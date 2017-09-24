|
Samizdata quote of the day
Not paying corporation tax is an advantage to those who don’t pay it as against those who do. Which is what we’ve been saying about corporate and capital taxation all along. If you tax corporations then there will be less investment in them in your economy. This makes everyone poorer – the deadweight costs are high. This is indeed exactly the same reasoning which leads us to insisting, as a result of optimal tax theory, that we shouldn’t be taxing the corporations at all.
Which is interesting, even amusing, don’t you think? The EU’s justification for why they just must tax companies is the very reason basic theory says we shouldn’t be taxing corporations at all.
– Tim Worstall
|
I’m underimpressed by Tim Worsthall’s “gotcha !”
It’s obviously true that taxing corporate profits reduces the expected rate of return to shareholders and so reduces the amount of investment by shareholders in businesses. That taxes reduce the quantity of what is being taxed doesn’t tell us which taxes are better or worse than others. The question about any tax’s hit to economic activity is is “how much hit per dollar of taxes raised ?” – compared to other ways of raising the same tax dollar. And if you are in charge of the government of X-Land, you have the further question “if we levy this tax, and if it results in an overall hit of 100 to all players (before we consider the benefits of the tax in terms of our wonderful plans for government spending) how much of that hit is going to be borne by X-Landers (to whom we have a duty) and how much by foreigners (to whom we don’t.)”
In the extreme case. levying an X-Land tax on, say Google, will reduce Google’s investment in X-Land by zero, because
(a) Google’s investment plans may be very inelastic – ie the X-Land market may be worth investing in at taxes rates anywhere from 0% to 70% and/or
(b) Google’s overall tax bill may be completely unaffected by X-Land’s taxes, because the US will give a foreign tax credit for any X-Land taxes paid
The division of tax spoils between competing national tax authorities is a serious business, and it’s the most obvious reason why eliminating corporate taxes is never on the radar in the real world. In the fantasy world of academia and libertarian think tanks, the problem of how taxes are actually collected never looms. In the real world it’s yuuuuge. If X-Land abolishes corporate taxes, then that will simply allow foreign tax authorities to scoop up much of the tax that X-land has foregone. And
then the “we don’t need to tax corporations, because we can scoop it up from shareholders when they take it out” paper solution, fails to the 1001 ways clever folk can avoid and minimise taxes on profit extraction.
A UK tax resident controlling shareholder of a UK company can, without enormous difficulty, extract all his profits without paying any UK tax. So no corporate tax would mean no tax at all. Sure, that might turn out to be a good economic answer; if so, argue for no tax at all. Not no corporate tax cos we can get it from shareholders.
There really is no such thing as a corporate tax, as it’s really a tax on the consumer, as are all taxes. The bottom line is that there is no justification for taxation of any sort. Thare other ways to collect revenue.