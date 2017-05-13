We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Arts & Entertainment · Slogans & Quotations

– Photoed by me last week in the window of a shop in the Burlington Arcade.

It sounds to me like something a gangster would say in an old black and white movie. He would then be proved wrong, by another gangster, with a machine gun.

That would certainly seem to be the era that these words were supposed to evoke. Because it turns out they are the title of a song, recently written, but featured in the 2013 movie of The Great Gatsby.

May 13th, 2017 |

4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Richard Thomas
    May 13, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    I fully endorse this promotion of diminutive meat-and-potato-filled pastries.

    (Wait, what?)

  • Expatnik
    May 13, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Unless that ‘little party’ was the communist party… 😉

  • Julie near Chicago
    May 14, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Richard, your suggestion of having pasties works fine for me. Bring over a platterful, and we’ll share. I’ll supply the ice-water. :>)))

  • Stonyground
    May 14, 2017 at 7:13 am

    I find it impossible to overlook the double negative. A little party never killed nobody, meaning that at least one person dies every time.

