“Most people understand “single market” to mean something like “free trade zone”. In fact, in the EU context, it means “single regulatory regime”. Membership of the single market doesn’t mean the right to buy and sell there (pretty much the entire world can do that); it means accepting EU jurisdiction over your domestic technical standards… Only six per cent of British companies do any business at all with the rest of the EU; yet 100 per cent of our firms must apply 100 per cent of EU regulations. Our aim should be to exempt the 94 per cent … from EU directives and regulations.”
– Daniel Hannan, quoted in a new paper from the Institute of Economic Affairs, making the case for unilateral free trade. The item is by Kevin Dowd, a noted exponent, among other things, of genuine competition in banking and money, and a scathing critic of our current banking and monetary regime.
Tim Worstall had thoughts on all this some time ago. And a little history: the speech by Sir Robert Peel, one of the greatest British statesmen of all time, on the case for ending agricultural protection.
The new EU General Data Protection Regulation will demonstrate that you can pass the regulations but not everyone is going to follow them. Especially not the American and other countries who they’ve also brought under it.
Tim Worstall also had the wonderful idea that if the EU charged us for access to the single market then it should be be the exporters who should pay.
Quite correct J.P.
The so called “Single Market” is actually the legal power of the European Union to regulate the internal economies (yes I did say internal) of “member” nations.
In 1986 one could understand people being tricked by talk of a “Single Market” into thinking it was about free trade – Mrs Thatcher was deceived and soon found out (to her horror)
when the tidal wave of E.U. regulations started to hit almost every area of British life.
But in 2017 – people still talking about the “Single Market” as if it was about Free Trade?
No one could, in 2017 (not 1986), make such a mistake innocently – damn such liars, damn them to Hell.
“Ah but Paul, Mrs May and Mr Hammond are planning to keep the E.U. regulations – if fact they intend a special Act of Parliament to incorporate all of them into British law”.
