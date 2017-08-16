|
|
I wish I were reading a happier version of this story
Has anyone else been guiltily transfixed by the mystery of Danish inventor Peter Madsen, his now-sunken submarine, and the missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall? I truly do not wish to make light of the fact that a woman is missing, presumed dead, but I was undeniably fascinated by the whole idea of a crowd-sourced, privately built submarine. In any other circumstances I would have been delighted to learn that such a thing existed.
Here are some news reports on the story:
Danish submarine owner arrested over missing journalist
Submarine in missing journalist case sunk on purpose, Danish police say
Kim Wall and Danish submarine: What we know and what we don’t
Police in Two Countries Searching for Woman Missing Since Sub Sank
When commenting, please bear in mind that a criminal investigation is ongoing – and that all should be entitled to the presumption of innocence.
|
A submarine at sea is an extremely perilous environment, it is essential that it be crewed by competent mariners capable of reacting appropriately to every survivable eventuality, from collision, engine or system failure, disorientation and so on.
The submarine sounds rather small at 40 tonnes, I’d want a bigger beast with a nice pressure hull to rely on, amongst other things, before wishing to try my luck as a future pilchard.
They do seem to like secretive courts in Denmark.