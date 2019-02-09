Girl’s got a point

We need to be less ready to throw each other under the bus when the PC media tell us to.
Firstly, though you can be arrested for quoting Sir Winston Churchill on Islam in the UK, it is (or was, last I looked) safe to quote him on Hitler.
I admire men who stand up for their country in defeat, even though I am on the other side. He [Hitler] had a perfect right to be a patriotic German if he chose.
is how Churchill characterises a chance conversation with a fan of the fuhrer. (Later
I happened to say, “Why is your chief so violent against the Jews?”
after which it seems the conversation, and Hitler’s reaction to the fan’s report on it, became less welcoming.) [Quoted from Churchill’s WWII Vol I, Chapter V, ‘The Locust Years’]
Secondly, while even those who despise socialism tend to study its theories with a certain seriousness, Hannah Arendt’s study of antisemitism (despite the title of its first section being ‘Antisemitism as an outrage to common sense’) is one of far fewer that make the effort to study that subject seriously. She ridicules the
hasty … identification of antisemitism with rampant nationalism and its xenophobic outbursts. … not only the Nazis but 50 years of anti-semitic history stand as evidence against the identification of antisemitism with nationalism. The first antisemitic parties … were also among the very first that banded together internationally. … they called international congresses and were concerned with a coordination of international, or at least inter-European, activities. … the Nazis nationalist propaganda was directed toward their fellow-travellers and not their convinced members … Nazi “nationalism” had more than one aspect in common with [WWII-and-after] nationalistic propaganda in the Soviet Union … The Nazis had a genuine and never revoked contempt for the narrowness of nationalism, the provincialism of the nation state, and they repeated time and time again that their “movement”, international in scope like the Bolshevik movement, was more important to them than any state …
She notes the Nazis’ “spiteful contempt” for the German people “which they had always had, but could hardly show before [they came to power]”, after which they eagerly recruited foreign antisemites, while Hitler described himself as a magnet drawing whatever was good out of the German people – “those who are left are worthless anyway”. (Hannah remarks, “Even then, it was clear to those in his circle what would happen to people Hitler considered ‘worthless anyway'” and she quotes Hitler’s order requiring the word ‘German’ be replaced with the word ‘Aryan’ throughout the Third Reich’s legal code, representing the institutionalising of this contempt. [Quoted from Hannah Arendt’s ‘Origins of Totalitarianism’]
So, thirdly, when Candace Owens talked about globalism versus nationalism, and was asked the usual idiot question about Adolf being a nationalist, what she literally said seems to chime well enough with what Sir Winston Churchill and Hannah Arendt said.
“Whenever we say ‘nationalism,’ the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler. He was a National Socialist. But if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine.”
It appears Sir Winston agrees.
The problem is that he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize. He wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German, everybody to look a different way. That’s not, to me, that’s not nationalism… I have no problems with nationalism. It’s globalism that I try to avoid.”
One could summarise Hannah’s whole argument as: Hitler was not a nationalist, he was a globalist.
The Covington incident showed some on our side betraying it and cringing to its enemies by believing what those enemies say happened. This is an example of doing the same by believing what those enemies say our words mean. Candace discusses the incident here. Anyone who cares what is true is still free to say that (things being as they are today) she should practice replying in ways even harder to misrepresent. But could they stand up for for the facts enough to include those words ‘even harder’ when they say it.
