How not to be a victim of computer malware

[A slightly unusual topic for this blog, but I was assured by the powers that be that it was of interest.]
For my friends who don’t know much about computers:
I do computer security work professionally. People always ask in the wake of yet another internet attack “what should I do to protect myself.”
The advice is always the same. Do what computer professionals do. Don’t do what you imagine computer professionals do, because you’re probably wrong.
- Always run the latest version of the OS and software.
- When security updates appear for your operating system or software, apply them as soon as possible, meaning that day. Configure your system to automatically apply updates if possible.
- Back up your computer frequently. Since normal humans cannot remember to do that, get software and/or a service to do it for you.
- Don’t use the same password with two different services, period. Since you cannot remember hundreds of different passwords, use a password safe, and remember only the password for it.
- If a web site offers two factor authentication (that is, you can set it up so it both requires a password and a code your phone generates), turn that on.
Every professional security person does those things.
If you ignore my advice, you’re going to get screwed one day, period. You might still get screwed even if you do follow my advice because the world is dangerous, but I can guarantee you’ll get screwed if you don’t.
Every organization that got infected recently by the ransomware worm was ignoring (1) and (2). Their suffering was avoidable. Do you want to suffer like them? Those that forgot (3) are really suffering because they have no way to recover. Why do you want to suffer? Every day, people get badly, badly screwed because the password that they use everywhere gets stolen and it is de facto impossible to remember every place you use it. Why set yourself up to suffer?
As to the question “who would attack me? No one is going to attack my computer, I’m unimportant”, the answer is that it isn’t individuals doing the attacks, it’s machines that are programmed to try to attack other machines by the hundreds of millions. You’re not being personally targeted, but that hardly matters when everyone on earth is being attacked. Your obscurity will not protect you. Even if you think there is nothing for the attacker to gain by taking over your machine, they’ll want it anyway, so they can set up a botnet to send spam from it, or use it to bring down other people’s web sites, or to take over yet more people’s machines.
And some corollaries:
1a. If your machine is too obsolete to run the latest OS, replace it. Quit being the jerk who won’t replace their eight or twelve year old computer and complains that the manufacturer “owes” you updates as you shake your fist at heaven. It isn’t even possible for them to support everything they ever made forever, let alone sane. Stop being that person.
1b. When Microsoft kept offering to give you Windows 10 for free, and you got angry at them for offering to give you a much more secure system FOR FREE, and when you got onto Facebook to post “stop bothering me, Microsoft, I don’t want to get a free, much more secure update to my buggy older OS”, you were the one who was being annoying and stupid, not Microsoft.
2a. When you get upset that the phone or computer that asked you to update is asking you to update, and you refuse to update because you find it “irritating”, what you’re basically saying is “I find it irritating that the manufacturer is trying to protect me from getting my machine taken over and all my work destroyed. I’ll show them, I’ll refuse so that some asshole in Kazakhstan can steal the contents of my bank account. That will teach Microsoft a thing or two!” Quit being an idiot. If someone pulled you out of the way of an oncoming car you wouldn’t get angry with them for it, so don’t get angry with the vendor for doing the equivalent for you.
3a. Backing up your computer can be done automatically. It isn’t even painful to get going. If you find this irritating to set up, imagine how irritating it will be to have none of your data after you have lost everything.
4a. No, your really clever password is not actually unguessable to a machine that can check tens of millions of passwords a second.
And finally, every once in a while, I hear from someone, generally an older person, that they’re just unable to keep up with new software and the like. “The new version looks different. I don’t want to update because the buttons might be in different places.” My advice, my sincere advice, is that if you can’t keep up with small changes like that, or if you can’t figure out how to use two factor authentication for your bank account and the like, get rid of your computer. It’s not safe for you to use one. Really. People still can live good lives without them. You can get the news by newspaper, you can talk to your grandchildren on the telephone. Not being able to keep up with this stuff is kind of like not being able to safely drive a car. If you’ve got a problem with your eyesight and can’t drive safely, the answer isn’t that you keep driving and kill people on the road, the answer is you stop driving.
Actually, the first rule is: do not ever, ever, click on any link in an e-mail, nor open any attachment, unless you are absolutely sure it is genuine. Do not truat unexpected e-mails, even if they appear to be from your contacts. If in any doubt whatsoever, ring them up and check they have sent the mail.
Even this latest attack only got started through an infected e-mail attachment of some kind – it then spread very quickly on local networks because of unpatched out-of-date software.
I understand and agree with much of what you say, but would like to point out that MS and Apple (and Google) go to great lengths to deter people from keeping up with security patches by mixing them with unwanted changes to the functionality of the OS. In effect, they use the malefactors of the world as a threat to force their customers into accepting or purchasing products which they do not want or need and as a way of extorting personal information. I’m hardly a technophobe (I’ve worked in the field for over 20 years) but they are rapidly driving me toward your last suggestion. When will we as consumers put our feet down and say, “enough is enough?”
