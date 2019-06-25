One of the least-read but most important sections of Nineteen Eighty-Four is the appendix which outlines ‘The principles of Newspeak’ – how the regime rewrote and redefined the English language to suit its ends.
Take the priceless word ‘free’. This word, writes Orwell, ‘still existed in Newspeak, but could only be used in such statements as “The dog is free from lice” or “This field is free from weeds.” It could not be used in its old sense of “politically free” or “intellectually free”, since political and intellectual freedom no longer existed even as concepts.’
That redefinition of free to mean the restrictive ‘freedom from’ rather than the liberating ‘freedom to’ is a feature of modern political discourse. A few years ago, when the UK authorities were pushing for the ban on smoking in public places, I wrote about the public-health crusaders’ new slogan ‘smokefree’ as a classic example of Orwell’s Newspeak – a made-up word that turns the concept of freedom into a real denial of the freedom to smoke. A ban on public smoking might be good for public health, I noted then, but the twisting of language being used to justify it would prove unhealthy for public debate.
Mmm. I think the analysis fails. (Not Orwell’s statement, but rather Mr. Hume’s conclusions from it.)
After all, the point of libertarianism is for all of us to be free from unwarranted intrusions on our autonomy.
But this, of course, does entail a ban on, a prohibition of, unwarrantedly intrusive behavior by others.
(Indeed, in 1984 it would constitute a rather massive restriction on the behaviour of Big Brother.)
As far as restriction goes, we agree, do we not, that private parties have a right to prohibit X on their own property?
And if you take the view that there are places maintained by The Gov on behalf of their rightful owners, namely the people themselves (as individuals, not as a single lump of human-ish flesh), then it’s within the purview of the Gov to make rules about the usages of the common space. After all, the public roads are supposed to be drunk-driver-free zones.
It depends on what is being restricted or banned, and where, and why, and by whom.
I agree with Julie. The concepts “free” and “freedom” represent an absence not a presence.
The absence being, in the political / moral context, the absence of control or coercion by somebody else, typically the State. But in the dog and field contexts, the absence of lice or weeds. That’s why, politically, it’s a negative concept, and why “positive rights” are not freedom, but impositions on somebody else’s freedom. “Freedom to” as opposed to “freedom from” gets us onto dangerous continental turf, away from the solid ground of “Anyone may do anything, except what is explicitly forbidden.”
The point about smoking is that smoking does actually emit pollutants into the atmosphere that others breathe, and so there is an argument that the polluters really are infringing nearby breathers freedom from third party interference with their air supply. Likewise polluting factories. Thus the question becomes one of degree – how much pollution of the common resource “air” is too trivial to warrant reasonable complaint. And practically speaking, as far as smoking is concerned, its effects on the air in unconfined spaces is indeed too trivial to bother with, and its effects in confined spaces apply in 99% of cases, to people who have volunteered to be in those spaces, and so can be dealt with straightforwardly on the principle of “My house, my rules.”
Volcanoes also bugger up the surrounding air, and so we can speak – non politically – of the air near a volcano being either free or not free from noxious gases. But politically, there is not blameable agent.
Lee — A very good way to put it.
In ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, Margaret Atwood has the evil ‘Aunt’ indoctrinator assuring the women they will have ‘freedom from’ and should not regret the necessarily-associated absence of ‘freedom to’. Atwood may have got this idea from Orwell.
This factoid could be used if arguing for ‘freedom to’ with a PCer.
(Unlike Orwell’s 1984, the appendix in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ has many revealing flaws. The main part of the book is competently written and in the ‘night’ soliloquy scenes I’d say there was talent.)
As regards Julie’s and Lee’s semantic point above:
1) Orwell was (I think) making a grammatical point – part of the Newspeak grammar would be that it would be bad grammar and sound wrong to combine ‘freedom’ with ‘to’ in a grammatical sense – and noting how this would block many constructions. (In UK English, it sounds wrong to say ‘different than’. It struck me as bizarre the first time I met it in a US-written manual.)
2) Is ‘Freedom to’ is a much smaller step than ‘Freedom from’. Yes, we’d all want freedom from big brother but in 1984 that would be a huge, unimaginable or scary thing to think, let alone say, whereas just wanting ‘freedom to’ do some in-itself minor (though ruthlessly forbidden) thing might seem more natural.
3) That said, I think if you could say ‘the dog is free from lice’ then I think you could say ‘the room is free from a viewscreen’.
My reaction was, why would Big Brother keep “free” at all? “This dog has no lice” etc. is fine. “Free” as a word is redundant, there is no approved use of it that couldn’t be rephrased without it. (Complimentary beer?) It could only be retained because it was intended to be used in some distorted sense.
A somewhat perplexing example of “free” was Visa’s “Cashfree and proud” campaign in 2016:
https://www.atmmarketplace.com/articles/cashfree-and-proud-of-what/
From the press release: “The campaign, which runs in the UK from March to May, recognises and harnesses that sense of achievement people feel when they begin to use contactless and realise that they need no longer be dependent on cash for everyday purchases.”
Hmm, so “freedom” in one sense, perhaps, but not in another.
Huh? It seems to be that he has it exactly backwards, and “free” has been defined as “freedom from” for centuries and centuries. Whilst not explicitly in those terms, 2,500 years ago Chinese philosophers were defining superior leaders as those who interfered the least in the lives of their subjects, and freedom was defined (again, not in so many words) as absence of onerous interference by the state and its bureaucrats. Presumably the Greeks came to the same conclusion.
I am only “free to” walk around the local town because I am “free from” people arbitrarily preventing me to do so.
