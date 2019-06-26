|
Samizdata quote of the day
I say let the Nazis speak. There is no evidence that the alt-right’s propagandists can turn impressionable YouTube viewers into deranged mass-shooters. We have little to fear from open debate. Let the Nazis preach white separatism and white supremacy. Let them deny the Holocaust. Let everybody see how full of shit they are. Let them openly sell a product nobody wants. These ideas have been around for decades, and few people are persuaded by them. There is significant reason to believe that Twilight Sparkle will prevail over the alt-right in the marketplace of ideas.
– Daniel Friedman
Never heard of “Twilight Sparkle.”
But I’ve known Double-Bubble Pink ever since, roughly, 1950. The Young Miss is anti-pink, possibly because D-B Pink exists. It really is sort of a ghastly color.
PS. It’s not the alt-Right that brings out in me the urge to shoot all the faces in sight.
The danger of letting the Nazis speak is that it may then be discovered that what they have to say is rather different from what is said by Thatcher, Reagan, Bush, Trump, Farage, Boris etc and that consequently the latter may not be Nazis.
This would be a Bad Thing and History might come to a full stop.
The alt-right, the white nationalists, those are the good guys.
Conservatives and libertarians, the globohomo elites are the bad guys.
Why Lee, what a thoughtful, clear-sighted comment! I do think you may have something there. 😆
No bob, you lot are the bad guys, which is why it is nice to let you speak so you can let everyone know who you are. And like Lee Moore astutely points out, by your own words, you can make it clear what sets you apart from the people the Left call Nazis. For extra points, the eerie overlap with the Greens is nice to point out.
Both extreme ends of the spectrum bring me out in hives, as it distorts the discourse so very much.
Mildly trivial example, but there’s a video game coming out next year which I’ve been following the development of (yeah, yeah, I’m a nerd), set 50-odd years from now. In a promo video, someone spotted a poster of a sexualised pre-op trans-woman.
The louder ends of both spectrums lost their minds – one end saying that the company is pandering to SJWs by including trans people, and the other end accusing the company of transphobia by including it.
Somewhere in the middle there are a bunch of trans-people going “wait? What? We’re actually being represented?? Great! Thank you so much!” and a bunch of non-trans going “what’s the problem?” – but I’ve no real way of being able to gauge the percentages.
The game also includes a gang (only one gang of very many), some of whom are Haitian, who your character mows down in the demo. Predictably, some people lost their minds over the implied racism (ignoring the hordes of white people you’ve also killed).
Again, there’s evidence of actual Haitians being absolutely delighted that a video game has actual Haitian people in it.
The creator (a black man) eventually lost his own mind and is on record as being sick of well-meaning white people telling him (and other black people) what he should be offended by.
What a time to be alive…
That’s not how that thing works, you’re supposed to say, “Let things compete in the free market of ideas – who knows, the other fellow may be right!”
One can always try learning from experience. 🙂
In the UK before WWII, one could speak as freely about ‘the Jews’ as about the overlapping ‘Elders of Vickers’ theories that British intellectuals so much liked. After 1933, there were mild social pressures. “The Jew joke disappeared as if by magic from the music halls” (Orwell), though I think that was first and foremost less from any political pressure than from the comics’ realisation that it would – for obvious reasons – no longer be sure of getting a laugh. In the most po-faced quarters it became ‘rude’ to write Jew instead of Hebrew in print, though – as with much of English polite diction in those years – that did not apply nearly so much to speech. See for example the original printing of T.S. Eliots’ well-written but ever-so-proper compilation of Kipling’s verse soon after his death in 1936, in which two words used in rhymes – ‘whore’ and ‘Jew’ – are replaced with ‘and etc.’ (even though the latter poem has, if anything, an anti-antisemitic intent).
As I mentioned in passing (yet again 🙂 ) recently, free speech was astonishingly respected in the UK even during the war itself.
The legal situation in pre-1933 Germany was much more like our modern ‘hate speech law’ state. The following are excerpts from the start of ‘Antisemitism and the law in pre-Nazi Germany’, by Ambrose Doskow and Sidney B. Jacoby, published in late 1939.
Ignoring experience, the better to cling to theory, is the essence of the left (as I’ve may have remarked before 🙂 ) , though they are always willing to ‘learn’ that a failed policy just wasn’t enforced vigorously enough. The German punishments (maximum sentences of 1, 2 or 3 years depending on which law applied) seem comparable to ours, though IIRC our maximum for mere words is 5 years. But of course, only persistent offenders tend to get the maximum sentence both then and now. The authors’ end their article thus:
This last of course is the greatest difference between the way Hitler enforced his hate speech laws and the way Weimar Germany enforced theirs. It is, I feel, only too possible to appraise what part would be played by a campaign to free the UK’s hate speech laws from the above restraints.
