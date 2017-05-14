What I dislike about targetted advertising

The Sun had a story recently (and I presume many other organs did too) about a pizza advert in Norway which changed its message according to who was looking at it. It spied on those who spied it, you might say. But the advert broke down, very visibly, and revealed its inner secrets to passers-by, many of whom immediately told the world about this advert via all those social media that media outlets like The Sun (and Samizdata come to that) now have to coexist with.
What I personally find depressing about adverts targetted at me personally is that I stop learning things. I already know what I like. What I get – or used to get – from adverts is a sense of what the world in general likes, or at least what someone willing to back his guess with money guesses it might like.
Advertising on television, for example, is currently telling me that I am not the only one suffering from itchy eyes, a bunged up nose, and such like. Hay fever symptoms, in other words. My television didn’t push all these adverts at me personally, because it heard me sniffing or saw the shape and colour of my face change or saw me putting my hands in my eyes, the way a cat does when it’s washing its face. All the people watching the TV show I was watching got the same adverts. I found this reassuring. I am not uniquely ill. I am somewhat ill, in the same way that thousands of others are somewhat ill. Nothing to worry about. It will soon pass.
TV adverts, as of now, tell me about who else is watching what I am watching. Adverts for baths with doors on them, for chair lifts, for over-fifties health insurance, tell me who we all are, watching this show. Lots of old woman adverts also tell me when I have wandered into that audience. Other shows have adverts attached for fizzy drinks, electronic gadgets, or short-term loans or on-line gambling dens. I find all this interesting and informative. It tells me not about me, but about the world I am living in. Often what I learn is rather depressing (as with those short-term loans and the gambling dens), but I do learn.
Advertising that is aimed directly at me annoys me not by threatening to know everything about me, and rat on me to the government or the CIA or whoever. Although I can well imagine that becoming a problem for me, it is not my problem with this stuff right now. No, what I object to now is the thought that I may soon be wandering through life in a cocoon that is constantly being rearranged in order to bounce back at me nothing but my own tastes and prejudices. It’s as if I will soon be walking around in my personal private Potemkin Village.
I already know what sort of stuff I like. The constant nagging from the www the buy whatever I was looking at yesterday is depressing to me, not because it spies on me, but because it isolates me. Not because others learn about me, but because I stop learning about others.
The fact that this Norwegian pizza advert was switched off once word got around about it tells me that I am not the only one in the world who finds this kind of targetted advertising in public places rather creepy and off-putting. But what exactly is it that people object to about such advertising? What you have just read is my little contribution to this latter discussion.
LATER: I originally wrote this piece with my personal blog in mind as its destination, and the mind-set of that blog is different from the mind-set that prevails here. Since this is Samizdata, let me clarify that the above is not a plea for the government regulation of targetted advertising, merely an expression by me of my dislike of it. There are plenty of other products and services which I also dislike, which I also don’t think the government should forbid or interfere with.
I saw something like this on ‘Minority report’. Everywhere tom’s character goes, his retinas are scanned, and the information is taylored to his tastes.
Some good news about the future is that light-weight solar panels are here! On the news, printable solar cells! Not long now before we can have hot-air dirigibles! They’ll be solar-powered, with the cells on top of the dirigible, and power stored in lightweight batteries, perhaps improved lithium batteries. The advantage of using hot air is that air is easily replaceable, so the solar-powered airships would not be tied down to airports, but could go wherever they liked (if the weather is favourable!).
Because of aimed advertising, my recent internet browsing has been accompanied by ads featuring motorcycles, guns, and mead-making equipment.
A few days ago, I stopped at my parents’ house, and was watching television with my prim 85-year-old mother. Apparently because of the usual demographic of viewers for the show we were watching, we had to sit in excruciating awkwardness through a commercial for a prescription drug treating erectile dysfunction followed by one for some strange OTC pill that makes men more generally “virile” during sex. (Viagra versus fake Viagra, I guess.)
Right then I discovered that I love the new personalized marketing.
“TV adverts, as of now, tell me about who else is watching what I am watching.”
