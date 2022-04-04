This was never about NATO or Russia’s ‘legitimate security concerns’

Translation via Tadeusz Giczan.
Yesterday, RIA Novosti published a lengthy piece titled “What Russia should do with Ukraine”, which explains in detail what Russia understands by ‘denazification’.
The special operation revealed that not only the political leadership in Ukraine is Nazi, but also the majority of the population. All Ukrainians who have taken up arms must be eliminated – because they are responsible for the genocide of the Russian people.
Ukrainians disguise their Nazism by calling it a “desire for independence” and a “European way of development”. Ukraine doesn’t have a Nazi party, a Führer or racial laws, but because of its flexibility, Ukrainian Nazism is far more dangerous to the world than Hitler’s Nazism.
Denazification means de-Ukrainianisation. Ukrainians are an artificial anti-Russian construct. They should no longer have a national identity. Denazification of Ukraine also means its inevitable de-Europeanisation.
Ukraine’s political elite must be eliminated as it cannot be re-educated. Ordinary Ukrainians must experience all the horrors of war and absorb the experience as a historical lesson and atonement for their guilt.
The liberated and denazified territory of the Ukrainian state should no longer be called Ukraine. Denazification should last at least one generation – 25 years.
I was under the impression that “denazification” was carried out by the Soviet Union – over 70 years. Maybe it wasn’t ‘real’ denazification?
Well, that is a new meaning of ‘genocide’! I didn’t know the Russian people were extinct! Are there still Russians in Moskow? Perhaps it is time to sponsor Russian refugees?
Also please remember, there’s no such thing whatsoever as free press in Russia. Nothing appears in print that Kremlin doesn’t want to see there.
Well that much is undeniable, albeit ordinary Ukrainians are learning a very different historical lesson from the one the author had in mind. And that lesson is: resistance is not futile.
Mr Putin was always an evil man – robbing and murdering many Russians (and others).
But now his evil has toppled over into madness.
This RIA Novosti article is clearly written to please Mr Putin and other lunatics – such as the Tribal Collectivist Alexander Dugin.
As Glenn Beck said, in warning other American conservatives, what Alexander Dugin says attacking what has been happening in the West over so many years (the horrible decline of Western societies) appears conservative – but THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS, when one turns to what Alexander Dugin himself believes – it is savage Tribal Collectivism. It is not “just” a matter of Dugin supporting Covid lockdowns – it is his basic belief structure.
As for “de Europeanisation” of the Ukraine – RUSSIA itself is European. Being “European” does NOT mean European Union.
The denial of the European nature of the Russian people, of Russian culture, plays-into-the-hands of Mr Putin.
“Genocide of the Russian people” – most ethnic Russians in the Ukraine are fighting AGAINST Mr Putin (because they, quite rightly, despise him).
As for calling opponents of tyranny “Nazis” – then the great figures of Russian culture for centuries were themselves “Nazis”. This hatred of European (Europe does NOT mean the E.U.) culture must include hatred of RUSSIAN cities, from St Petersburg and Moscow all the way to Vladivostok on the Pacific (and the churches in Alaska to) – as these are part of European culture.
This RIA Novosti article is a tissue of lies – may the author of it have his lies turn to ashes in his mouth.
Carnivorous Bookworm writes, “Also please remember, there’s no such thing whatsoever as free press in Russia. Nothing appears in print that Kremlin doesn’t want to see there.” Very true – and also remember that the Russian state news agency RIA Novosty is not a fringe outlet. It goes back to the time of Stalin.
I would not have been surprised to see articles as openly murderous in tone as this one appearing in minor Russian newspapers as “trial balloons”. As you say, the brief time when there truly was a free press in Russia is long gone, but if anyone kicked up a fuss they could always get a government spokesman to smile and say “Oh, you mustn’t take it so seriously, this is just one person’s view. We have a free press, you know.” But I am surprised that they seem to have skipped the “plausible deniability” stage entirely and gone straight to… this.
Electing a Jewish president certainly shows a more ‘flexible’ form of Nazism than Adolf’s. So much ‘more dangerous to the world’ than his insistance on shoving Jews into gas chambers.
The western woke see Nazism (‘flexible’ or otherwise) everywhere, in every critic, in every dissenter, in every moderate even, but this seems to eclipse even them.
When the woke say, “You’re a Nazi”, they mean, “You disagreed with me”, but they tend not to spell it out so clearly. The piece seems oddly explicit.
– It could be that the translation is not such as to understate the original’s meaning.
– It may reflect the crudity a country’s propaganda descends into when the rulers’ control of the narrative is yet greater that the control the woke exercise over here.
Or it could be that the Kremlin’s response to the unpleasant revelations of the last two days is to double down. Like the past tense of the woke law of merited impossibility, but in a grimmer context, the Putin line may be ‘it never happened – and they so deserved it’. I’m reminded of a Russian state witness in a French court when the French communists slandered Kravchenko, who claimed he did not recognise certain names (prominent purgees) but then snarled, “Why do you make yourself the defenders of people like that!“
Give it a rest, Paul. Seriously. Would you at least entertain the possibility you are wrong?
Natalie Solent.