1977 – National Socialist Party of America v. Village of Skokie, 432 U.S. 43 (1977)
2019 – Access to top two forms of international social media blocked for calling Bruce Jenner “Bruce Jenner.”
I used to be proud of the USA. Now I’m mostly proud of the potential return of the USA.
Letting people say and do what they like would deprive many ‘liberals’ of a wage in the regulatory industry, and would deprive many more of the opportunity to be outraged and offended while they virtue signal.
So it can’t be allowed.
This Friedmann turd is full of it if he thinks Molyneux is any sort of Nazi.
“Let the Alt Right” speak–well that is mighty white of the arrogant cunt.
Time the Big Tech leftists were smashed. And time that the arrogant sanctimony of socialism–a cult with 150 million murders on its hands was exposed as well.
Whilst agreeing with the sentiment, I can’t see what is left to expose.
The murders are widespread public knowledge.
The Hitler was a National SOCIALIST thing is known.
But some Communism and Socialism keep ducking their share of blame as part of the extended family of National / International Socialist mass murder enthusiasts.
Karma Houdinis.
From the U.S.-
I’m so old, I remember ten years ago, when “alt-right” was the remainders of the I.R.S. burned [(eg)Lois Learner] Tea Party, and ancillaries, seeking to oust the RINO/ GOPe(establishment) sect from the American Legislative Branch uniparty.
Only after the usual vapid accusations of “NAZI/racist/homophobic” were slung by progressive agents provocateur did the American Nationalists (similar to Chauvinist), begin to “self identify”, as they too had no other options.
Once the heavy lifting momentum picked up, post-Klan White supremacists (IMHO of the 100 IQ range), followed closely by neo-American NAZI “party” (think prison protection “convert” swastika tattoos- with NO pretense of Socialism) usurped (co-opted) their place in the “meme”. Subsequently, dictionaryless Beta progressives, the particularly gullible “Ellen Jamesian” (The World According To Garp)feminists, and intersectionaloppression Olympics contenders of ANY desperate credentials, painted the meme on MOST of their critics for the ageless Sophomores of high school/undergrad/ sensationalist social media – to consume.
I’d LIKE to say that the closest to original, unadulterated, alt-right folk are (L)libertarians as
a PoliSci sect, but the folks congregating at at (eg) “Reason”(dot com) have ruined THAT for me.
The Nazi’s we’re about as socialist as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is Democratic, or that sweet and sour chicken balls are made out of chicken’s…well, you get the idea.
Yet their methods were identical.
High tax. No guns for ordinary folk. Lots of regulation. No freedom of speech. No freedom of assembly. Hatred of competing belief systems. Official victim class, official guilty class. Lots of murder. Invading other countries to impose their system.
Socialist apologists find it convenient to separate them.
I can’t see them both as anything other than fruit of the Marxist tree.
Julie near Chicago
Never heard of “Twilight Sparkle.
Me either, ’til I linked. THIS is what immediately came to mind.
(If you’re REALLY bored-) see: Sparkle Sunshine club. South Park, “The Stick of Truth”
Absolutely, what Lee Moore says. If you suppress ‘alt-right’ speech (whatever that is) on the grounds that it is too horrible to be allowed, then the field is clear to accuse anyone you like of being ‘alt-right’ – since nobody can know what it actually means. It’s a classic dialectical trick.
Let them post whatever they like. Hell, give them their own free channel, with unlimited bandwidth and free video production facilities. Most of these mopes, seen in the clear light of day, wouldn’t make a pimple on a real Nazi’s ass (to steal a line from elsewhere) and would rapidly degenerate into being figures of fun. When you find out that the Grand Imperial Wizard of the Invisible Empire is actually a thrice-divorced carpet salesman living in a broken-down double-wide in Yazoo City, who can count his teeth on the fingers of both hands and have fingers left over, the KKK stops being a credible threat and instead becomes an Internet joke. As for the real Nazis, publicize them to the rafters – everybody needs to know exactly how vile and dangerous they can be. But also how completely outside any part of the main stream they are.
Think ‘Oh, Brother, Where Art Thou?’, the theatre scene. ‘These boys is MISSEGENATIN’! They disrupted our Sacred Observances!’
Or Google ‘Superman against the Klan’ to see what I mean.
