The restructuring of capitalism as we know it

A new kind of capitalism. A new way to measure progress. An end to the obsession with growth. We know what they really mean. Once in a while they spell it out nice and clearly.
nothing short of dramatic structural change in the way capitalism works can deliver the 2030 target of a 45 per cent cut in carbon emissions. To deliver the net-zero carbon emissions demanded by 2050 will require an economy so different from ours that we are unlikely to recognise it as capitalism.
Very unlikely, I would say.
a Sustainable Investment Board, comprising the chancellor, the business secretary and the governor of the Bank of England. First proposed by City analyst Graham Turner, the board’s original aim was to achieve a 3 per cent productivity target by funnelling private sector investment into high tech.
The state telling the private sector where to invest its money. Fascinating; and I am sure far more productive than the private sector deciding where to invest its money. Why have billions of investment decisions made by millions of people when three posh blokes obviously know better? A different kind of productivity! Greener productivity!
a £250bn National Investment Bank, its money raised over ten years, to fund some of that investment, combined with regional development banks
This is just more of the state deciding where to spend money.
I am no fan of the Stalinist planned economy
I sense a but coming…
Yet the unpleasant fact may be that centralised state intervention, planning and ownership might be the only thing that’s going to achieve the rapid reduction in carbon emissions we need.
Oh, it will achieve the rapid reduction of something all right.
If millions of human brains simultaneously accepted the need for a survival level restructure of society, akin to a wartime mobilisation, the population itself would become the change agent.
Why can’t well all just get along? Also, bring back rationing!
we are going to need a transition beyond the market and beyond an economy where incomes are largely based on work.
To each according to his need.
The central bank becomes an arm of the state, its preoccupation becomes to direct capital away from carbon
Just when you thought central banks were a bad idea, someone finds a way to make them worse.
capital flight is the financial elite’s all-purpose answer to the shutdown of its gravy train. In which case, having created the carrot, a government serious about climate change has to create the stick.
Ok, no more Mr Nice Guy, I guess.
the left has to put it to people straight. The “rights” of global finance capital have to be subordinated to the needs of the human race, via the democratic states we live in.
I am sure it will all turn out lovely.
Who is saying all this? Some crazy fringe lunatic everyone will ignore? I hope so but I am not sure. It is in the New Statesman, circulation 35,000. Paul Mason used to be economics editor of two state-funded TV news programmes, Newsnight and Channel 4 News. He is not nobody. People will be listening to him. He might be saying things that even more influential people want him to say. It is a bit of a worry.
The thing is, even if the end of the world is now imaginable, even if climate change threatens an end to universal human rights, an end to development, and “the fracture of globalisation and multilateral systems” (whatever that means); even if it really is as bad as they say: making ourselves less free and therefore poorer is only going to exacerbate it. Economic growth is more important, not less, because richer people can build infrastructure to overcome the environment. Richer people can move around. Economic growth means more people (even poor people!) get richer. When there is a natural disaster in a poor country, far more poor people are harmed than are when there is a natural disaster in a rich country. That is the difference that old fashioned, bog-standard, neo-liberal economic growth makes. That is why I am against Paul Mason’s brand of communism: because by reversing ordinary economic growth it will be more harmful than the IPCC’s most dire predictions about climate change.
There is not even any reason to suppose that freedom and growth is incompatible with reducing carbon emissions: solar energy is undergoing something of a Moore’s law cost reduction; new technology means using energy more efficiently. And there are undoubtedly ways to turn things around that Paul Mason has not though of. He thinks a few hundred human brains can direct “millions of human brains” to solve problems; but that is not how it works. Millions of human brains are very good at solving problems if they are free to figure things out for themselves.
“And there are undoubtedly ways to turn things around that Paul Mason has not thought of. Umm .. like nuclear power???
We need to get serious about confronting Junk Science! No-on has ever presented a scientific hypothesis for Anthropogenic Climate Change — only for Anthropogenic Global Warming. And the scientific data has fairly well refuted Anthropogenic Global Warming.
The usual suspects’ campaign against life-essential carbon dioxide is a rickety tower of Junk Science built on a foundation of sand. Let’s begin in good scientific fashion by roundly rejecting their failed hypothesis.
Hasn’t Mrs May left a ticking time bomb already, just the other day, Guido Fawkes reported a £1,000,000,000,000 cost Statutory Instrument waved through to set in slow motion a Khmer Rouge-type experiment with our economy being ‘de-carbonised’ (with off-setting).
Even Mr Hammond appears to have doubts, doing a Sgt Wilson ‘Are you sure that’s wise, Sir?’.
It’s a race to the famine.
Screw these people.
Double screw them unless the first thing on their “zomg stop carbons” plan is massive nuclear power investments (or, if they’re evil, “bomb china and india to the stone age” – evil, for obvious reasons, but it would actually have a real effect on carbon emissions).
But their ludicrous control-freak nonsense won’t work and can’t happen, because people won’t stand for it.
They are not serious people.
Sometimes, they make it impossible to believe, they aren’t out to kill us.
Whenever a lefty rejects Stalinism, prepare for praise of any other socialist project, so long as Stalin isn’t personally in charge…
As for zero carbon emissions: Isn’t carbon a primary element? In what sense can carbon be emitted? Surely the overall quantity of carbon atoms on earth is not something we can significantly change.
“People will be listening to him. He might be saying things that even more influential people want him to say. It is a bit of a worry.”
Circulation 35,000? What’s the ‘circulation’ of the United Nations?
Specifically, the goals of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Summary:
* Developed nations to cut their emissions by more than 100% before 2040. That doesn’t apply to developing countries.
* Developed nations are to pay into a Green Climate Fund (~$100bn/yr) to support developing countries green development.
* Developed countries are to hand over all their intellectual property and technology to developing countries for free.
* Developed countries are to disarm, and transfer their entire defence budgets to the green effort.
* Developed countries are to report to a central global authority all the relevant details of their economy, their emissions, and their financial and technical support for developing countries.
* Developed countries are to submit to a new ‘International Climate Court of Justice’ to guarantee their compliance with the treaty’s decisions.
Highlights: …
Yeah, so green painted socialism with genocide as its result then.
6 out 7 people will die to put that into practice.
Just moving food to prevent a famine will be impossible.
Same thing was proposed by Ted Nordhaus in the US.
Put the economy on wartime footing as in WW2, nationalize energy production, transport and all that is needed. Five year plans.
Poverty definitely helps curb carbon emissions. Extermination of enemies of the People also helps.
Dear Mr Fisher
Our ‘elites’ are proposing that we commit economic, national and racial suicide.
The consequences of the orchestrated mass invasion of the West will, in the UK, result in native Britons becoming a minority by about 2050. Our heirs will be dependent on the goodwill of a majority who won’t like them very much, and will blame them for every ill.
The economy will be trashed, starvation and diseases rampant, all to save the planet from a climate that will change naturally. There is the square root of bugger all that mankind can do to change the climate in any meaningful way. If we could, our ‘elites’ would be changing it the wrong way: warm is good, cold kills. All that lovely carbon dioxide which we are recycling into the atmosphere is plant food, and the plants love it. They also love being warm.
If the ‘elites’ win, a future historian will write of this period: How The West Was Lost.
DP
Because a “Stalinist planned economy” is pretty cr*p at achieving environmental goals, always has been, and always will be.
Not like those free market leaning countries.