Perils of alternate history wargaming

A father and son duo run a YouTube channel about historical tabletop wargaming called “Imperator Vespasian”. They run through demo games, talk about making and painting models and so on. Recently they were offline for about six months. They explain why in the following ten minute video:
“Unexpected side affects of Gaming! Channel update”
The two of them were creating a game called “A very British Civil War” set in an alternate-history 1938 in which Prime Minister Oswald Moseley was fighting to put down an anti-fascist rebellion. The British Union of Fascists was a playable faction. Here is a video they made about this game from six months ago.
Then the son’s school reported him to the police as a potential terrorist. Note that the father and son both say that the police were quite quick to realise that this case was not the best use of their time, and reserve their criticism for the school.
I am a little more sympathetic than are the “Imperator Vespasian” duo with the dilemma faced by schools over whether or not to bring the police in when they suspect a pupil is involved in crime as victim or perpetrator or both. The pair of them did make one unwise decision. Apparently their standard practice in their YouTube shows is to make announcements of what is happening in their games while “in character” for the various factions, with appropriate props as the backdrop. Fine when your prop is a medieval helmet, not so fine when it’s the lightning flash emblem of the BUF.
But was there really no one among the school staff who had ever wargamed? Or whose kids had wargamed, or whose kids’ friends had wargamed, or who was simply enough in touch with the lives of their male pupils to know that playing the Tyranids in Warhammer 40K does not mean you seek to literally devour all life? Given the nerdiness of historical tabletop gaming, I would have guessed that gamers were just as likely to end up as teachers as in the police force. So why did the police quickly get that this was fictional while the teachers did not?
MY question would be: how can you possibly justify continuing to send your kid to a school where he is being educated by narrow minded blithering idiots?
Oh, that’s right, because parents have almost no control over which public school their kids go to.
FWIW, as I have probably said here before, the public education system is the root of nearly every problem in western society.
This is what happens when you let six-year-olds chew their peanut-butter sandwiches into the shape of a pistol.
Allusions to weapons in the hands of children! It cannot be allowed! 👿
Also: Fraser, so you don’t want our children to be completely uneducamated? Fie on you, sir! 👿
Excuse me now, I have to go watch the videos. 🙂 🙂
My guess would be that a higher percentage of police are men as opposed to school teachers and administrators.
Fraser O: “… the public education system is the root of nearly every problem in western society.”
Absolutely! You will get a Gold Star in your book this week for speaking truth to power. The usual suspects knew what they were doing when they selected the educational system as the place to launch the Long March through Western Institutions.
While the under-performing educational system is devastating society at large, even that cloud has a little silver lining for some of us. Many of us older farts would have long since been pushed out of the world of gainful employment by cheaper young bucks, if those unfortunate young people had not been so mis-educated.
It shocks even cynical old me to recognize just how poor secondary education has become in the western world. Let’s play a game — here are the authors of a random couple of papers from a serious technical conference I attended recently. Guess the affiliation of the authors:
1. J. Tian, J. Liu, D. Elsworth, Y-K Leong, J. Zeng
2. Y. Gong, M. Mehana, I. El-Monier, F. Xu., F. Xiong
1 is University of Western Australia. 2 is Ohio State University.
Natalie, a good and interesting posting.
Speaking of the British police, it seems that you-all do still have some people who are in touch with reality and not overwhelmed by the rules of Rightthink.
Encouraging, which is a pleasant change.