That’s already no longer the case. Some of the Sky channels now have something they call “adsmart”, which means the adverts you see can be tailored similarly to how it’s already done on the internet. So you and I could be watching the same programme—a football match, say—and see different ads during the breaks.
When the advertising industry sends you adverts that you like, as opposed to adverts for products that it thinks that you would like (or, more accurately, that it can sell to advertisers as what you are likely to like), will it not have disappeared up its own fundament?
@Brian, in the interests of making an argument, I’d say that you are being a tad hypocritical here, you have talked in the past about the “right to discriminate” and this is really just someone else, albeit a company, “discriminating” against you.
In fact there is a larger argument over in liberal la-la-land about Facebook et al doing this, even at a racial/ethnic level, and allowed to get away with it because discrimination is precisely what targeted advertising is.
Most of us either don’t like adverts at all, or don’t like the way they are targeted and designed, or both. The reason that we have adverts in the first place is that we don’t want to directly pay for the service and content on that particular medium (obviously, street banners and similar are a different matter). Specifically regarding FB and other social media, if their business model was based on a premium service, that whole universe would look rather different, I think. Would users buy into it is a different question.
You wouldn’t if the Viagra advert still came up.
I am not sure the value of knowing what society at large was interested in (or thought to be interested in, or was being encouraged to be interested in) was ever that high compared to the cost of having to sit through it.
What I find interesting though is that the adverts may be suitable for me, but are not necessarily suitable in the context of what I am surfing (for, on?)at the moment. This is an issue when sharing computers. For example, my daughters were watching a cartoon on youtube and a scary advert for the new horror-sci-fi movie Alien-Covenant came up.
It seems highly counterproductive, to me. If you’re only marketing the things you think they want, based on those people’s previous preferences, you’re missing that preferences change. Part of that being people’s requirements change. A single guy’s are likely to change radically if he acquires a girlfriend. Down goes the consumption of internet pr0n. A startling new interest is discovered in gift boxed perfumeries. And being exposed to marketing for items never before encountered may kindle an interest in them. A move away from gift boxed perfumeries towards sex toys & kinky lingerie.
That Norwegian billboard looks awfully home-made. I’d guess it’s only experimental. But that’s not to say that this kind of thing isn’t just around the corner.
What really irks me about targetted advertising is that it’s always wrong. I have never, literally never, seen an internet advert and thought, “Ah! That’s just what I was looking for!”. And that includes closed platforms like Amazon and Steam. I’m convinced Amazon thinks I’m a woman under 35 from the junk it shows me.
Targetted advertising seems to me to be an attempt to prove that the models advertisers build of their customers are far too cheap and lacking in detail to effectively create a properly targetted advertising. Even if we have the technology to do this well, the human element (here the models fed into the machines, and the range of adverts available) are generally not able to produce material of interest to me. The only partial exception is Amazon’s recommends for books, and that’s because I have identifiable genre tastes so in this case (for one sort of disposable product (pulp science fiction basically)) I am easily modelled.
I hardly ever get advertising while surfing the Web. I have Privacy Badger to block the tracking cookies, and use NoScript to avoid advertising sites. (Doubleclick is always the first to show up.) I turned off AdBlock – it was blocking too much – and I haven’t seen that much.
Of course, first you have to train NoScript.
To be contrary, I rather enjoy the targeted advertising on websites because it frequently makes me ask “whatever made them think I would be interested in that?” It can be amusing, too. An example: The other day, on another thread here, several people made reference to “pasties” in a context I found curious. So I looked it up, and it turns out that in certain remote parts of the United States the term refers to some sort of meat pie, not (as I had understood it) to a certain wardrobe item favored by strippers. I have since been treated to a series of very interesting ads.
Ads on TV are another story, as of necessity they reach a large audience so they can’t be too targeted. But as a general rule I think Brian is right: if it’s an ad for tubs with doors it’s a show aimed at elderly women; ads for toilet tissue and cleansers are on the Hallmark Channel, and Viagra in on sports and science fiction programs. But I still can’t figure out why (after 10 at night) the Tennis Channel broadcasts endless ads for phone sex. I guess somebody buys the service (they clearly spend a lot of money on those ads), but why tennis fans in particular? Inquiring minds want to know.