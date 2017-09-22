More thoughts on the Uber ban in London

Patrick Crozier has written his own thoughts on this just now, but I have some thoughts of my own. I cannot remember being so angry about a decision out of London for some time.
Brian Micklethwait and others on this blog have written in the past about why Uber is such a big deal in how the case for capitalism and the free market can be made. And I have already seen evidence from people who are on the Left side of the spectrum that they are angry about this ban, in ways that are not always intellectually consistent, but also useful in showing how this could be a teachable moment about free enterprise. Consider that tens of thousands of Uber drivers will no longer be able to earn a living in this way; sure, some of them will work for other taxi firms as they try to fill the gap that is left, but that will take a certain amount of time. Established taxi firms such as Addison Lee are no doubt delighted. Car leasing firms will see drivers sell up, causing goodness-knows what troubles. Besides the drivers, there are also all those software and support service people who will be made redundant. Many of them are young and may not be all that political; some may even be quite leftist. What will they think of Labour now, I wonder? All those bearded hipsters dreaming of creating clever businesses have been told, in essence, to fuck off unless you do something that doesn’t challenge anyone too much. Great.
For all that Mr Khan likes to strike poses as being more supposedly electable than Jeremy Corbyn, he shows that under all the different images, he is an advocate of rent-seeking socialism, happy to play to whatever unionised groups are around. He talks endlessly about the need for “more resources”, and has been remarkably useless as far as I can see in terms of making London safer overall. In fact, one safety casualty of banning Uber and similar entities is that it will once again be quite difficult at times for people to get a taxi, such as late at night and in bad weather, increasing the risks to people in certain situations. The Law of Unintended Consequences.
Another effect of this ban is the message it broadcasts to the wider world and those of business: make sure you pay politicians lots of money and creep up to them, otherwise we could find fault and ban you. If you disrupt unionised, regulated business models you are unwelcome, and will be punished. And the kicker is that the current mayor is a Remainer, a man who has, fatuously, claimed that our exit from the Single Market is a disaster because of the loss of trading opportunities. Well, it appears that his enthusiasm for such things is limited when practical, actual cases of competition arise.
Anyway, here is a press statement from the Institute of Economic Affairs, which neatly summarises the issues. It comes from Mark Littlewood, Director General at the IEA:
“Transport for London’s decision to not renew Uber’s license strikes a huge blow to competition and innovation within London’s transport market. If this ruling is upheld, it will ruin flexible working opportunities for the 40,000 city drivers who use the app – many for their livelihood, and many to top-up low wages.
“The ruling also inconveniences the 3.5 million Londoners who regularly use the service, and reasserts the dominance of the city’s taxi cartel, which only the wealthiest residents can afford to use with any sense of frequency.
“Apps like Uber have a large role to play in our increasingly dynamic economy, and it is a mistake to cling onto out-dated views of working arrangements. Uber is not an ’employer’ – it is simply a platform that allows drivers and customers to meet and trade under a specific set of rules.
“Banning Uber, and clamping down on the Gig Economy more generally, is a restriction upon freedom of choice, both for Uber’s drivers and passengers. In doing so, Transport for London has privileged the views of a powerful minority who wish to restrict consumer choice over the will of millions of ordinary Londoners.”
“Today’s decision is an assault on drivers and customers alike, and a victory for protectionism.”
It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.
Uber is very popular with many people who like to think of themselves as influential, creative, modern and trendy, the kind of people who pretend to be caring and liberal but who don’t think at all about workers poor terms and conditions if they like a product or a service.
They’ll be messaging their MPs about this from their sweat shop, suicide net bedecked factory made iPhones as we speak.
Hopefully a learning moment for London: vote Labour, get Labour.
Pete, it is worth pointing out that even the “sweat shops” in which mobile gizmos get made are vastly better for those in them than the alternatives, and of course they usually lead to other, better jobs if growth continues.
I speak to Uber drivers and unless they are brilliant liars, they don’t complain about working in an evil environment.
Sorry but your comment bugged me.
Even if some of the staff are committing suicide? I know that working conditions in the PRC can be grim, but come on.
My previous post was somehow duplicated, but in terms of the OP, what is Uber’s response to the factual basis for the refusal to renew their licence? Do they dispute it?
Mr Ed writes: Even if some of the staff are committing suicide? I know that working conditions in the PRC can be grim, but come on.
