On Trump, Jerusalem and how social media makes me aware of what people really think

It is sometimes said in a disapproving sort of way that social media is bad in that it reduces social inhibitions. “You’d never say that to a person’s face”, sort of argument. It is a bit like the argument made as to why people are rude when behind the wheel of a car because, encased as they are behind metal and glass, they feel able to shout and swear at the real or alleged berk in front. (Needless to say, being the brilliant driver I am, all those who receive my ire deserve it.)
On places such as Facebook, which I use, I occasionally see people whom I thought are quite reasonable people write or say things that make me think again. A case in point is the recent outpouring of rage over the fact that Donald Trump had decided that the US embassy should be shifted to Jerusalem. Apart from anything else, he is merely executing on a policy that had been approved of, in a bi-partisan vote, in Congress back when Clinton was in office. But, my FB room-mates shout, he should have not done this, he is stoking up the “Arab Street” (such people have, I suspect, never been to the ME), and this shows he is reckless, silly, has an orange face, yada fucking yada. And in one case, an acquaintance went into “the Jews running Congress and American politics mode”, making various references to Trump’s relations, his being a New Yorker (full of those ghastly people), and so on. I decided not to put the point to this FB fuckwit lest I cause a total meltdown, which is that if it is so terrible for Jerusalem to host a US embassy, with the implied recognition of said city as the Israeli capital, then why not just come out with it and say that the state of Israel should not exist at all?
A lesson learned, therefore, is that there are a lot of people out there who buy into the whole “Jewish conspiracy thing”. Now I know that not all anti-Israel people are Jew-haters, and that one can and should be able to discuss what that country does without falling down the rabbit hole of anti-Semitism. But there is, from my own impressions, considerable overlap between the two. And while not infallible as a guide, I take the view that people who dislike or fear Jews, and Israel, are fuckwits, and people whose judgement should be regarded with scorn.
So Donald Trump, thankyou for clarifying a few doubts I have had about certain people I know out there. I am beginning to think, what with the tax bill, the Supreme Court, agency and most cabinet picks, and now this, that the man is actually proving to be a decent POTUS, and a lot less scary than I had previously thought. All he needs to do is turn down the Twitter feed, but maybe enraging people in the way he does is precisely part of what makes him effective, even if it upsets our fastidious tastes. As Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit has remarked, he’s even got “liberals” talking about the separation of power and Constitution again.
Here is an article by John Podhoretz on the issue of the embassy.
Key quote:
The idea that Jerusalem is not Israel’s capital has been a global pretense for decades, including here in the United States. It’s a pretense because Jerusalem has been Israel’s capital from the moment the new country secured a future by winning a bloody war for independence waged against it by Arab nations after they rejected the UN partition of the old British mandate into a Jewish state and an Arab state.
“The Donald” has put in place what the US Congress decided should be the location of the US Embassy in Israel. Israel considers Jerusalem its capital and is entitled to do so.
I see no difference in moving an embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in Israel or moving one from say Manchester to London in the UK or Upper Kumbuchna West to Canberra here in Oz.
Whatever is done pro-Israel will stir up Hamas and the Palestinians anyway as they have frequently stated the only solution they will accept is the destruction of Israel.
Trump just guaranteed 2020 win
Colarado(9), Minnesota(10), Nevada(6), New Hampshire(4), New Jersey(14), 43 extra electoral college votes in reach for 2020
What do you mean?…
Whatever you do, don’t upset the Muslims. They may turn against us.
The states above are states won by Clinton by a smaller margin than the states’ Jewish population.
Jewish-Americans lean heavily Democrat, 3 to 1 against Trump, they won’t become Republicans, but Trump will get rewarded, even if grudgingly&silently, by the Jewish American vote in 2020.
Or to be blunt, not a single “redneck bigot/deplorable irredeemable” cares where the US embassy to Israel is located, so no downside and some upside for 2020.
