We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
“By stifling his criticisms of human rights-abusing regimes, what Donald Trump may see as the projection of strength is surely viewed by America’s adversaries as weakness. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan blames the United States for an attempted coup against his regime, and Trump calls to congratulate him on his suspicious election victory. North Korea murders and purges its nuclear negotiators and Trump gives Kim Jong-un a photo op on North Korean soil. Vladimir Putin counters American geopolitical and economic interests at nearly every turn, and the president can’t bring himself to say a bad word about the autocrat in the Kremlin. What American interest is being advanced by this servility?”
Noah Rothman, Commentary Magazine.
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
All discussions of this kind are irrelevant. The issue at stake in 2016 was, Hillary or Donald. There was no other issue. In 2020, a similar issue will be at hand, and it also will be the only issue, namely totalitarian socialism or freedom. If you can’t understand that, if you think trade, or Israel, or taxes, or immigration, Trump’s behavior, etc. are issues, you don’t understand what is happening.
So Donald applies the diplomatic niceties and gets reasonable foreign PR. Does he mean any of it? Is he sincere in his congratulations? Probably not, but it is polite and does provide an entry-point for discussions on other matters which are more important.
That Donald uses his salesman’s schmooze to improve foreign relations and reduce tensions shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody.
The key thing is when said foreign powers try to double-cross him or treat him like an idiot, Trump’s pretty quick to cool things down (like he did with Kim Jung Un). I don’t think it’s anything new in politics and it seems to be effective against the likes of Putin, Erdoğan and Kim Jung Un.
Just more carping from the losers of 2016 and their coterie.
Had I been given that article shorn of attribution, my first guess would have been that it was by David French or Bill Kristol or some other such Never Trumper. Unfortunately, Mr Rothman seems to be similarly blinded to the possibility of Pres. Trump having a consistent strategy for dealing with potential foreign adversaries. And that is really rather odd, as the paragraph quoted above explains just what that strategy is.
The Trump administration is tough on the Turkish regime but Pres. Trump congratulates Erdoğan on his election victory. The administration is highly critical of the North Korean regime but Pres. Trump praises Kim as a man the US can do business with. The administration is critical of the Kremlin’s policies but Pres. Trump makes nice with Putin. We might also add that the US administration imposes eye-watering tariffs on Chinese goods but Pres. Trump is rather flattering about Pres. Xi.
This is Pres. Trump’s strategy; he opposes governments and their policies but is friendly with the heads of those governments. As policies go, it is not a particularly bad one. Certainly it is a break with past American practice, but that does not itself make it a bad strategy. And it does appear, at least in the case of North Korea, to perhaps be effective.
Bob Sykes: “All discussions of this kind are irrelevant. The issue at stake in 2016 was, Hillary or Donald. There was no other issue. In 2020, a similar issue will be at hand, and it also will be the only issue, namely totalitarian socialism or freedom. If you can’t understand that, if you think trade, or Israel, or taxes, or immigration, Trump’s behavior, etc. are issues, you don’t understand what is happening.”
Well such discussions are irrelevant to ,em>you, but that does not mean they are. (Beware the error of solecism.) You state that in 2020 the only issue is freedom vs totalitarian socialism. Even if that Manichean description is accurate, how can you state that Trump gives much of a fig about freedom, given the point about his indifference to what goes on in certain countries, his description of the HK protests as “riots”, his fawning over the dictator of N. Korea, frequent attacks on the media, seeming total uninterest in notions of limited government etc? (OK, he has chosen some decent judges, but you rarely ever hear him say why.) And yes, I do think trade, taxes, immigration, Trump’s own conduct, and Israel, are issues, because they are matters where the POTUS can make a difference for good or ill. Tariffs are taxes – they impinge on one’s freedom to import from a place; immigration is to some extent an issue about freeom – of movement. Defending Israel’s right to exist is in some ways about freedom – of Jews to have a homeland where they are safe. And so on.
John Galt (Ayn Rand, call you office): That Donald uses his salesman’s schmooze to improve foreign relations and reduce tensions shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody.
Well it is a very selective form of salesmanship. He’s been tough on China, so how come he is playing all nice about Hong Kong? Read the article to ponder the inconsistency.
PST: This is Pres. Trump’s strategy; he opposes governments and their policies but is friendly with the heads of those governments.
If or when Hong Kong is snuffed out and the global impact of that is felt, I am sure we can all bask in the warmth of The Donald’s genius.
I’m not buying it.