I think he might be confusing “able to” with “free to” – I am also “able to”, because I am healthy and have the use of my legs etc, but that’s an entirely different thing.
It feels like the author of the piece is making the same mistake he’s purporting to criticise.
Smokefree is a useful word to describe places which are free of smoke, just as pubs, restaurants and offices now are.
People are still free to smoke, but not to inflict their smoke on others.
Anyone who has a problem with that is selfish.
Pete–bullshit.
Free to smoke but nowhere outside your home and the cunts are trying to close in on that. Selfish? Only for morons who buy the second hand smoke cockrot.
Thin end of a very nasty wedge–well we know that is true.
I am with Julie, Lee Moore, and neonsnake. In fact, i was going to make a comment along those lines.
You might also want to read this essay by Quentin Skinner.
Quoting from the end of the 2nd page/top of 3rd page:
(Emphasis in the original.)
That is only the beginning of what Skinner has to say on Berlin’s essay (Two Concepts of Liberty), so you might want to read the rest. Or you might want to go back to Berlin’s original essay: I keep re-reading it and forgetting it again!
Never mind whether there are health hazards from passive smoking: just remembering what my sweater used to smell like after a night at the pub, makes me happy about bans on smoking.
I don’t want smoking to be banned altogether, though; if nothing else, because the looming pension crisis would get worse.
Gluten-free, joy-free, pain-free, alcohol-free.
I can see Big Brother wanting to keep ‘free‘ as it inevitably has implicit positive connotations, so twisting and corrupting it is far better than trying to eliminate it. ‘You have freedom Winston, you are free from want, from need, and from liberty‘.
The usual Leftist tactic when freedom is raised is ‘whataboutery’ saying ‘Never mind that, we want freedom from x, y and z‘ rather than outright saying ‘freedom is bad‘, as in their hearts, they know what is good and what is not, and they know that what they want is bad.
A quibble with Julie, Lee Moore, and neonsnake. As Skinner argues in the linked essay when he is finished discussing Berlin, there are actually 2 forms of freedom-from: freedom from coercion and freedom from power (of coercion).
Julie and Lee Moore clearly have in mind the former.
Julie:
Lee:
Now, i have nothing against freedom from coercion, but i think that freedom from power is preferable, since it implies freedom from coercion, not only now, but also in the foreseeable future.
Consider also neonsnake’s statement:
Absence of onerous interference is freedom from coercion; but “the state and its bureaucrats” retain power of coercion even if they do not use it.
Not sure about the ancient Greeks, but Skinner convincingly argues that the ancient Romans viewed freedom (libertas) as freedom from power (hence their eagerness to kill anybody who might get unchecked power over them, down to Caesar). Skinner further argues that the revival of this understanding of freedom led to the English Civil War and ultimately to the American Revolution and the US Constitution.
Regardless of the second hand smoke argument, if I light up and Pete or Snorri are two feet downwind of me, they have every right to ask me to move away. Even as a smoker, I understand that forcing them to breathe my smoke might be pretty disgusting for them, and that shouldn’t be the ones to move.
I personally don’t think we should have a law against me smoking outside, but that’s mainly because doing so will be an admittance that as society we’re a bunch of selfish “cunts” who can’t be relied on to show a bit of common decency when someone asks me not to smoke near them, and instead they’re forced to legislate against it.
Not very keen on the idea of private property, eh? Seems rather selfish to demand private property owners be forced to prohibit smoking just because you don’t like smoke. Back in more tolerant times, we had smoking & non-smoking areas (BTW I personally loath cigarettes but back in the day I didn’t demand entire pubs ban it to accommodate my dislike of fag-smoke)
I’m afraid I got bored after a few pages of Skinner, so I may have missed some words of wisdom later on. In any event, what I did read seemed to be mush.
‘Real freedom’, according to Green, ‘consists in the whole man having found his object.’
To speak of the freedom of a man is to speak of ‘the state in which he shall have realized his ideal of himself ’. Freedom is, in short, the name of an end-state; as Green concludes, it is ‘in some sense the goal of moral endeavour’.
Well, Grasshopper, why not call it self realization or some such, rather call it by a name that is already doing good service meaning something entirely different ?
A man can bask in freedom sitting on his sofa eating pot noodles, watching snooker and scratching his backside. The fact that he may have failed to realize an ideal of himself has nothing to do with it. Sure, it may be that it’s hard to realize an ideal of yourself if you’re working on a chain gang, but if so that makes freedom a necessary pre-condition to self realization, not the same idea. Here’s a plan – if you have two different concepts, why not use different words to describe them ?
As [Berlin] rather grandly summarises, we find ourselves confronting ‘not two different interpretations of a single concept, but two profoundly divergent and irreconcilable attitudes to the ends of life’
Just as we would if we chose to use the word “freedom” to describe not just negative liberty, but also toothache. We would have two quite different concepts co-habiting within the same word. But the problem would arise not from any philosophical difficulty in identifying a single coherent concept of freedom, but from somebody’s curious enthusiasm for using the word “freedom” to describe both freedom, and toothache.
Call a spade a spade, and a bucket and a bucket, and you save a lot of philosophical ink.
I personally don’t think we should have a law against me smoking outside, but that’s mainly because doing so will be an admittance that as society we’re a bunch of selfish “cunts” who can’t be relied on to show a bit of common decency when someone asks me not to smoke near them, and instead they’re forced to legislate against it.
Wherever you stand, there’ll be some activistas seeking you out so they can stand beside you, so as to complain about your smoke and demand that your smoking be made illegal.