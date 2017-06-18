“But she knows me !”

Late one night near the start of the 1930s in Germany, Leni Riefenstahl dropped in on friends whose house she chanced to pass as she returned from the very first Nazi rally she attended. For ten minutes, she raved about the the glorious future awaiting National Socialism, the insight of Hitler – until the expressions on the faces of her stunned-into-silence hosts finally penetrated the haze she was in and she recalled that this married couple (that she’d been friends with for years) were two of her several Jewish friends. She murmured something about how she was sure that aspect of National Socialism would not amount to anything that need concern them. Then she finished her coffee and left. She never came back. Her circle of friends changed to contain fewer Jews, then fewer still.
(Leni’s next chance to meet Jews in numbers came in the early 1940s, when she borrowed concentration camp inmates to be extras in crowd scenes in her films, returning them to the camps after their scenes were shot. The couple who gave her coffee were not among them. Before that night, they were typical intellectuals, sure that National Socialists were all very stupid self-defeating people. That a girl like Leni – clever, strong-willed, career-minded, inventive, unorthodox – could become one was incomprehensible to them, so incomprehensible that it shattered their intellectuals’ conviction that they were the ones who understood things. Therefore they fled Germany early and so they lived – long enough to tell the story of that night on a television programme I watched long ago.)
I was reminded of this by the woman named by Sarah Hoyt in a recent post. Like the rest of Sad Puppies, Sarah has been accused of every sin in the politically-correct calendar by SJWs who’ve never met her, but also, to her astonishment, by Rose Beteem, a woman who knows her, who knows her views, who knows she’s from Portugal and can look like she comes from somewhere south of it, who knows Sarah is no more plausibly accused of all these -isms and -phobias than Leni’s friends were of starting WWI. Sarah was astonished that Rose could do that since “she knows me.”
I wasn’t. Beteem’s knowledge of Sarah Hoyt is part of her experience. Beteem’s knowledge that all Sad Puppiers are vile people, guilty of every -ism and -phobia, is part of her political theory. To be politically correct is to value theory above experience. Khrushchev noted the strength of Stalin’s tendency to believe a thing if he’d read it in a book or report, whatever the counter-evidence. In C.S.Lewis “That Hideous Strength”, Mark treats a sociology report on agricultural labourers as the reality and the actual agricultural labourers he meets as irrelevant because his modernist views meant “He believed as firmly as any mystic in the superior reality of that which is not seen.”
Treating the theory you’ve been taught as a surer guide than your own experience is the essence of political correctness. SJWs don’t just refuse to learn from the past; they resist learning from their own present. If this ever changes, they become that well-known type who is a socialist at 20 but wiser at 40. Otherwise, don’t rely on their knowing you to make a difference.
[All quotations are from memory. Khrushchev’s remark is in Robert Coquest’s, “Stalin, Breaker of Nations.”]
What on earth is a Sad Puppy? 😯
‘Sad Puppies’ is a campaign to resist politically-correct corruption of science fiction awards (the Hugos and similar). In recent times, the awards were being more and more obviously given to the most politically-correct books rather than the best books or the books fans liked best. The campaign attempts to restore literary and SF criteria to the judging of awards that are supposed to be about those criteria, not about politics.
Typing “Sad Puppies” into a search engine gave me pictures of sad puppies as the first link, the wikipedia article about the campaign as the second link and a Breitbart story on the campaign’s 2015 success as the third link. (I recommend reading the wikipedia article with caution: there are several tens of SJWs who squat on wikipedia pages like that, enforcing and re-enforcing the PC view.)
The socialists reacted to 1989 (the collapse of the Soviet Union and the other East European Marxist regimes), by redoubling their efforts in the education system (and so on). Via the schools, the universities and the the entertainment media (the leftist stranglehold on culture) the socialists have worked tirelessly to turn the young (or as many of the young as they can) into monsters – and have them stay like that all their lives.
The present “SJWs” do not even know their doctrines are Frankfurt School Marxism – and they know nothing of they tens of millions of people murdered by the Marxists over the last hundred years. They have been taught that the doctrines they have been carefully taught are objective fact – and that if anyone opposes these doctrines (even their own parents or people they have been friends with for many years) then they are “racists”, “sexists”, “homophobes” (and so on) and must-be-exterminated.
The SJWs are not stupid – indeed they are often highly intelligent and cunning. But they are totally conditioned (brainwashed) and utterly ruthless. They will stop at nothing to wipe out the reactionaries – even their own relatives or former friends.
The present masses of SJWs (not all of them students – indeed many of them successful in business and so on) are a tribute to the efficiency of modern conditioning methods (the education system and the media – especially the entertainment media) and a real challenge to those of us who believe in Free Will – moral agency.
If so many people (many of them highly intelligent) can be conditioned (brainwashed) by the education system and entertainment media to ignore the evidence in front of their eyes, and to be filled with fanatical hatred even for their own parents (who have done nothing apart from love them and care for them) and long standing friends, are humans really beings? Do we have Free Will – or are we morally worthless robots who can be programmed to ignore all evidence and to hate (fanatically hate) people who have shown us nothing but love all our lives?
The fate of civilisation may rest on whether people really are just robots who can be programmed in this way. If they (we) are just robots – then the socialists will win.
For those who do believe in moral agency – that humans are beings, (that we have Free Will) the question is how can the “SJWs” be reached? How can their conditioning be breached – so that one can reach their souls (their moral selves) trapped somewhere within them.
Paul,
We will end up in civil war. You can’t reach the SJW ‘s anymore than you could ‘reach’ Leni Riefenstahl, devoted National Socialist (Nazi’s) or International Socialists (Communists) in the 1920’s and 1930’s. You fight and beat them or they win.
Everyone must ally against the SJW/Islam Parties. We win or they win. Same thing as 1920-1990.
The police are not there to help us. They work for the bad guys and are paid by the bad guys for the most part. Read Tommy Robinson’s book ‘Enemy of the State’ if you still believe the police give a shit about you. They don’t. In America we can arm ourselves in Red States. Blue Sates (our Western Europe clones) are Eloi hellholes.
The Eastern Europeans are fighting back against the pathetic Western European self-haters, so at least you can remain in Europe and learn Polish. Otherwise get the hell out. It is way too late.
I am really starting to despair for the sanity of the world. Certain pleasant-sounding, universalist notions (e.g. “all people and religions are the same”) are being used as excuses to (essentially) destroy traditional Western civilization, which is supposedly the source of all that is wrong with the world, because it’s run by “cis-het white males.” Once the Third World entirely floods it, then somehow multiculturalism and diversity and anti-racism will triumph, and it’ll be rainbows and puppies from then on. Never mind the looming bankruptcy of every welfare state. Never mind the explicit, oft-stated Islamist plan to conquer the world and create a universal theocratic dictatorship. Never mind the obvious cultural clashes. The response of Sweden and Germany to immigrant crime is very telling: stop reporting statistics, tell women to cover up, and persecute anyone who points out the obvious.
I think we are approaching a need for national lifeboat ethics. Not everyone in the world can be saved, so save the countries that can be saved. The West needs to stop Third World and Muslim immigration, take no Muslim refugees, and try to save itself before it’s too late. Poland has the right idea.
It pains me as a self-identified libertarian of many years to say this, but I see no alternative.