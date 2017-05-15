|
Samizdata quote of the day
Noting the “unintended but disconcerting” link between nation-state activity and criminal activity, Smith adds that governments need “to consider the damage to civilians that comes from hoarding these vulnerabilities and the use of these exploits”. The “Digital Geneva Convention” Redmond recommends would therefore require governments “to report vulnerabilities to vendors, rather than stockpile, sell, or exploit them”.
– Richard Chirgwin
Unintended? Not so sure about that.
I’m sure it was “unintended” in the sense that the government wasn’t trying to enable (non-governmental) criminal activity; that was merely an unfortunate side effect. Just like the drunk driver who didn’t intend to kill anybody; it was just an unintended side effect. But the consequences are devastating, all the same.
The NSA needs to be closed, its buildings torn down, and the ground sowed with salt. Plus maybe a few ceremonial public hangings, just to drive home the point.
Laird,
I hate mentioning this, but surely the ground could be put to more productive uses than being salted (which in my experience doesn’t even kill moss never mind more pernacious infestations such as insane bureaucracy)…
What concerns me is that somehow an intelligence agency has people working on computer security who are good enough to create this software, but still fail to understand security enough to stop it being stolen (it is not difficult to make a secure environment for this sort of thing – it’s called not putting it on a computer connnected to the internet…).
All the best,
Allan