The Yeltsin years of freedom of the press were actually a return to the Silver Age of the late 19th century and early 1900s (up to the First World War) when Russia had both a lively opposition press and trial by jury.
The first order of business of Mr Putin was to undermine BOTH.
These people who keep ignoring the evil of Mr Putin and claiming that the Russian people themselves are inherently evil, are doing the work of Mr Putin for him.
I am certainly not a PC person (far from it) and have I no reason to love Russians or Ukrainians (both of whom persecuted my own ancestors), but the endless racist attacks on Russians are despicable.
Again I am not a PC person (far from it) – but some (some – not all) of the stuff on this very site has been shocking in its anti Russian racism. Its failure to grasp the basic fact that Mr Putin is the great ENEMY of Russia – of the Russian people. That the Russian people have been fed a diet of lies (by both the education system and the media – for decades now), that Mr Putin has betrayed both the rights and interests of the Russian people.
This anti Russian racism does NOT serve the interests of an independent Ukraine – on the contrary it plays into the hands of Mr Putin. By making his LIE, that he is defending ethnic Russians against Western hatred, seem plausible.
The key is to get the truth to the Russian people – that it is not ourselves or the Ukrainians who are their enemies, that it is MR PUTIN who is the enemy of the Russian people.
Yeah, right the only ever NAZI state with a Jewish president. There are lies, damnable lies and then there is the Kremlin.
PS I wrote this before I read Niall’s comment – things came-up as they do before I got to post. I apologise up to a point but I guess it is a point worth making twice – at least.
Paul Marks (April 4, 2022 at 1:24 pm), I have to agree with Perry that you are being unreasonable (and in a very wokish way 🙂 ) in diagnosing racism where people suggest that contemporary Russian culture had faults before Putin came along – faults that underly him and may well outlast him.
Stalin lives on in the minds both of those Russians (they are not hard to find) who still praise him (encouraged by Putin’s rewriting-to-diminish purge history, but many would be there anyway) and those Russians who cringe to the state they fear beyond reason (also encouraged by Putin). And the element of liberty that Russian culture inherited from before communism burned so much of it away again was already markedly less than that inherited by, for example, Britain. Culture matters. Nationalism was a crutch for the Ukrainian mind that helped it when Stalin was there (I discussed this here and here. It had downsides but also gave protection against the little Stalin that lived inside many a Russian’s head – and still lives in some.)
It would be difficult for a supporter of the Ukrainians to believe in the innate racial inferiority of Russians, given the genetic closeness of the two groups. When I see a Ukrainian write (of a massacre, for example) that “this is what Russians do”, I may agree or I may debate but I do not expand it to “this is what the Russian race does and will always do – their genes make them brutes” instead of (for example) “this is what Russian culture does and will do after Putin departs – their culture brutalises them and it will take time to change”. Before challenging a remark, I seek to grasp what its writer meant.
For example, when looking at what Russian soldiers did to Germans (and others) late in WWII, it is relevant to know that the Nazi invasion was only one of a succession of brutalising experiences those Soviet generations had. Before it, the civil war, the famine and the great purge all selected against the compassionate and taught others to keep their kinder instincts under stern control. After it, the NKVD similarly selected against kindness when they sorted Soviet soldiers into informers, who had a slightly safer and easier life in the Soviet Army’s second line, versus the not-keen-enough-to-inform, who served in the front line (if they escaped the penal battalions).
is what some front-line Soviet soldiers said to two German women they encountered during the battle of Berlin. The soldiers who said this might have been Ukrainians or Russians; that doesn’t affect the all-too-true point of their warning – or the need to understand ‘not so bad’ in terms of Russian culture after the selections I spoke of above.
Paul,
It’s not about “race” but culture and there are differences between parts of Europe. Russia has always been semi-detached in this respect. Yeah, I know the likes of Peter the Great did a lot to Westernise Russia but nowhere near enough. There isn’t really a single European Culture. That’s one of the reasons I like visiting different parts of the continent. Including Poland quite a lot. They’re Slavic, right? I can’t imagine the Polish Army ever doing any of the stuff I’ve seen in Ukraine.
NickM (April 4, 2022 at 1:52 pm), please feel free not to apologise when you agree with me 🙂 – or make the same sarcastic comment at the same time as me. As you say, some points are well worth making twice.
(I grudgingly grant that you also do not need to apologise when you do not agree with me. 🙂 )
NickM: I am assured by the PA that Israel is a Nazi state. Is Ukraine simply following in those footsteps?
OK, Niall, so I’m just not going to apologise 😉
Billl, well, in a sense the PA are correct. The NAZIs did give Jewish survivors the final big incentive to set-up Israel. So, in a very twisted way… Both the PA and Russia are basically just using “NAZI” as the worst possible slur because they don’t really have any substantive arguments.
Anyway, this is all in danger of Godwining the thread.
Anyway, to take things back to the OP… If we accept the premise (I would say this is axiomatic) that Ukraine is a soverign state and has been for c. 30 years then surely it is down to the Ukrainians which international clubs they want to join and has nothing to do with the Kremlin and the botox-ed bastard’s Tsarist/Soviet Romantic dreams of a Greater Mother Russia. And it is romanticism. It is dreams of past glories (which were probably not really that glorious anyway, they usually aren’t are they?)