We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

A triumph of world culture

· Arts & Entertainment · Humour · Languages

A few years back one of my children introduced me to the glory that was Star War The Third Gathers: The Backstroke of the West.

Now I see that Mark Liberman of Language Log has flagged up this piece by Patrick Shanley for the Hollywood Reporter:

‘Revenge of the Sith’ Dubbed With Bootleg Chinese Dialogue Is a Fan-Made Masterpiece

YouTuber GratefulDeadpool has done the unthinkable: He’s made Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith cool.

Using the original Chinese subtitles, which feature multiple lost-in-translation misinterpretations, GratefulDeadpool redubbed the prequel trilogy’s final installment — with hilarious results.

Entitled Backstroke of the West Highlights Part 1 (Star War: The Third Gathers), the recut features such memorable lines as “I has been hating you,” from the villainous Count Dooku, and “The front is a lemon avenue flying straightly,” spoken by Obi-Wan Kenobi while piloting a careening starship.

Dorkly explains the bizarre translations likely “began with a machine translation of the Chinese script to [Revenge of the Sith], which attempted to literally translate from Mandarin to English, despite the multitude of barriers between the two languages.” The end result was great quips, such as “Smelly boy” from General Grievous to Kenobi and “Your dead period arrived, teacher” from a rebellious Anakin Skywalker during his fateful lightsaber duel with his master on Mustafar.

You can view either edited highlights of this semi-accidental masterpiece or the whole thing by following the links in the Hollywood Reporter piece. Back at Language Log, one of the commenters, Jonathan Smith, rightly says that, “This latest editor’s genius was to get voice actors to read it with straight faces.”

However I cannot endorse Mark Liberman’s view when he writes, “I’m skeptical of the machine-translation idea, because I seriously doubt that there has ever been an MT system that rendered “the Jedi Council” as “the Presbyterian Church”.

Doesn’t he know what happens when you say things like that about Star Wars?

“I find your lack of faith disturbing.”

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare on TumblrShare on RedditShare on Google+Share on VK
January 16th, 2017 |

8 comments to A triumph of world culture

  • NickM
    January 16, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    My wife is a translator – Russian, Norwegian, Danish and Swedish into English. She also “doctors” translators work. This was from Mandarin:

    “Pepsi: Taste of a New Generation”.

    or…

    “Pepsi: Brings your Ancestors Back to Life”

  • Alsadius
    January 16, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Isn’t this like a decade-plus old? Seems odd for it to be a “news” story.

  • Natalie Solent (Essex)
    January 16, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Alsadius, as I said at the beginning of the post, the bootleg DVD with its strange subtitles is years old. The (fairly) new thing is that someone got voice actors to read out the subtitles aloud, redubbed them onto the movie and put the result on Youtube. That was done last February, but I hadn’t heard about it until today. So it was news to me.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    January 16, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    A modern translation system may no longer explode when confronted with “time flies like an arrow, fruit flies like a banana” and no longer translate “out of sight, out of mind” as “blind insanity” because these examples are well known, but I retain a lack of faith that could disturb any seeker after funding. 🙂

  • Natalie Solent (Essex)
    January 16, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Niall Kilmartin, actually it seems that within the last few months there has been a significant leap forward in machine translation:

    Google Translate just got a lot smarter

    The search giant said it’s now incorporating “neural machine translation” into the software, which means it can translate whole sentences at a time, instead of breaking the text down to smaller chunks and translating those pieces.

    The result is translations coming out more natural, with better syntax and grammar, Google said.

    “It has improved more in one single leap than in 10 years combined,” Barak Turovsky, the product lead for Google Translate, said during a press event at Google’s San Francisco office.

    This Reddit thread from two months ago is full of people exclaiming that the improvement is not mere advertising puffery.

  • CaptDMO
    January 16, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    And where are the ridiculous literal translations, from the third year “communications” students,between civilizations separated by a common language?
    “Man! Some women WANT you to grab ’em on the fanny!”
    It’s the kind of thing some teenagers learn in Private School.
    Amiright? Meh, fugidabahdit.

  • Alisa
    January 16, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Years ago, when online machine translation just became popular, someone did this to some old Madonna hit (Like a Virgin?) – to Polish, IIRC, and back into English. It was a riot.

  • Runcie Balspune
    January 16, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    This is just All Your Base reimagined. Not that reimagining is all bad (Battlestar Galactica for example). Have we really reached “peak internet” and no new memes are possible?

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »