Samizdata quote of the day

Turning to communism for fear of fascism is like suicide for fear of death

Perry de Havilland.

Sadly, it is time to recycle this one yet again it seems.

August 16th, 2017 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Julie near Chicago
    August 17, 2017 at 1:59 am

    From Miss Coulter’s piece:

    ‘A far-left reporter for The New York Times, Sheryl Gay Stolberg, tweeted live from the event: “The hard left seemed as hate-filled as alt-right. I saw club-wielding ‘antifa’ beating white nationalists being led out of the park.”’

    Yesterday I spent a few minutes driving from A to B, and being pretty bored I turned on the radio, and lo! there was Rush. I don’t listen to Rush nor any of the others (except once in awhile Mark Levin), but he spent the whole five minutes or so talking about Miss Stolberg’s unfortunately foul and untruthful statement about the hard-left’s own hate and violence.

    Quelle horreur! Sheryl, how could you say such a thing! Per Rush, she was promptly lambasted up one side and down the other by the Twitterati, shamed beyond endurance by the NYT, and (I think he said) threatened with banishment to durance vile by the same.

    This is not the sort of thing we like to hear from our reporters.

    She promptly caved in, Mr. Limbaugh said, apologized for her dreadful awful unbelievably evil statement, and I believe wrote at least one more piece explaining that of course she never meant such unthinkable accusations or defamatory statements, it’s just that she was extremely emotionally upset at the time.

    Mr. L. seemed a little encouraged by her initial Tweet (I think it was), noting that even persons on the Left occasionally come out with the truth. But he was pretty unhappy over her walking it back, not to mention her treatment by her employer.

  • Chip
    August 17, 2017 at 2:28 am

    I’m pretty far removed from people like Ann Coulter. I’m libertarian, atheist, introverted and allergic to self-promoters.

    But her column linked above is completely logical. The nazis in Charlottesville had legally sought a permit to exercise their free speech rights and they were met with violent thuggery much like has been occurring regularly across the country.

    And the media are now openly approving of violent suppression of free speech (see today’s WaPo editorial).

    We’re reaching a point where the Left is ready to dispense with democratic governance and rule of law to get its way. And this extends from the open violence on the streets through to the use of the IRS and NSA against political opponents.

    I’m not a fan of Trump but I’m beginning to think he’s the boy with the finger in the dyke. If the Left destroys him, they will destroy much of what made America endure as the world’s oldest constitutional democracy.