My point was that in most cases where people carp about sweatshop labour – and demand that it be shut down (sometimes they genuinely think this will improve labour conditions, sometimes for more cynical, protectionist reasons), they overlook the fact that in poor countries, the choice is between working in a crappy job that might lead to a less crappy one, and not working at all. This is the point ignored by defenders of minimum wage laws, ever-expanding forms of paternity leave, annual leave, other benefits in the workplace, etc.
Of course, China, to take the PRC specifically, as you raised the example, is a Communist-run state, and not a purely free enterprise one. But the basic point stands. and by the way, China is now offshoring jobs to places such as Thailand and Vietnam, so I guess China is now an evil exploiter of poor countries nowadays.
Mr Ed,
Tim Worstall pointed out the suicide rate for Apple-contractor employees in China was less than the average – and that might partially because of the big nets, since those stop people jumping off and killing themselves, and are therefore preventative (i.e. a good thing).
I think the entire Apple is evil employer story came from a bunch of lunatics with no statistical ability trying to out-virtue their apple-using friends. And it’s a useful analogy to those attacking Uber – there is the same dislike of a big company which is reaping the rewards for disrupting the existing economy without consideration of the disruption this would cause or the fact that disruption has benefitted the majority of people immensely. It is perhaps significant that the attacks are also made through what seems to be very dubious assertions of worker’s rights…
Anyone know a good filmmaker – there is the kind of off-kilter documentary that Channel 4 sometimes show available here really, studying the way in which these protests work and their strange assumptions. And showing them off not to be driven by concern for people, but by a reactionary dislike for disruption.
Johnathan Pearce,
Whilst China is a long way from ideal, taxes are a lot lower and the regulation required to start a business is not actually that much more than here, albeit there a faceless bureaucrat (if you are fixed into the system, then you can put a face in and get somewhere – just knowing the person is effective) has to approve it whereas here you just run the risk of lawyers doing it…
It is something of a criticism when an explicitly and as far as I can see actually communist country is not actually notably worse to do business in than the UK.
Apologies if someone else has already posted this, but Megan McArdle wrote a fine article in 2015 called “Uber Serves the Poor by Going Where Taxis Don’t”. As she says,
Another way that Uber (or companies like Uber, I’m not wedded to that particular company) disproportionately helps the poor is by employing them. Many Uber drivers are ethnic minorities and/or immigrants. Some people are hostile to the company on those grounds alone. For myself, I think it is good to see immigrants getting a strong foothold in the UK labour market in a field where barriers of race and class don’t count for much. Or rather, I thought it was good to see that. If this ban persists (I have read credible claims that it is a negotiating ploy that will be reversed when Uber make the necessary show of contrition to TfL) we will have the opportunity to see how well in comparison we like seeing all these ethnic minorities and immigrants newly unemployed.
Either one believes that government has a legitimate “licensing power” or one does not.
I do not NOT.
I agree with Chief Justice Sir Edward Coke in the case of Dr Bonham (1610) that there is no such “crime” as peacefully engaging in a trade without a piece of parchment called a “license” – and that the Monarch in Parliament has no power to make it a “crime”. This was reaffirmed by Chief Justice Sir John Holt a century later.
But then came the Blackstone Heresy of Sir William Blackstone – with his evil doctrine that the Monarch in Parliament could do anything it liked (for example making having brown eyes a “crime” punishable by death).
Although Sir William Blackstone claimed (repeatedly claimed) to believe in Natural Law (natural justice) the implication of his doctrine was to destroy it as a limiter on government – in PRACTICE the legal doctrine of Sir William Blackstone leads to the same Hell as that of Thomas Hobbes and Jeremy Bentham. an absolute and unlimited state.
Indeed the American Founders did indeed “cite Blackstone” as the establishment books say – accept they were citing Blackstone as what they were fighting AGAINST.
Of course if Sir William was correct – that is the end of the story for Uber.
Indeed if Parliament wishes to give “Transport for London” the power to execute everyone under six feet tall, that is fine as well.
I do get a kick out of seeing so many committed liberals defending Uber because it’s cool and trendy while going against so many of their underlying philosophies.
I wonder if we couldn’t set up something similar for crop pickers across California and the Southwest of the USA. Workers looking for work could log on and be offered daily work picking crops as they ripen. Wages would vary depending on how time-critical the picking is and on how many workers respond.
In fact, it would be the exact system that was made famous in John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath, the Depression-era story of displaced farmers thrown off of their land into the world of migrant farm work. They just lacked the smartphone apps to make it more efficient.