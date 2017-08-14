Thoughts about what happened in Virginia this weekend

“It’s becoming so clear now why the war of words between SJWs and the new white nationalists is so intense. It isn’t because they have huge ideological differences — it’s because they have so much in common. Both are obsessed with race, SJWs demanding white shame, the alt-right responding with white pride. Both view everyday life and culture through a highly racialised filter. SJWs can’t even watch a movie without counting how many lines the black actor has in comparison with the white actor so that they can rush home and tumblr about the injustice of it all. Both have a seemingly boundless capacity for self-pity. Both are convinced they’re under siege, whether by patriarchy, transphobia and the Daily Mail (SJWs) or by pinkos and blacks (white nationalists). Both have a deep censorious strain. And both crave recognition of their victimhood and flattery of their feelings. This is really what they’re fighting over — not principles or visions but who should get the coveted title of the most hard-done-by identity. They’re auditioning for social pity. “My life matters! My pain matters! I matter!” The increasing bitterness and even violence of their feud is not evidence of its substance, but the opposite: it’s the narcissism of small differences.”
– Brendan O’Neill, as seen on his Facebook page. He is writing about the violence in Virginia at the weekend.
I think he is broadly right, and if we are trying to work out where the rot of identity politics comes from (the libertarian scholar Tom G Palmer actually calls it “identitarianism”) I would wager that post-modernism, and the idea that there are no objective standards of truth and value, has something to do with it. Of all the books I have read in the past decade, Prof. Stephen Hicks’ short masterpiece, Explaining Postmodernism, gets as close as I can see to putting a finger on today’s nonsense.
Speaking for myself, I had a glimpse of this retreat from reason last week when, in an online chat with a friend about the Google sacking of James Danmore, a woman jumped in to state that no matter what arguments or logic I could use to object to the firing of this man, that her “lived experience” (ie, the fact that she knows Google female employees who are upset) would outweigh it. Not logic, reason or evidence, but “lived experience”. What this person failed to realise, perhaps, was she had committed a classic stolen concept error: the very attempt to deploy “lived experience” as a sort of “I win!” itself implies that there is some sort of logic against which one can test it. If there is no logic against which one can test and evaluate one “lived experience” against another, all one has left is that the gang of those with “lived experience” A beats those with “lived experience” B. This is known as Might is Right, or the power of the mob.
And in a world where logic and reason are dethroned because of hurt feelings, the results are very unpleasant. As we are seeing now almost daily.
Under Obama (and Hillary too I would suppose), the entire weight of the Presidency would have been brought down on the “racist” white right, but what do we get with President Trump?
He quite openly and quite correctly condemns both sides for the violence.
Far too often it is the violent thugs of the so-called “Anti-Fascist” or Antifa brigades that are the ones to initiate the violence.
These are the ones that come up dressed in hats & hoodies, handkerchiefs covering their faces and sunglasses to prevent identification, since they know they will be videotaped and are quite keen to avoid / evade arrest, as demonstrated by college Professor Eric Clanton (since dismissed from his employment), who is currently being prosecuted for four counts of assault with a deadly weapon arising from the recent Berkeley protests.
Preliminary hearing for Eric Clanton, charged with Berkeley bike lock assault, pushed to September
In my view, Trump is correct to condemn both sides and insist that police prosecute violence on both sides.
I fully support the right of protest, but it should be done openly, not by mask wearing rabble rousers who are clearly only going there to start a fight and are dressed to avoid arrest.
John Galt, Trump initially erred in my view by not explicitly condemning the extreme right nature of this gathering (this is what they are, let’s not dance about the issue), in clear terms. Heck, his “I condemn violence on all sides” line sounds a bit like Jeremy Corbyn trying to dodge the Venezuela issue. That wasn’t good enough, although his subsequent remarks have made the issue explicit.
My understanding is that the “white nationalist” group had a permit for their protest. The “Antifa” types are said to have arrived for a counter-protest without a permit, and attacked the lawful protesters. If anyone knows otherwise, I’ll be happy to be corrected.
This is not ‘extreme right’ or even ‘right’ at all – it’s just a differently-colored left.
Alisa, semantics. These are different flavours of ultra-collectivism and tribalism. “Blood and soil”, and all that.
The fact that they had a permit is irrelevant to the moral vileness of what they are saying and trying to do. And it does not hurt for the POTUS to point that out.
What we have here is a culture war.
The cause of the protest was a move by the left liberal establishment to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee from Lee Park, and to rename the park Emancipation Park.
It was, in effect, a giant “fuck you” from the left liberal elite to the poor white trash, who responded with a lawful protest, which was, inevitably, attacked by “Antifa” type communists.
I am sorry that one of the poor white trash took it into his tiny brain to run over some communists, killing one, but President Trump was absolutely correct to condemn the violence from all sides. The faux criticism he is now receiving from the left liberal elite is entirely predictable, and utterly false. He could invent a cure for cancer and they would attack him for something.
The lesson to the communist agitators should be that if you start a culture war, the casualties will not all be on the other side.
It’s quite possible for “lived experience A” to trump “lived experience B” as a matter of principle, without there being any practical mechanism for establishing the As’ right of precedence. Indeed that would be exactly the position in those unenlightened lands where employers might choose to stand by their Damores rather than by their female employees. The fact that A’s moral precedence over B is immune to logical tests and evaluations simply means that is an ex cathedra rule, not a rule derived by deduction from other principles. But whatever kind of rule it is – whether it can be enforced is a different question.
Not semantics Jonathan, history – specifically, history of the US Progressive movement.
Re permits, there is a reason why I left two separate comments: each deals with two separate issues, and are addressed to two different commenters – so there is no reason to conflate them.
The fact that they had a permit is irrelevant to the moral vileness of what they are saying and trying to do. And it does not hurt for the POTUS to point that out.
I think it’s good for the POTUS to condemn anyone who is committing unlawful violence, even if they are demonstrating in favour of kindness to puppies. The duty of the President is to condemn violent lawbreaking, wherever it comes from.
I agree it would be nice if the POTUS condemned morally vile things, even when they’re advocated lawfully. But that would be a big job, and maybe the POTUS needs to preserve his firepower. And since few would rate this particular POTUS as a judicious moral arbiter, maybe it’s not a big thing for him to do.
Politically, though, I think it would be wise for him for condemn vileness in folk who he is alleged to be supported by (as his son did.) But again, wisdom is not necessarily his thing.