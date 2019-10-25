|
Samizdata quote of the day
“Did you know that your dog owns your house, or rather some portion of it? If this is not immediately obvious to you, you will find it helpful to consider some aspects of the ethics and economics of redistribution.”
– Anthony de Jasay, the political philosopher who died not long ago, and one of those intellectuals that many people will not have heard of. A marvellous writer. The essay from which these words come is a gem.
He’s never met our dogs 😀
llater,
llamas
Most modern theories of how society ought to work rest on some idea of agreement.
This is the money quote.
I’ve always stated the problem with socialism is it requires everyone to be a socialist, thus authoritarianism is intertwined with socialism as a way of implementation.
He was indeed a great man.
Always get your dog to sign lien waivers when you feed him.
Anthony de Jasay was mentioned a few years ago in a comment by Rocco, if i am not mistaken, as the originator of the idea that we do not have to provide any justification for wanting freedom: the burden of proof is on those who want to take it away. Makes sense to me!
Didn’t know that he died. RIP.
I see that he now has a (well-deserved) page on Wikipedia. He didn’t, last time i checked.
Second llamas. 😥 😆
Lucy would greet the burglars by jumping up on them happily and enthusiastically, getting them beer and ham sandwiches, and when they were through eating she would show them to the valuables.
–Better they should have quit after the buffet…the valuables run heavily to plastic covered with that imitation gold-plate stuff. (But some are rather attractive.)
I too am sorry to hear that Mr. de Jasay has passed away. I see he was 93 — I thought he was much, much younger. I see from the link that Econlib has the 31-page preface to his book The State (1985).
https://www.econlib.org/library/LFBooks/Jasay/jsyStt.html
Searching Econlib, links to his stuff on Econlib are at
https://search.econlib.org/search/#UKxE02Y1chMjdDP3_ZqRLlaJx4g=
ROFL
Our Scout (massive Border Collie who thinks she’s a lapdog) would do exactly the same.
Matilda (a small dog that we think is a cross between a dachshund and a vampire bat – our rescue pup from the streets of Buenos Aires) would growl, nip and bite, until she went and hid behind Scout or me when “bark turns to bite.”
Heh! 😉