Most people, in truth, know that virtually-all accusations of ‘white supremacist, racist, homophobic, transphobic, patriarchal (de-dah,de-dah,de-dah, recite Woke Phrasebook here)’ are nothing more than virtue-signaling and dog-whistling between various cadres of the extreme far left.
llater,
llamas
MOAR RADICAL
So what if there was correlation? What wouldn’t be eligible for banning on the basis of people being too weak minded for their own good?
We have nothing to fear from words.
Lefties project, right? They see how powerfully persuasive their own unfettered free speech has been in convincing, well, not lots of people but lots of powerful people, despite knowing deep down their own ugly nature and how their entire ideology is based on hokum. So of course they would be terrified of someone else emulating that success. In their minds they’ve managed to convince large swathes of elite world citizens that a historically murderous and broken semi-religious ideology is righteous, so what’s stopping Nazi’s from doing the same?
But if the white supremacists, alt-right, whatever were allowed to speak it would be impossible to fool people into thinking that Samizdata is white supremacist or alt right.
The object is not so much to ban those banned as to enable demonisation of all ideas other than those of those doing the banning.
I find it convenient to separate them, because they’re two different things, not because I’m a socialist apologist. The only things incorrect in my previous statement were a couple of misplaced apostrophes due to autocorrect.
Hitler did not advocate for the workers to seize the means of production, nor did he attempt to espouse a “from each according to…etc” philosophy. He was NOT a Socialist.
Nazi Germany was a corporatist state.
Fascism and Socialism are not the same thing, but they are both wrongheaded. There are many ways of running countries that are evil and wrongheaded, and lead to bad outcomes, and not all of them share all of the same characteristics.
One of the characteristics they all share is authoritarianism, but that can manifest itself on both ends of the left-right spectrum.
All the examples you used sit on the north end of the authoritarian-libertarian spectrum, and can apply equally to the left or the right.
“Hitler did not advocate for the workers to seize the means of production,”
Neither did Stalin. Neither did the Labour Party in the UK, when they were in power.
Communism is the workers taking control of the means of production. Socialism was defined as the intermediate stage on the way to communism, which is that the state takes control of the means of production on behalf of the people.
Socialists also oppose profit from interest on loans and investment (i.e. capital). They support profit-sharing with the workers. They support small businesses over large ones. They support state welfare – education, pensions, maternity leave, health care, etc. Their slogan is ‘The common interest before individual interests’ – the needs and rights of individuals are subordinated to the state in the interests of the community.
The National Socialists certainly regarded themselves as socialist and left-wing, but contrasted themselves with international/Marxist communists in that their primary interest was the workers of their own country, not all workers everywhere, and they felt that dissolving all private property led to class conflict. They regarded socialism not as an intermediate stage on the way to full communism, but as an end in itself. Built as it was on nationality and race, it made sense that it be organised and governed at the state level. It incorporated the collectivist and ‘common interests of the common people’ aspects of socialism, and opposed individual interests, private capital, private profit, etc.
…and later…
Political movements mutate over time – and socialism/communism has been spectacular in it’s ability to schism into thousands of tiny warring factions. It’s a very fuzzy concept.
I’m aware of the final two quotes, Nullius, if not the previous 10-21, and I’m sick and tired of trying to explain that today’s “socialist” is not a Nazi or a Communist.
They just want people to have a safety net.
I don’t see why that’s so difficult to understand.
I mean, for fuck’s sake, we quote Orwell like he’s Right-wing.
Have we actually read Orwell? Down And Out In Paris And London? The Road To Wigan Pier?
Seriously? No. We haven’t. “We” meaning “you”, because I have.
Socialists are NOT evil.
I don’t know how much clearer I can make it than that.
If you want to insist that they are, then, ok. You’ve lost. You’re a loser. You’ll never win a cultural war against people who aren’t evil. You’ll lose against people who are wrong. And they are two different things.
I want to win. I want to win against people who are morally right, but economically wrong.
You, you want to lose against people who are economically wrong, but morally right because you can’t be arsed to explain the economics.
Every Western nation has a safety net.
I don’t see why that’s so difficult for today’s socialists to understand.
…yet they keep pushing for more and more state intervention and ownership, almost like it won’t be enough until the state owns the means of production, etc etc etc…
The Nazis were very much more socialist than that. You can challenge how ‘perfectly’ they were Nationalists – I quote a little of Hannah Arendt’s argument against regarding them simply as nationalists here. And of course, the people who admired Venezuela till recently and now say it was not ‘real’ socialism will say – and every bit as plausibly – that the Nazis were not real socialists either. But in real-world terms they had every right to call themselves socialists.
