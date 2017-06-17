The left are about intentions. They treat their own good intentions as evidence they will do good – and that we, who oppose them, have evil intentions. We notice incentives. If the planned road to utopia rewards freeloading while punishing those who pay for it, it will not get there.
“Why did I bother!” is what Natalie’s exasperated neighbour said when the Tory manifesto came out. That neighbour is one of the goodies: never rich but she paid her way (plus taxes), raised her kids, worked at many a humble low-paying job (as her neighbours’ cleaned kitchens could testify) and ends up with a house, a life she can respect, and no other major assets. May’s intention was presumably to balance the budget. But taking that neighbour’s house to pay alike for her care and freeloaders’ care incentivised her to demand, “Why did I bother!”
Theresa May was stuffing envelopes for the Tory party when she was twelve years old. But maybe that’s the problem. Given my family background, it is mere lucky chance I was not stuffing envelopes for Labour at that age. Almost 5 years separated my reaching voting age from the next general election – which is why I can tell you I have never voted Labour. I had to work out, as the years and days to that first election ticked down, why I should not do what I would have done on my 18th birthday. That is why, today, I could not look at a policy proposal without the thought occurring, “What incentives will this create?” Evidently, Theresa May can.
[ADDED LATER: should Natalie’s neighbour have been so exasperated? My thoughts are here.]
Aside from that it’s hers and not some Duke’s, why is her house sacred?
Huh, you’ve marched out of the comments section and got your own byline! Congrats on the promotion!
Yes indeed, Niall, congratulations, and a good posting. “A life she can respect”: Well said indeed.
Staghounds (June 17, 2017 at 4:39 pm), my opinion on how far Natalie’s neighbour should or should not think “her house sacred” is here.
May should have expected it! She announced her policy, was surprised by the reaction, and U-turned (no Thatcher she!). Everyone saw that was politically stupid. I’m struck by what a left-wing style of stupidity it was, for May not to notice that
– she was creating perverse incentives
– people who vote Tory don’t like perverse incentives; most people don’t like them when they are on the wrong side of them
Congratulations indeed, but this seems to lack context: who is Natalie’s neighbour and why should or should not she bother … to do what?
Am i the only one here who doesn’t know the context?
Congrats, Niall.
@Snorri Godhi: The context is in the post – upon seeing the Tory manifesto, Natalie’s neighbour asked why had she bothered working hard and paying her own way when the government proposed to steal her only real asset.
Its the universal problem of means tested benefits though, isn’t it? If you give benefits to people with no money, you encourage people to make sure they have no money of their own to ensure they get the free money. If on the other hand you give free money to everyone regardless of wealth then it requires eye watering basic tax rates. Its perverse incentives vs high tax rates and State involvement in people’s lives.
So the exasperated neighbour might not appreciate paying 40% basic rate tax (or whatever would be necessary to fund care on a non-means tested basis) for 40-50 years of her life so she can then pass her house on to her children when she needs old age care. Especially when she might drop down dead one day having paid all that tax for decades and never need the care. She might not be able to afford to buy the house in the first place, if the tax rates were too high either.
The Tory social care tax proposals were IMO fair. To call it a dementia tax was stupid – how many people end up losing their houses now because they end up in a care home with dementia, and get whittled down to £23k of capital? Under the proposals they’d have kept £100k instead so would have done better under the proposals. It basically put all elderly social care on the same footing – it was stupid that someone could have free care in their own (valuable) home but have to sell their home if they needed care in a purpose built building. Regardless of whether the care is free to all or has to be paid for out of personal wealth, there shouldn’t be such a dividing line between such similar needs.
If things go right or wrong for you when you have paid your way in life should you not pay your way in the last years of adversity or should someone else pick up the bill?
It is a seemingly intractable problem. The only way I can think out of it is to grandfather in a reduction in welfare and taxes, and suck it up in the short term with cutting other spending that we might want to pay for it.
People who have paid in all their lives in expectation of getting something out in their old age should not have the rug pulled from under them, just because it is a ponzi scheme sold as a pension and health insurance… Well no. Actually it’s not even sold because you have no option but to buy it. Certainly the young should not have to pay for old age services when they know they won’t receive any (as they will be unable to save because of eye watering taxes continuing the problem)… I don’t know the answer. Somebody is going to lose out somewhere. Is there any ethical way to decide who?
Spot on. There is a definite left-right gradient on the relative moral importance of input (intentions) and output (policy effects.) Which leads many on the right to conclude that achieving such and such a goal is not possible, or not possible at a reasonable cost, and so the undertaking should not be attempted, even if the goal itself is laudable. Which leads on to small government, not necessarily from a directly moral approach, but simply from a practical one.
But as Niall suggests, politicians of the “right” quite often, aka usually, turn out to be lefties, tilting at windmills with no hope of doing anything but tiring their horses, or accidentally lancing a cow. The cynic in me (and yes there is a tiny tiny one) suggests that in many cases the politicians of the right (and some on the left too) know perfectly well that the policy will be ineffective, or even adversely effective. But they do it all the same because their goal is different from the stated one – they want the votes of people who think “the government ought to do something.”
And yet, some are no doubt sincere-ish in believing that their policy will work. Once again I think Niall hits the nail on the head by drawing attention to the plague of professional politicians who have never actually done anything themselves except talking. I can’t remember the exact quote, but I think the commenter was the businessman Gerry Robinson who at one stage in the Blair era accepted a job as a consultant to help New Labour sort out something or other. On his way out he said with the slightly bemused air of a practical man escaping from a dream – “they seem to think coming up with a policy is the same as implementing it.”
Which is pretty much where you’re going to end up, if intentions are everything.
Even the stupidest person knows that there is no such thing as “enough benefits”. Health care costs everything there is and more. Statistically, everyone in the west who gets old- and many who don’t- will consume more in medical services than they could possibly have saved.
Once we commit to providing an unlimited commodity, then that commitment will eat the whole economy.
First the duke’s house, then eventually the neighbour lady’s house. If the public have to pay to keep her, why does she think her children should get what she has instead of the NHS?
Because politicians said that houses were sacrosanct? Pull the other one.