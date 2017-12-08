|
Discussion point: the Brexit deal
Brexit: ‘Breakthrough’ deal paves way for future trade talks
In the spirit of 1066 And All That, is this a Good Thing or a Bad Thing?
N.B. Do not attempt to answer more than one question at a time. (An exception may be made for the Irish Question.)
I’m absolutely* livid.
Why, why, why would you capitulate to a foreign power against the demonstrable interests of your own land? I mean, I know the political class didn’t want to leave, but given that decision was made on their behalf you’d think they’d show some patriotism. It’s as though our leaders actually joined the other side during the negotiations and our political class and the EU political class both ganged up on the British people.
I’m angrier about this than I’ve been about anything political, ever. If I assume I’m average (a reasonable assumption) then about 50% of leavers will be more serene then me, and the rest are about ready to riot.
* – substitute any dozen swear words to achieve my true meaning
We don’t even know what the bitch has “agreed” to. In commas cos no deal is really possible with treacherous scum like the EU.
No hard border. –Thanks DUP! That’s one down for the Euro-scum then.
The cash is the real bugbear. What has the stupid cow promised them?
She has a piece of paper….
It reads to me like May and Tusk have agreed to pretend there has been no breakdown of talks.
Indeed, it will probably have the same value and purpose as the last time appeasement of the enemy was government policy (q.v. Munich Agreement)
For myself, I’m not too worried at this stage, still early days. There is a long way to go between now and the end of March 2019, plenty of time for those who do support our view (like the inestimable Jacob Rees-Mogg) to dig up the most egregious of the treasonous details and wave them under the nose of Dress Up like week old fish.
That what are essentially “talks about talks” have had all of the high drama of September 1938 shows the difficulty of negotiating in good faith with the faithless.
While neither Donald Tusk nor Jean-Claude Drunkard have the level of insanity of the Austrian Corporal, they are nevertheless attempting to undermine the UK’s future prospects with post-2019 regulations as well as carpetbagging us for the necessary funds to avoid EU bankruptcy for another few years, both of which should be refused and denied.
The correct diplomatic response to all of this should have been something along the lines of “We refer you to the reply given in the case of Arkell v. Pressdram.”
The thought occurs that Tusk may have foreseen May’s ceasing to be PM if talks broke down, and was worried about whom he might have to face next. I certainly hope he has good cause to be thus worried.
If I had a higher opinion of May I’d expect her to exploit this ‘strategy of the weak negotiating position’; as it is, I suspect any benefit she gets from it will be accidental.
So, no Brexit as far as borders or immigration are concerned. Or am I reading the article incorrectly?
My take is same as Galt’s. I don’t like the bullyboy tactics, but the direction of travel is that we are getting out. Whether we like to admit it or not, keeping the dimmer parts of the middle class on side makes sense in the UK, if only to make it harder for Corbyn and mischief-makers to get in. I hate to say it, but the biggest threat to our prosperity right now, and in the near term, is Corbyn in Number 10, not what sort of Brexit deal we get. This was always going to be a process involving a lot of haggling.
It’s a complete sell out. I did some detailed analysis of the specific clauses in Liquidtext, then found that that app’s “Export to PDF” function doesn’t work properly.
So I put some screenshots on Imgur.
Short answer: if this agreement sticks, UK is staying in the Customs Union and the Single Market, because of Northern Ireland.
UK goverment also agreed to the “Shanghai status” for EU citizens in the UK, where they get rights UK citizens don’t have, interpreted and enforced by a foreign court.
A disaster.
The process for coming out of the Single Market and Customs Union is now:
1. The UK proposes a FTA;
2. If EU doesn’t accept that, the UK proposes specific arrangement for Northern Ireland;
3. If UK doesn’t accept those either, the UK is bound to “maintain full alignment with the rules of the Internal Market and the Customs Union”.
Actually, the last only relates to “those rules of IM and CU that support North-South Cooperation, the whole island economy and the GFA”, but if you think the EU will accept that any rules of the SM and CU are irrelevant to the “whole island economy”, then I’ve a bridge to sell you.
The UK has also conceded the principle that EU law “provides the framework” that underpins the Good Friday Agreement, and commits in that context not diminish any rights available in EU law. This effectively converts a breach of EU law into a breach of the Good Friday Agreement.
I thought I had heard her say that we would be under the rule of the EU justice system still. If so, it kills all thought of us getting out of the corrupt, lying and thieving EU, a group who even break their own rules on a regular basis with impunity! We have been badly let down and betrayed by our own parliament, none of whom realise just how evil the EU is.
The EU sees Brexit as the beginning of the end. If GB leaves, the EU only dwindles and sails off into nothing.
So they’re doing everything possible to avoid an agreement. If an agreement exists, Exit will certainly happen. The very best outcome for the EU in these talks is to string them out for two years and then fail. Then, there remains at least a possibility that Exit will be seen by GB as too costly, and it might be avoided.
This is like watching a (non-no-fault) divorce case in which one party – the Remainer – doesn’t want a divorce. The only strategy possible for that party is to simply keep escalating demands and making it too costly for the other party to proceed – no agreed-upon divorce unless the Remainer gets everything.
But if you push it too far, and the Exiter really wants a divorce, the Exiter finally throws up their hands and says, let’s just take it to court and let the judge split everything up – a hard divorce, as it were. It’s a fine line in negotiations. So long as May doesn’t sign anything, she retains that option.
(Nice Imgur analysis, MC.)