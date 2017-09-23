We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Uber petition breaks 600,000

· Civil liberty & Regulation · Economics, Business & Globalization · Transport · UK affairs

The #SaveYourUber petition has, as of 10:45 pm in London, attracted 600,000+ names, and one of them is mine.

Of course the best way to save Uber is to get rid of Sadiq Khan and make the issue politically radioactive.

September 23rd, 2017 |

6 comments to Uber petition breaks 600,000

  • Ferox
    September 24, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Is there an actual mechanism for citizen initiatives in London, forcing a vote on the proposal with a minimum number of signatures?

  • Mr Ed
    September 24, 2017 at 5:02 am

    Ferox,

    No. The most that there is is a requirement for a local referendum when a Council raises its taxes over a certain % figure in any year. Often increases are 0.01% below the threshold.

    There is also a government-run petition site which after 100,000 voters support it, may be debated by the House of Commons, but to no actual effect. Even then, many petitions are rejected as, well, bonkers or inappropriate.

  • Vinegar Joe
    September 24, 2017 at 7:01 am

    I guess Sadiq Khan doesn’t realize that Uber is “part and parcel of living in a big city”……

  • Fred Z
    September 24, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Uber drivers and customers should visit Khan’s home and “protest”.

  • morsjon
    September 24, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I walked past the mayor on the streets once well before he became so much trouble. The infant Hitler question comes to mind.

  • Mr Ecks
    September 24, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Well then Uber simply needs to say “Fuck off we are still going to operate”.

    There may be enough support for defying the law and –if needs be–putting fists in the faces of any Plod sent against you. Make sure that Uber’s Command and Control are beyond reach and just keep going.

    As seen with our breaded friends if you are violent and volatile then the “Authorities” lose a huge amount of interest in messing with you. Even as you spit on the coffins of dead soldiers.

    Feeble protests are ultimately no good. Someone somewhere is going to have to say “NO” AND make it stick.

    Sadsack Khan does indeed need to be destroyed. The best way would be to remove the voting rights of all those committed to 7th century beliefs.

    That and a Black Cab boycott should have some effect.

