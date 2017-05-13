– Photoed by me last week in the window of a shop in the Burlington Arcade.
It sounds to me like something a gangster would say in an old black and white movie. He would then be proved wrong, by another gangster, with a machine gun.
That would certainly seem to be the era that these words were supposed to evoke. Because it turns out they are the title of a song, recently written, but featured in the 2013 movie of The Great Gatsby.
I fully endorse this promotion of diminutive meat-and-potato-filled pastries.
(Wait, what?)
Unless that ‘little party’ was the communist party… 😉
Richard, your suggestion of having pasties works fine for me. Bring over a platterful, and we’ll share. I’ll supply the ice-water. :>)))
I find it impossible to overlook the double negative. A little party never killed nobody, meaning that at least one person dies every time.