Samizdata quote of the day
For at least half a century, nearly every secondary school pupil and university student in Britain has learnt about the evils of Nazism and Fascism, and the crimes of Hitler, Mussolini and Franco. Most young people have also been taught something about the evils of apartheid in South Africa, Western colonialism, and white racism in the United States. One enormously important subject, however, has generally been missing from the education curriculum: namely, the horrendous and universally destructive nature and record of Communism.
– Philip Vander Elst
Nazism and Fascism are dead, and we helped defeat them. There are still communist societies around- can you say Vietnam, Laos, North Korea, China? I can, and the Chinese government objects if you tell the truth about Communism, and here in Australia, they are threatening to withdraw their Uni students, about a third of our intake.
Not true. 20th century history was a Grammar school subject.
While that’s factually incorrect, it’s also irrelevant. Every schoolboy of my generation expected that, one day, he’d have to go and kill Germans. Whether that expectation came from the schools, the home, or osmosis is irrelevant. It was real and I and many others can testify to it.
The thing that is relevant is what has been omitted from the curriculum. SI is bang on about that.
the other rob,
Then clearly I must have been absent the day they covered the 20th century in history class. Also, by the 60s, Vietnam was more on people’s minds than Germany.
Whatever they were taught in school it was to make cultural Marxism seem inevitable.
This lack of knowledge explains why young people are such easy prey for the Jeremy Corbyns of the world.
Roué le Jour – It’s possible that we are of different generations. I had teachers who had fought in the war and who conveyed their experiences to their pupils.
Also, I grew up in England. There’s something about proximity to a threat in one’s childhood that make a lasting impression.
Or, you may have attended a shit school.
All I can say is, used to be that even in Public School mention was made of Martin Luther, theses, doors, Protestants (though doctrines & theology of this last not discussed; but still the Mayflower the Pilgrims etc.), religious strife in England, Huguenots, our Revolutionary War, so on. This would have been in high school, 2nd half of the ’50s, in “a small farming town in the Midwest” (riff off the old radio soap Stella Dallas, if anybody here remembers). Not quite the equivalent in elite education to that provided by the Naperville public high schools, one of which the Young Miss attended in the earlyish ’90s.
At some point in the “Oughties,” I chanced to mention Martin Luther. Her face said it all. The only M.L. she’d ever heard of was the one whose surname was “King.”
.
other rob, that’s interesting. I should think some of our H.S. teachers in the ’50s would have been WW II vets, but if any were I surely didn’t know it. (I believe only ladies reigned in grade school. Except for Mr. Kennedy, who taught art 1/2 hour each week to us 6th- 7th- 8th-graders.)
But everybody, I mean everybody, knew exactly what was meant by “the War.”
Just as everybody knew exactly what was meant by “the Depression.”
the other rob,
I was at secondary school in the 60s, you may be a little older. I certainly had teachers that fought in the war. To the best of my recollection it was necessary to take history at A level to study the 20th century, I didn’t. For me, history stopped at the Virgin Queen. I find it hard to believe my school was teaching a different syllabus to every other school. It did occur to me at the time or shortly after that the school was pointedly not discussing politics, and I was mildly surprised to discover at college other students who had been allowed to discuss socialism within a socialist school system but it was only a few. We techies generally dropped history at the earliest opportunity.
The statement is, I think, simply wrong. My generation “half a century ago” were not routinely taught about Nazism or Fascism, and I would further say that “white racism” and “the evils of colonialism” are blatantly obviously contemporary fields of study.
My daughter, now approaching 21, tells me that herself and her peers are fully aware of the failures of Communism. Young people get their information from more different sources than just classes at school.
the other rob (December 11, 2017 at 12:36 am)
That was certainly my experience, but it derived from the war films and kids war comics, feeding in to the games of soldiers we would play.
Roué le Jour’s second comment clarifies his meaning: if you took history to A level then (only then) you would study some 20th century history as well as more depth in older stuff. 20th century history was not taught in Scotland (nor, I believe, in the rest of the UK) unless you specialised in history at the very end of your school time. The sensible attitude back then was that we’d learn plenty about the 20th century from our parents and grandparents, and the school’s job was to teach us about times long before living memory – the Romans. the mediaeval period, etc.
My memory (of what some I knew who worked in teaching said, and what such kids as I occasionally advised re coursework and exams discussed) is the switch over occurred much later, was fairly obviously politically motivated, and resulted in the typical lefty teacher’s teaching not WWII (which the kids might have found interesting) but the rise of Hitler, and teaching not even that but modern left politics in the guise of the nazis being an object lesson in why we all needed it. There were of course many honourable exceptions to this.
Fortynately, Stonyground (December 11, 2017 at 8:00 am) has a point. The attempt to keep the subject out of cultural awareness of the young is vigorous, as it was in the 70s. Back then, Russia’s existence was a problem for that. Today, the web is a problem for that. In both periods, those annoying older people are a problem for that.
About 8 years ago, I was invited to talk to a 6th form class at a local school on my experiences in the British Army, during a “What your parents and Grandparents did when they were younger” sort of project.
My talk involved lots of questions and answers from both sides and I mentioned my time in BAOR and West Berlin, and why we were there.
The students had no idea the Berlin Wall and the Iron Curtain were built by the Soviet controlled GDR to keep its citizens from escaping into the West. They had been told it was the decadent American controlled capitalists who built them to imprison those in the East. Fortunately, I had brought photographs and statistics of those who succeeded or failed to make it to the West.
When I mentioned there were no known incidents of people ‘escaping’ to the East, apart from 3 British traitors, my chat was brought to an end and was not invited back. That was a good day, I thought.