You are imagining what the first rule is. As a computer security professional, let me say very clearly this is not the first rule.
Sure, it’s reasonable to be cautious with attachments, as they’re a prime infection vector. However, I routinely examine them even when they’re clearly malware (because I examine such things for a living) and if you know what you’re doing it isn’t dangerous. I don’t recommend normal people do it, of course, but the underlying real issue is bugs, and you need to patch to get rid of them.
In fact, it spreads over the network via the SMB service, though it can “hop” over firewalls via email. There are many other common attack vectors for malware as well: web sites get taken over and used to do “drive by” infections of unpatched machines browsing them, machines can get attacked over wireless networks because of bugs in the network drivers, you name it. Blocking all vectors is kind of hopeless if your software is not up to date.
The most important things you can do are on my list. I will find you an endless line of other people who do this for a living who agree with me.
[…]
Quit being “that guy”. No, really, quit it. Windows 10 was FREE to anyone who had bought Windows since 2000 or so. All Mac OS updates are FREE.
This isn’t a conspiracy by the evil computer manufacturers, this is the problem that you simply cannot successfully manage eighty branches of your operating system source tree in order to make sure that people using hardware your lab no longer maintains with an operating system from fifteen or twenty years ago still can keep going.
Keep your machine up to date. It costs no money to update your software. If you don’t like the fact that the buttons have moved around and you don’t like the fact that the new OS changed the feature you really loved, well, I get that, I get irritated by such things too, but that’s still no excuse not to update.
I completely agree with this post. However, even as an IT professional myself, I have a lot of sympathy with John’s comment. Microsoft particularly does push unwanted UI and UX changes through Windows Update and there’s really no practical way to simply just get security updates without UI updates. The recent “Creators Edition” update actually bricked a not-very-old machine in my office, thankfully I’m a developer not front-line support so it wasn’t my job to work out why.
Professional IT departments really have no excuse not to be following the rules as you laid them out, however.
Unless you need a PC to run specific software, use a tablet.
I would also add, use a password(s) that is 12 to 14 characters, preferably 14 or so, and include symbols and numbers. Even using computers powerful enough that they would be considered “super” 10 years ago, getting a 14 digit PW by brute force would take decades or more in their attempt.
Thanks for the useful advice, Perry.
I’m just a plain old developer and Perry M is right. You have to make new features because you need an income and your competitors are making new features. You can’t apply security patches to every previous version of your software. It’s just the nature of the universe.
It’s not just the UI and UX changes, its the tracking that it does, which CANNOT be disabled, which is transmitted back to Microsoft in an encrypted form which we have to accept is anonymous usage information (but what can we really know)?
Users end up being stuck between a rock and a hard place with the only alternatives being Unix platforms which are substantially different from Windows.
Microsoft Admits Windows 10 Automatic Spying Cannot Be Stopped
I don’t really like the last paragraph, though. Especially as I think computers have the potential to mitigate some of the big problems of old age, like mobility and isolation.
Before giving up computing, do what you can to get help with the changes. But the changes are unavoidable so don’t fight it.
I agree with Alex.
The latest update of the Gmail app on my phone, for example, made it a lot harder to find the “delete quoted material” option. The result is that on a Gmail-based discussion group, there were some threads where you’d have something like 10 levels deep of nested quoted information on how to unsubscribe from the group of change delivery options. It ought to be feasible for the companies to push security updates separately from application updates.
It ought to be, but remember that these aren’t public utilities – they’re for-profit entities, and many of their non-security updates involve new paths aimed at monetizing their customer base. Making new ways to tie together all of the strengths and apps of their system is what drives their growth. Their systems and markets would be decidedly smaller today if we always had the easy option to “only accept security updates.”
Even that approach doesn’t work. I remember when Microsoft was pushing Windows Genuine Advantage (phone-home spyware/nagware to identify copies of Windows XP which it spuriously decided were unlicensed), but nobody would accept the patch, so they just upped it from a “Software Update” to a “Security Update” and then finally to a “Critical Update” (or some variant thereof)
With behaviour like that, is it surprising that we don’t trust Microsoft?
Not that Apple or Google are much better…
The don’t click on a link or open an attachment rules may not apply to this particular malware but they are exceedingly good advice in general.
Another bit of good advice: don’t keep all your eggs in one baskent and use the exact same set of tools to both download that movie from dodgysite.ru and do your online banking. Assuming your PC is powerful enough I strongly recommend using one or more virtual machines. One VM is for “living dangerously” and the other(s) are for online banking etc. The VMs should not share passwords via a password manager and ideally the living dangerously one will be some version of linux, simply because linux is less of a target than windows or Mac OSX. Separate VMs do two things. First it is hard for malware to break out of one VM to infect the others (or the host) and secondly much malware has Vm detection code in it so that it will either not run or do something obviously destructive like deleting everything when it finds it is in one.
If you can’t run VMs then at least consider using different browsers, say, Chrome for business and brave for pleasure (or vice versa) and having an ad blocker or similar running.
I’m using Windows 7, which I keep updated. I cloned my system disk and let that disk update to Windows 10. I don’t really like it that much, and while it may be more secure against intrusions, I don’t trust the way it phones home. I don’t use Siri or Alexa or the like, which send my voice off to a distant computer to be analyzed for meaning. I don’t have a microphone or camera on my main computer. Whenever I do something worthwhile, I back it up to a USB3 drive, which I then unplug until the next time.
In short, I have well-calibrated paranoia which has saved my bacon several times.
I first used computers in 1960, and while I’ve never been a professional I’ve been drafted into acting like one a number of times. Most of the assembly languages I’ve learned during that time are as dead as cuneiform, the higher-level languages are gathering dust, and unlike the Red Queen, I feel no desire to run as fast as I can to stay in the same place. When they stop updating Windows 7, then I’ll see how I like where Windows 10 has gone. And as a bonus, I completely avoided Windows 8.
As yet another person with varied experience in computing and computer security from the perspective of the hound as well as the fox, I have to take issue with a few points, mainly because you claim the things on that list are what all security professionals do. I would suggest you should not generalise from the particular.
1. Just because something is the latest version of x, y or z, doesn’t make it more secure and doesn’t mean you should upgrade for the sake of it. This is “versionitis”. Should I throw out my tablet because it only has iOS 9? No, I don’t think so. Must I upgrade to the latest Linux kernel? :chortle: Do I need to use Apache 2.4 instead of 2.2? No. Should I use Office 2016? No, not necessarily — I presume they still do security updates for older versions, not that I use Office. There can be valid reasons not to upgrade a piece of software, as long as security updates are still provided or the software is not exposed to malicious exploitation.
2. As for always installing security updates, there are plenty of security updates that have no bearing on anything that the machine is being used for, e.g. a security update to fix an issue with bluetooth on a machine without a bluetooth chip, or an update to some software that is not in use. It’s more “professional” to hold back pointless security updates — at least if one is maintaining a remote machine for production purposes, but the rule applies more generally.
3a. As for backups being “[not] even painful”, jeez! Maintaining regular backups can be one of the most tedious and annoying things in computing. Whilst technically it can be possible to back up a home desktop/laptop computer automatically, in reality there can be all sorts of issues involved, like setting up and managing a NAS or an offsite/cloud backup service. OK, recently it’s become a lot easier to do this with some OSes, but it seems a little like the NHS thing has made it easy to have a go at the noobs.
4. There aren’t that many circumstances where a machine is able to “check tens of millions of passwords a second”, simply because often an attack has to go through a network or application with inherent or programmed limits. I recently looked into the method EE uses to set passwords on the routers they send out to people: they use three English dictionary words of 3-5 letters separated by hyphens, e.g. “none-shall-pass”. Can you set up a machine to try enough passwords over WPA2/PSK to be able to crack this password in any reasonable length of time? I bet you can’t!
One situation where a machine could be set up to check tens of millions of passwords a second is where a database of hashed passwords has been captured. In this case, assuming the website uses good hashing and salting, as long as you don’t use one of the common passwords (e.g., abcdef123), or a common/dictionary word, or a common/dictionary-word-with-numbers on the end, or v4r1ants thereof, actually the password is probably good enough in real life. And even if one is checking ten million possibilities a second, it would take on average two months to crack a simple nine-digit letter/number password. How many attackers are going to bother, even if it only takes a day to crack? There are plenty of databases going around that contain hashed passwords that nobody has bothered to crack, because it’s not worth the CPU time and the passwords are mostly worthless anyway, even if they are also used for that person’s facebook account (woo hoo!).
5. Two Factor Authentication can be less “secure” under certain circumstances, in that mobile phone TFA has an inherent Denial of Service vulnerability, since one requires mobile phone reception. This was until recently a constant irritation to me, as I would have to drive for a few miles to a pub that had WiFi and mobile phone reception to do what I needed to do on some services. That’s not “security”.
I could go on, but I simply felt I had to answer a sententious, and in the end rather hysterical harangue. There are really no hard-and-fast rules.
You can avoid everyone who might possibly have polio, or you can get vaccinated for polio.
Getting vaccinated is simpler, less time-consuming, and more effective. Keeping your computer updated is like being vaccinated.
Sure there are. Here’s three:
1. Unless one takes Ian’s advice and hires a full-time trained systems administrator for their home computer, it is generally wise for normal, average computer users to follow the advice given by Mr. Metzger.
2. Any general explanation of best practices in a techie field can always be attacked at the fringes by pointing out specific exceptions and qualifications that could be more precisely addressed by “a Professional.”
3. If you’re critiquing someone’s general security advice to noobs and your planned reply includes an insider’s chortle about the latest Linux kernel, you’re signaling, not helping.