Jonathan writes:
My thoughts exactly.
thefattomato writes:
Except for the “redneck deplorables” who are also Christian Evangelicals. They tend to be very pro Israel, and quite likely to applaud this move. And not all of them will have come out for Trump in 2015; surprisingly enough, Christian Evangelicals can be quite sniffy about comments like “grab them by the pussy”.
Interesting thing here in the USA: My generation, and several subsequent ones, grew up steeped in the story of the creation and defense of Israel, from the Mandate through the ’48 independence and all of the attacks, betrayals, and hard-fought defenses of the country that followed. We (mostly) suffer from no confusion as to who the good guys were, and who the bad guys were.
And we retain all of those lessons still. Now, decades later, seeing the Arab world still using the “Palestinian” peoples as fodder for their continuing war on Israel, we are no less dedicated to the proposition that the Arabs should never profit from their venality simply by presenting their own cast-offs and scapegoats as “the price exacted by Israel.” Whatever price has been exacted lies on Arab heads.
But there’s no real linkage of Israel with the oft-decried “Joos!” of Arab and Nazi and alt-Right hysteria. Israelis are far more akin to the old-West settlers of the USA than anything else in our collective mythos, taming a hard land and fighting off constant Indian attacks.
Strangely (to me), American Jews share this dichotomized view with everyone else here – they do not necessarily view Israel as Jewish, and they do not vote in ways that might be seen as being protective of, or even neutral to, Israel. American Jews, in their voting patterns, seem to resent Israel more than support it.
I bring this up partially in response to thefattomato’s point of 11:17 above, and partially in response to the quoted text from the OP. There’s far less linkage of Israel and Jewishness in the USA than one might think.
Israel gets its strongest and most consistent support in the USA from conservatives. Liberals pity the poor Palestinians who, in their view, are Israel’s victims. (It must be convenient to be able to forget entire swaths of history at will.) American Jews tend to vote liberal, and thus in anti-Israel ways. Trumps’ recognition of Israel’s embassy in Jerusalem will merely cement existing votes in place.
(tl;dr) – Minnesota is NOT in play over this.
Yes, you can in theory be vehemently anti-Israel and not be anti-Semitic. Just as you can in theory discuss race and IQ without being a racist.
In theory.
In reality, almost everyone who is vehemently anti-Israel is an anti-Semite and pretty much anyone discussing race and IQ is a racist. That need not be true, it should not be true, but it is. And so whilst at one time, I would offer people the benefit of the doubt and assume they are debating these issues in good faith until proven otherwise, I no longer do. And I doubt I am going to be proven wrong when I just assume the worst up front and just tell them to get stuffed.
But, but, how can Trump be in the pay of the Jewish Lobby when he is literally Hitler? I mean, that could only be true if Hitler was actually a Zionist … wait, what, so Ken was right all along??
There are a lot of anti-Israel American Jews who are going to be very confused by your pronouncement.
IMHO…..
Social media, or “main stream” for that matter, do NOT let anyone know how people really think.
It merely let’s folks know what various people are willing to “Virtue Signal” (for whatever reason), at THAT particular time in history.
ALSO IMHO: “An Open Letter To (whoever)….”, meant to be published in “popular” media by “others”, are usually the
MOST pretentious, shallow, accusation of NAZI (Godwin), hypocritical projections to be found.
I could be wrong of course.
I hope he tweets even more. We deplorables like his tweets.
As for people who notice IQ differences between human populations, they are racists for sure but not as bad as those who notice different skin colors, heights, adaptation to altitude and so on. They are the worst racists. All human subgroups are exactly the same. Thee are no differences. Any such difference you pretend to perceive is racist. There are no such people as “Blacks”. And if there were, which there are not, because we are all the same, they would be “Browns”. Some people are so blind.
I entirely agree with Perry on this … but note that the word “vehemently” is crucial.
I myself am very much pro-Israel, but i suspect that a lot of people in Europe (including Britain in this context), if asked in an opinion survey, would express sympathy for the Palestinians — while at the same time expressing a distinctly more positive view of the Jews than of the Muslims in their own country.