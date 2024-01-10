|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day – dull UK “satire” edition
“Banksy is a billboard, promoting a product, and a set of ideas, that are as ubiquitous as Coca-Cola and as dangerous as Greggs. We need a new set of discordant voices, able to articulate ideas that challenge the consensus view of the new Establishment of the Banksies and Cold War Steves. Voices from neither the left nor the right, but coming from a place of originality, united by a desire to reveal the ludicrousness, and moral bankruptcy, of those who refuse to see it in themselves. And perhaps, in 2024, the most subversive voices would be offering us hope, not despair.”
– David James, CapX.
For non-British readers, Greggs is a purveyor of meat pies and other marvellously unhealthy food.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
I have lived in the US for two decades. People often ask me if I miss Britain, and I’ll tell them every time that I miss two things: my family still there, and the food. Scotland and England are not renowned for their cuisine, by my god do I miss it. Sometimes I’ll get a real craving for a haggis supper, or an indian on the way back from the pub, or that treacle tart you can buy from M&S. The principal of my daughter’s school is English and when I met with her the first time she had a bowl of Crunchies on the table. It was hard not embarrassing myself by eating them all.
But I think I miss Greggs the most. Cheese and onion pasties. Beef pies. Cornish pasties. Millionaire shortbread. My mouth waters just thinking of it. So perhaps it is dangerous — I can easily add a stone in a week if one of those places is within easy reach.
For those of you poor souls who have never had a Gregg’s cheese and onion pasty you might try this recipe. It isn’t as good as the original but it is pretty good.
Thank you for the update on Greggs. Save’s me some search-engine-fu.
When the underdogs become the overlords, subversion becomes silly.
Bzzzzt!
Why are meat pies and the other stuff from that company considered unhealthy? It’s just food.
Please rework that sentence!