Where the communists’ style was to kill factory owners and appoint party bureaucrats to run the factories, the Nazis’ socialism towards factory owners was more Labour-style (but faster) – regulate until factory owners are de facto state employees, plus quietly dispossess all holders of significant savings (if they’re not your cronies) through massive state control. They won their elections by focussing on financiers as the people who would get the communist-style treatment. They united their socialism with their nationalism by claiming that financiers were Jews or hangers-on of Jews, and Jews were financiers or hangers-on of financiers.
Well, so far all the attempts at socialism were by the Judean People’s Front instead of the more practical (though not yet tried) People’s Front of Judea.
Sure they were.
This is why you’re losing, this utter misunderstanding of what people actually think.
Good god’s, do you genuinely not understand this??
So you think there’s zero, or less than zero, utility in pointing out ideological similarities with murderous regimes of yore?
For example, if I declare myself a “free-marketeer” and then an opponent demands I answer for the African slave trade – since it was a market after all – I’m forced to address the comparison, draw distinctions, condemn the disgusting bits and explain how they would not occur were my policy preferences enacted.
Fair’s fair for the fucking troglodyte collectivists.
Without qualification?
Thank god. Someone gets it.
Seems like y’all had better start defining your terms more exactly.
“Socialism” covers a lot of ground.
That is only true if you think socialist = marxist. But it doesn’t.
“I’m aware of the final two quotes, Nullius, if not the previous 10-21, and I’m sick and tired of trying to explain that today’s “socialist” is not a Nazi or a Communist.”
True. Today’s “left wing” is not the same as yesterday’s “left wing”, or the “left wing” in Robespierre’s French revolutionary ‘Committee for Public Safety’, where the term originated. Policies swap sides, so there’s no clear and stable definition of what’s ‘left’ and ‘right’.
“They just want people to have a safety net. I don’t see why that’s so difficult to understand.”
Everyone wants a safety net. The difference is that socialists think that somebody else should pay for it.
Most socialists are not deep thinkers. They don’t think about the consequences of their means. They wat everyone to have a safety net. That takes lots of money. The rich have lots of money. Let’s take money from the rich to provide everyone with a safety net.
It’s legalising theft. And it has consequences, that socialists don’t think through. If you take rich people’s money, they stop working. The economy stops. Everyone gets poor, and starves. We need to make the rich work. So we have to re-introduce slavery. We introduce laws to make the skilled work for nothing in order to support the poor, which is suddenly nearly everyone. Socialists are oblivious and nearly clueless as to what just happened to their economy. And they have a fairly ‘direct’ approach to solving their problems, which is that if suddenly the engines of civilisation stop, because we’ve just redirected all the fuel that keeps it going, we can just use force to make people contribute.
“Sure they were. This is why you’re losing, this utter misunderstanding of what people actually think.”
I think a lot of it is a misunderstanding of the Nazis. It has become such a byword for evil today, with hindsight, in combination with the general ignorance about what their policies actually were (besides the bit about Jews, which everyone harps on endlessly about), that I think people fail to understand its popular appeal.
Nazism is intuitively appealing. The Germans who fell for it were not stupid, or uncivilised, or particularly evil. They did not sit in their secret underground volcano lair, stroking a white cat, and planning out how to be more evil today. They were well-intentioned people with a bunch of ill-thought-out ideas that when pursued to their logical conclusion eventually resulted in actions that – when looked at by independent observers without the foregoing context – were clearly evil. But that wasn’t the intention. Evil people generally think of themselves as good.
It’s the same with socialism today. It’s all based on sweet and generous intentions, but because they always come unstuck when it comes to answering who is going to pay for it all, and what the economic implications of that will be, the consequences for society of giving them power are always dire.
Yes, the National Socialists were a variety of Socialist. (Like Catholics and Protestants are both ‘Christian’.) They were also, in the main, well-intentioned people who wanted (among other things) a national safety net. We have been very successful at demonising the Nazis, and making sure everyone hates them, but we have been very bad at explaining precisely why.
“For example, if I declare myself a “free-marketeer” and then an opponent demands I answer for the African slave trade”
That’s easy. The free market is based on the Harm Principle – society has no business regulating trade except to prevent unconsented harm to others, including abridgement of their freedoms. The slave trade harms the freedom of slaves. The same would apply to professional assassins. ‘Free trade’ doesn’t mean ‘anything goes’.