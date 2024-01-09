|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Tories delenda est
The Tory failure is, as Helen Joyce mordantly details, spiritual too. The care of souls is what Trans extremists have squarely set themselves at, and this Tory government has, in law and administration alike, conceded to them. Penny Mordaunt, Maria Miller and Caroline Nokes head a very long list of Tory MPs who have not just done the bidding of Stonewall et al, they have cheered them on and denounced their critics.
– The Critic Editorial
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Yet another reason why in the 2025 Conservative leadership race the devious Mordaunt, despite her command of parliamentary debate and photogenic contribution to the Coronation, should not be allowed anywhere near the top job – not even during a lengthy period of opposition and general irrelevance. She could easily be to the Conservatives what Liz Cheney has been to the Republicans.
Sadly with today’s Conservative MPs I fear she is a shoe-in to at least make the final two and the 5/1 on offer at various bookmakers seems generous. Incidentally they make Kemi Badenoch favourite presumably not having considered which of the squishes she will need to support her.
Tactical Voting Ahoy as the Right Honourable Member for Portsmouth North might say.
The book jointly written by P. Mordaunt and a leftist should be noted – either P. Mordaunt did not read the book (always possible – politicians sign their names to all sorts of things as “their work” without reading them) or the lady agrees with the work – in which case the lady accepts the doctrines of “Critical Theory” (people complain when I use the “M” word – but that is where “Critical Theory” comes from). I am sorry – but there are no other alternatives.
Ludwig Von Mises (1881-1973) used to say that the Marxist students were the most intelligent and the conservative students much less intelligent – that might seem a very odd thing for Mises, a passionate ANTI Marxist, to say – but his argument was that the Marxist students understood the implications of the doctrines (in the study history, literature … well just about everything, even the natural sciences) taught in the schools and universities, whereas the “conservative” students went along with the flow, not even understanding that they were serving Marxism.
As for the “Trans” campaign directed at children – it is the latest manifestation of the Frankfurt School “Critical Theory” campaign to destroy society (which they call “capitalist” society).
It must be stressed that “Woke” (Frankfurt School) Marxism is NOT, and it not intended to be, a social system – so saying it is better or worse than Putin’s Russia or Xi’s China is to totally miss-the-point, “Woke” Marxism is a WEAPON designed to destroy the social system, destroy society. If anyone still can not see what the “Woke” Marxist “Diversity and Inclusion” agenda is about, the destruction of society (so called “capitalist” society), they must indeed be rather stupid.
The problem for the Tories is that once they’ve lost the next election they have nothing to campaign on.
“Vote for us and we’ll do x, y & z”
“We gave you and 80 seat majority to do exactly that and you didn’t.”
“We have a new leadership.”
“You have replaced our choice of leader with your choice in the past.”
“We’re better than Labour.”
“Citation needed.”
When the Marxists went after the statues of General Lee (and so on) President Trump said they would eventually go after the statues of Washington and Jefferson as well – as, after all, they were slave owners and General Lee was not (the Marxists do not really give a damn about slavery, or about black people – see what Dr Marx said about blacks, but they find it a useful weapon in their war to destroy “capitalist” society), and President Trump was correct – but now a Federal American government agency is proposing getting rid of a statue of a man in a park in Philadelphia, and getting rid of the model of his house and the “timeline” of his life.
What man? William Penn of course – the Quaker founder of Pennsylvania. If you think this is really because “he owned slaves” you are an idiot. The destruction of history and culture is what the “Diversity and Inclusion” Marxist agenda is about – so attacking William Penn in Pennsylvania is as logical part of their program as is the sexual indoctrination of children into various perversions, and, indeed, the sexual mutilation of children.
Until conservatives (in any country) understand that the “Culture War” is just that, a WAR, and that there can be no compromise or “deals” with the Marxist forces of “Diversity and Inclusion”, which means uniformity and exclusion, the destruction of Western civilisation will continue.
RlJ: Exactly. It’s not that I disagree with what they claim to stand for, it’s that they can’t be trusted not to actively undermine it.
One good part about the coming “Conservative” wipe-out is that it is unlikely that Penny Mordaunt will be an MP after the general election.
JohnK.
Perhaps – but generally (generally) speaking “Central Office” has ensured that it is the better Conservative Members of Parliament who are in the vulnerable seats, and it is the worst MPs (the “One Nation” Collectivist “Global Citizens”, their own term for themselves) who are in less vulnerable seats.
