’s not a strong supporter of welfare for its own sake. But as a too-clever-by-half academic, a professional ethicist whose job it is to study the edge cases, the philosophical arguments for and against, I can easily believe he finds it amusing to drive his opponents into fits by constructing difficult arguments and putting them out there.
Everyone reading his argument is going to be repulsed by the idea of judging the morality of welfare on purely economic grounds. As a supporter of welfare, I expect that’s exactly what he wants to happen. He wants to inject that attitude more firmly into the public debate. He’s standing as his own strawman.
“Thus, when put in a position to influence policy, he comes up with something that looks like death panels instead of, say, treating emergency care as one thing and financial planning for the expenses of old age as something else.”
Something like death panels is an inevitable consequence of having limited resources. You’ve got so many million dollars to divide up among the patients, but you need ten times as many dollars to treat them all. So do you treat five patients needing $200,000 treatments, or do you treat ten thousand patients needing $100 treatments? It’s harsh to tell the five patients that they’re going to die because their treatment is ‘too expensive’, but the alternative is to let ten thousand die, because you’ve spent all the money on the flashy stuff.
But five adorable children with cancer is the basis of a political fund-raising campaign, ten thousand patients scattered individually across a nation is a boring statistic. Appeals to Emotion don’t care about the economics or the cost. The value of every single human life is infinite.
So anyone trying to design a healthcare system is inevitably going to be attacked from all sides because it is simply impossible to treat everyone because of the economics, and because nobody wants to hear about the economics when it’s their own life or their own family’s life on the line. This is the world he lives in, professionally. So he’s just having a bit of fun trolling, starting arguments with provocative opinions pointing that out that he likely doesn’t mean.
That was my interpretation, anyway. It’s sometimes hard with some people to tell when they’re being serious.
Let me be perfectly clear. Without having attacked today’s projected research on DOC Zeke, my opinion is firmly and squarely in line with that of bobby, Niall, neonsnake, PdH, Rob Fisher, and like that. (Sorry if I missed anybody…but you get the drift. I hope.)
(bobby: Definitely intended as the most sarcastic of agreements with your position. LOL — But your reply poked at me till I realized that a person could reasonably take it the other way. I just took it for granted that you “know” me too well. A mistake that I sometimes make even face-to-face. Even my Honey took my OBVIOUS jokes seriously sometimes and got his feelings all hurt. 😀
(And, thank you very much for yours at October 25, 2019 at 10:52 am. Perhaps it would have been clearer if I’d put it like this:
(Still, I’d like to see something more forthright direct from his lips or pen. What he himself wrote in the Atlantic piece shows lots of backing-and-tacking, and if one’s inclined to assuming some sort of “innocence,” it would be nice to back it up with other context. Notice he ended with a statement that when he reaches 75, he may change his mind. Admirable honesty, or something soothing for the populace? On the other hand, he sat there while J. Gruber, bless his nasty little heart, was shooting off his mouth.)
Niall, your mention of preparing a battlespace is interesting. Looking to move the Overton Window a bit more leftward, are we?:
Words to live by.
.
Nullius, yes, I too tend to look for reasons to assume innocence or at least well-meaningness by some sort of standard of the value of individuals’ human lives. I just don’t see any great evidence of it here. Either posish needs more context, but in Zeke’s case there is some, even if it’s not rock-solid. The thing about “Mianingful life” is part of that context.
.
But if you really want obscenity, have a look at Peter Singer’s ideas on who should be on the block for the guillotine.
I guess I must, because my reaction wasn’t “what is she on about?”, but “what did I miss about Z.E.? 😮 “
😆
“Nullius, yes, I too tend to look for reasons to assume innocence or at least well-meaningness by some sort of standard of the value of individuals’ human lives.”
I’d certainly not describe it as “innocence” or “well-meaningness”! I just don’t think you can take his argument at face value. I think it’s a tactical position taken to provoke a certain reaction.
Professional debaters practice Dissoi Logoi. They can routinely take positions in arguments that are the opposite of the one they actually hold, and that technique can be applied to create strawman arguments for opposing rhetorical effect. He’s taking a common anti-welfare argument and pushing its underlying logic to an extreme to deliberately create an emotionally repulsive impression that will turn listeners away from that anti-welfare argument. That’s not what I’d call “innocent”!
I don’t think he thinks the lives of the elderly are worthless. I think he thinks anti-welfare advocates think the lives of welfare recipients are worthless, and he’s pushing that principle to a logical extreme by applying it to pensioners in order to make it obvious to everyone how disgustingly immoral and ridiculous an attitude that is. And then sniggering in his beard when you all rush to agree with him. That’s not what I’d call “innocent”!
bobby et al.,
I haven’t found anything written by Zeke that seems pertinent, but there’s a piece at NR with excerpts from a New England Journal of Medicine paper that he and a Ronit Y. Stahl, Ph.D. wrote in April, 2017. (There’s a link to a page on the article at the NEJM, but what it says is that you can subscribe to get three free articles/month, or you can buy a regular subscription. Pass on that.)
The paper is entitled “Physicians, Not Conscripts — Conscientious Objection in Health Care,” at
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsb1612472 .
The National Review piece, published April 7, 2017, is at
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/ezekiel-emanuel-anti-medical-conscience/ .
Here are the excerpts.
On abortion:
…abortion is politically and culturally contested, it is not medically controversial. It is a standard obstetrical practice. Health care professionals who conscientiously object to professionally contested interventions may avoid participating in them directly… Conscientious objection still requires conveying accurate information and providing timely referrals to ensure patients receive care.
NR’s last excerpt:
As they say, read the whole thing. That last bit really makes my blood boil, and NR doesn’t care for it either. The NR writer, Wesley J. Smith, essentially begins his column with the first quote below.
NOTE: Where the quote uses italics for emphasis, I use boldface. Also, the emphasised claim is exactly what I would like to see for myself, in writing and in context, by the “bioethicist.” If he really said that in the sense that the NR piece puts it, I would like to see whether he ever back-pedalled from the statement.
I will note also that there are several YT interview clips. He sounds fairly unpleasant, and he knows what spin he wants to put on things if he can’t force the interviewer to accept an evasive or non-responsive answer. (Our girl Megyn, before she moved to the Dark Side, gave him just as good as she got. In the old days, I was a huge fan of hers.) But I can’t stand most of the Big Name interviews. They always seem to become screeching matches, painful to the ears, and dam if you can tell what either person is saying.
And in his penultimate paragraph, he writes,
. . .
Nullius, I am not a fan of competitive debate. It may teach a debater how to detect the other guy’s bad arguments, but it also teaches him how to create his own awful-but-plausible ones, and it’s way too easy for him to fall into sophistry himself.
In any case, I’ve read quite a few reports by others of what he’s said, and taken one at time (perhaps one per year) I could make arguments like yours about any of them (assuming reasonably responsible reporting). But at the end of the day, if the gent has nothing to say that doesn’t need apology (in the sense of defense) or creative editing or both, then what has he said at all?
.
By the way, the technique of offering a statement of a position not own your but presenting it as if it were your own before you get around to present your own argument is a stylistic device much used by some writers. I think Hume may have done that. Walter Williams and Peter Robinson both do it, but it’s clear that they’re doing it. Our writer, if he’s honest, will also make it clear up front that he’s going to do that — Which Hume, if he did do, does not make clear.
…abortion is politically and culturally contested, it is not medically controversial. It is a standard obstetrical practice.
This is obviously true.
But in the same way heart transplants are not medically controversial. They are standard cardiological practice. All the same a heart surgeon who declined to perform a heart transplant, when the “donor” is alive, kicking and unwilling to donate, would not generally be thought of as having failed in his medical duties. Except perhaps in China.