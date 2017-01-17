Discussion point: porn on the bus

Here are two contrasting articles from the Guardian:
Watching porn in public is not OK. It’s harassment – Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett
Pussy Riot celebrate the vagina in lyrical riposte to Trump – Luke Harding
It is no discredit to the Guardian that different writers for the paper have said contradictory things, although none of the dozens of comments I read to Ms Cosslett’s article brought up the the difference between the views of old and new feminists on whether it was liberating or deplorable to shock the public.
Many Libertarian-ish people would say that incompatible preferences across different groups of people regarding what should be seen in public could be solved by property rights and competition. Each shopping mall and bus company could set its own rules, some catering to the puritans, some to the libertines. That would be nice, but until we find the door into Libertopia we must deal with the major regulator of such things being the State.
What do you think? How should people behave here and now? Do the existing laws come first or ten millionth on our list of things to oppose – or should we support them? Is there more of a problem than there used to be, now that people can watch R18 movies on their Kindles on the bus while a twelve year old sits next to them? Or is this just another moral panic that could be solved if people kept their eyes to themselves?
By the way, consider this blog post to be a a venue where, as they say on the cinema screens, “Strong language may be permitted, depending on the manner in which it is used, who is using the language, its frequency within the work as a whole and any special contextual justification”.
Public display of sexuality, nudity, explicit sexual behaviour right on up to bestiality in public on stage at the opera house is good or bad depending on your intentions.
If you intend the display to espouse or support a tenet of leftism in any of its ten thousand points of darkness, then the display is good.
If you intend simply to be a horndog, then the display is very bad, especially if you are a white male and doubly bad if you supported Brexit or Trump.
‘Harassment’, my ass. This is now the catch-all term for ‘anything I don’t like’. Don’t like it? Don’t look. And – by the way – if we’re talking about a sense of entitlement, let’s talk about your apparent sense of entitlement to look at the screens of other people’s devices. Mind your own damned business.
On a legal plane – show me the harm. Show me whose pocket was picked, or whose leg was broken. No harm – no foul, and you don’t get to call the cops simply because you saw something that offended you. Nobody forced you to look at his screen.
Is it skeevy, creepy and generally Low-Rent to look at pr*n while riding the bus? Sure is. Keep it to yourself. But it’s nothing to call the cops over. The world is full of skeevy stuff. Deal with it.
On a plane of thought – Ms Cosslett needs to apply a thought process to her suggestion that I often find to be helpful and sometimes very illuminating – if the (law/rule/regulation) I want to have applied to this horrible behavior were actually to come to pass, exactly in the way that I would want it to – how could my worst enemy use it against me?
llater,
llamas
If I were to be stuck on an airplane for 8 hours next to someone who wanted to watch porn, I don’t think I would object unless he (always a “he”) didn’t want to use earphones. I don’t particularly like slasher movies or similar genres, but I can’t say that I could argue that the person sitting next to me should not be able to watch them. I think that many of the movies on airplanes are pretty violent. So how can I object to movies of people having fun and enjoying one another?
Now, if it happened to be bad porn, I might object…
But that would apply to anything, not just porn. I do not even want the collected wisdom of F.A.Hayek being blasted out of tinny speakers whilst I am trying to chill.
But do you really think they’re saying anything contradictory?
Ms. Cosslett’s view speaks of basic everyday porn, in which women are generally degraded and devalued down to the level of “receptacle.” Basic everyday porn – i.e., hetero, involving no latex handcuffs or non-human anatomy or plot – has always been known to appeal to males more so than females, because it satisfies male desires and fantasies more so than female ones.
Ms. Cosslett’s point is that this basic type of porn trains men to think of the real women surrounding them in the same terms that the porn presents its women – i.e., single-purpose possessors of fun parts which can make us feel good. Such a view, over time, leads to a general degradation in how society values women.
Accordingly, says Ms. Cosslett, to place that porn out in the open where women and girls can see that it attracts an audience leads those women and girls to take on to themselves the degraded self-worth that the porn ascribes to them.
Mr. Harding, on the other hand, speaks of a presentation of sexual anatomical differences in a way that attempts to counter that exact degraded self-worth that society tends to impose on females. Just as Black Power was a response to a society that devalued blacks, Pussy Power throws pussies right back at people who think poorly of them.
I see no contradiction. One seeks to stop the degradation of women qua women, the other seeks to buttress female gender-pride.
As a libertarian, I’d rather that Ms. Cosslett’s plea for yet another public rule be ignored in favor of loud and rude reaction to people viewing porn where kids can see it. But I can’t easily dismiss the complaint behind it. Several of my kids have penises, and I had to make it clear to them that the world that porn presents doesn’t exist, and shouldn’t exist, and to maybe consider that the film producers were saying how the world ought to treat their sister. I could see their expressions change when I put it that way.
I agree with llamas. There are other grounds for objecting to viewing of pornography in public places where others cannot help but see it. Unfortunately, in the last 50 years the Left has serially discredited such grounds because their application ultimately depended on subjective male judgment. In the last 10 years, women have succeeded in turning “harassment” into the “public lewdness” or “indecency” of half a century ago. The only difference is that now the standard is owned and applied by women using their subjective judgment, which makes it OK to the Left.
Sorry to sound like a statist, but I don’t agree. Obviously if the organization is private they can set whatever rules they like (on the aforementioned aircraft for example), but if we are going to have public transport and public spaces in general then the owner of that space does have a right to set reasonable standards. I wouldn’t want people actually having sex on a bus seat next to me any more than I want their flickering screen full of bouncing booties to demand my eyes.
So, sure, if some guy is sitting next to me whacking off to porn I could avert my eyes, and to me that is not qualitatively different than him watching the porn and keeping his hands “above the covers.” But I still think it is perfectly reasonable to demand that in a public space public standards of decency be required. Argue against public spaces if you will, but insofar as they exist, some sort of reasonable expectation of decency doesn’t seem out of bounds to me.
And if you don’t like it, start your own bus company.
@bobby b “…Such a view, over time, leads to a general degradation in how society values women.”
I politely disagree. It is a slippery slope to say that art creates society, and so to get the society we want, we need to legally constrain art. Men and women of all LGBTETC are potential sources of pleasure to each other, and the objectification or nonobjectification thereof is not the function of the state. Shielding children is a sticky wicket, but the parental lesson given about “how the world ought to treat their sister” is certainly a terrific one, and should IMHO be the means whereby such forces that ultimately shape the “public space” of society are handled. If “degrading” is your threshold for state action, then be prepared for llamas’ warning, that it might be used against you.
Myno, I don’t want state action to enforce any of this.
But I will always attempt to privately uphold my own morals, provincial though they may be. I’m a fan of loud, rude public shaming. I prefer that to calling in the police on what is – or should be – a matter of politeness rather than law.
Outraging public decency is a Common Law offence in England, and it carries a maximum life sentence.
The courts may well find that the offence is made out by watching porn in public, not merely physical actions, but there must be 2 people present other than the perp(s).
Of ourse, this is judge-made law, not a statute. The State may enforce the law, but the Crown’s judges have found it.
In Great Britain, watching porn at work may amount to a statutory tort of harassment of a colleague, on the ground of sex, with unlimited damages coming into play.
I am confused about these issues, but, as a father of two girls, bobby b’s comments resonated strongly.
In response to Myno, I think “politics is downstream from culture” and so …maybe not.
No, wait. I’ve got it!
Feminists can have it both ways:
It’s bad if you enjoy it!
That’s an assumption for which I’ve never seen any evidence.