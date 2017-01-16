A triumph of world culture

A few years back one of my children introduced me to the glory that was Star War The Third Gathers: The Backstroke of the West.
Now I see that Mark Liberman of Language Log has flagged up this piece by Patrick Shanley for the Hollywood Reporter:
‘Revenge of the Sith’ Dubbed With Bootleg Chinese Dialogue Is a Fan-Made Masterpiece
YouTuber GratefulDeadpool has done the unthinkable: He’s made Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith cool.
Using the original Chinese subtitles, which feature multiple lost-in-translation misinterpretations, GratefulDeadpool redubbed the prequel trilogy’s final installment — with hilarious results.
Entitled Backstroke of the West Highlights Part 1 (Star War: The Third Gathers), the recut features such memorable lines as “I has been hating you,” from the villainous Count Dooku, and “The front is a lemon avenue flying straightly,” spoken by Obi-Wan Kenobi while piloting a careening starship.
Dorkly explains the bizarre translations likely “began with a machine translation of the Chinese script to [Revenge of the Sith], which attempted to literally translate from Mandarin to English, despite the multitude of barriers between the two languages.” The end result was great quips, such as “Smelly boy” from General Grievous to Kenobi and “Your dead period arrived, teacher” from a rebellious Anakin Skywalker during his fateful lightsaber duel with his master on Mustafar.
You can view either edited highlights of this semi-accidental masterpiece or the whole thing by following the links in the Hollywood Reporter piece. Back at Language Log, one of the commenters, Jonathan Smith, rightly says that, “This latest editor’s genius was to get voice actors to read it with straight faces.”
However I cannot endorse Mark Liberman’s view when he writes, “I’m skeptical of the machine-translation idea, because I seriously doubt that there has ever been an MT system that rendered “the Jedi Council” as “the Presbyterian Church”.
Doesn’t he know what happens when you say things like that about Star Wars?
My wife is a translator – Russian, Norwegian, Danish and Swedish into English. She also “doctors” translators work. This was from Mandarin:
“Pepsi: Taste of a New Generation”.
or…
“Pepsi: Brings your Ancestors Back to Life”
Isn’t this like a decade-plus old? Seems odd for it to be a “news” story.
Alsadius, as I said at the beginning of the post, the bootleg DVD with its strange subtitles is years old. The (fairly) new thing is that someone got voice actors to read out the subtitles aloud, redubbed them onto the movie and put the result on Youtube. That was done last February, but I hadn’t heard about it until today. So it was news to me.
A modern translation system may no longer explode when confronted with “time flies like an arrow, fruit flies like a banana” and no longer translate “out of sight, out of mind” as “blind insanity” because these examples are well known, but I retain a lack of faith that could disturb any seeker after funding. 🙂
Niall Kilmartin, actually it seems that within the last few months there has been a significant leap forward in machine translation:
This Reddit thread from two months ago is full of people exclaiming that the improvement is not mere advertising puffery.
And where are the ridiculous literal translations, from the third year “communications” students,between civilizations separated by a common language?
“Man! Some women WANT you to grab ’em on the fanny!”
It’s the kind of thing some teenagers learn in Private School.
Amiright? Meh, fugidabahdit.
Years ago, when online machine translation just became popular, someone did this to some old Madonna hit (Like a Virgin?) – to Polish, IIRC, and back into English. It was a riot.
This is just All Your Base reimagined. Not that reimagining is all bad (Battlestar Galactica for example). Have we really reached “peak internet” and no new memes are possible?