Also I think people have not yet grasped what the next Labour government will mean.
There will be no “GB News” or “Talk TV” and no “Samizdata” website either.
All these things can be presented as “racist, sexist, homophobic, Transphobic, Islamophobic, Climate Deniers” – as can dissenting newspapers.
Mr Starmer (the Leader of the Labour Party) is many things, but he is not a fool – he will not tolerate dissent, why should he tolerate it – he has no philosophical or practical reason to tolerate “reactionary” opinions.
There will be no dissent (at least no dissent from the right) under Labour – remember Freedom of Speech is “Repressive Tolerance” (Herbert Marcuse) which “harms” “disadvantaged and marginalised” groups.
There is no 1st Amendment here – and judges would “interpret” it out of existence if there was.
People still do not seem to understand what is about to hit them.
This process started a very long time ago, 1965 in the United Kingdom (the Race Relations Act included an attack on dissenting opinions as “incitement to racial hatred” – that was the start of the process, which was only going to be applied to very-bad-people – till it stated to be applied more widely by later pieces of legislation and other policies), and the next few years will see it reach its conclusion.
There will be no more dissent – at least no dissent that is not punished.
Again – there is no philosophical or practical reason for the next elected government (which will be in tune with the unelected permanent government) to tolerate dissent – so they will not tolerate dissent.
Within two years – GB News, Talk TV, various newspapers and this site (Samizdata) will not exist, or they will be castrated. The process started some decades (almost 60 years) ago – will be complete.
I already know people who have been arrested (one of whom lives only eight miles from me) for saying quite mild things online – and it is going to get a lot worse, presently they tend to be released after a “night in the cells” when their local Conservative Member of Parliament complains.
But the complaints of such people are soon going to be worth a lot less (and they are not going to be in Parliament anyway) and it is going to be a lot more than “a night” in the cells for dissenters.
I will be one of them – I will end up in prison.
I would advice wealthy people (people who can) to leave the country – but I am not sure where you can go.
The problem with a Conservative wipe out, is that Labour will just be worse and go further.
jgh – correct, you put is it much briefly than I did, and that is a virtue (I am too long winded – too verbose).
But people will not really grasp what is coming till it is too late.
For example, they think in terms of “the election after next” – not understanding that dissent will be de facto outlawed before then.
On the article itself….
Yes what the Trudeau family have done in Canada is terrible – although it started BEFORE Mr Trudeau senior became Prime Minister, it started in 1965 (that terrible date again – year I was born) with the new FLAG (yes as “small” a thing as that) – now the old Red Ensign (under which Canadians fought the Nazis) is “racist” and so on, the new flag was for the “new Canada” – a country that was to have no history (at least no history to be proud of) and no traditional culture (one does not have to be Edmund Burke to grasp that this will lead to disaster.
All an evil fruit of the Kennedy Administration influenced election – yes the American left (including the CIA – yes that is NOT a “right wing” organisation, quite the contrary) influenced the election that brought the Liberal Party to power in Canada – with their dream of a “New Canada” without cultural links to the past, and with no remembered history – like a man who does not know who his parents are, indeed has no memories of before he woke up this morning. To say that such a person is vulnerable to every fad and fancy is to state the obvious, he can be told any lie about his past (“mass graves of First Nation children”) as no matter how absurd the lie – he has no historical memory to check it against.
But what is going to be done in the United Kingdom is going to be much worse.
We are going to out do Canada – by a country mile.
Dissent is going to be wiped out here by the next elected government – which will be tune with what the unelected government already believes.
And we do not have the vast natural resources that Canada has – so we will not be able withstand a regime of fads and facies, not even economically.
Leave if you can – if you have somewhere to go.
My question for you Brits — after the Tory party is burned to a crisp, and Labour comes along and ruins whatever is left… then what? Will the Tory party take a spanking and go back to its Thatcherite roots, or will it look at the result more as a “we weren’t woke enough” or “this is because of Brexit” and double down?
What, if anything, can save Britain from turning into a third world country?
The Tory Party might or might not even exists as currently understood if they get nuked from orbit. Perhaps Reform might occupy their slot, or perhaps something yet unimagined might come into being.
Fraser Orr asked:
What, if anything, can save Britain from turning into a third world country?
Given the demographic shift in the UK (and US, and every other country in the Anglosphere, and Europe), nothing can save it now. When you import the Third World by the millions upon millions, you end up with the Third World.
The only thing that can save the West is to do the unthinkable and we simply don’t have the will to do what needs done.