“Senior epidemiologist who advises the government says BBC misrepresented Covid risk to boost lockdown support”

“BBC ‘misrepresented’ Covid risk to boost lockdown support, inquiry told”, the Telegraph reports.
Note that the person doing the telling is not some random conspiracist but Sir Mark Woolhouse, OBE FRSE FMedSci, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh. Professor Woolhouse was an adviser to the Scottish government during the pandemic, although he says it did not often take the advice he offered. He also sat on the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, a sub-group of the UK government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, usually known by its acronym “SAGE”. The Telegraph report by Scottish political editor Simon Johnson says,
The BBC was allowed to “misrepresent” the risk posed by Covid to most people to boost public support for lockdown, the UK Covid Inquiry has heard.
Prof Mark Woolhouse, an eminent epidemiologist and government adviser, lambasted the corporation for having “repeatedly reported rare deaths or illnesses among healthy adults as if they were the norm”.
He said this created the “misleading impression” among BBC News viewers at the start of the pandemic that “we are all at risk” and “the virus does not discriminate”.
In reality, he said it was known at the time that the risk of dying from Covid was 10,000 times higher in the over-75s than the under-15s.
But Prof Woolhouse told the inquiry the BBC did not correct its reporting, saying: “I suspect this misinformation was allowed to stand throughout 2020 because it provided a justification for locking down the entire population.”
BBC tells truth….
Now that would be a headline!
The BBC lies to us all the time. Sometimes overtly, sometimes by omission. I thought everybody knew.
The same goes for the newspapers, other broadcasters and politicians and corporations, at least as a working assumption until proven otherwise.
The Inquiry seems to be a lot better at inquiring since it moved to Edinburgh
“The BBC was allowed to “misrepresent” the risk posed by Covid…”
“Allowed to”
Interesting phrase to use. Who was doing the allowing – or disallowing?
Enquiring minds want to know.
Truly, the state is not your friend.
Marianna Spring (the doe eyed BBC disinformation reporter/poster girl for BBC hypocrisy) will no doubt be all over this story
djm
Has she finished checking her own CV for disinformation? There was rather a lot of it, but to no-one’s surprise she’s still got the job.
As I said at the time, the BBC was acting as a domestic terror organisation. Difference being, it was acting on behalf of the British government.
Well, I did.
Looks like Mr Ecks was spot on the ball too.
If the lockdown wasn’t done to mitigate the risk of C-19, what was it for?
Why do the people of Britain put up with having the BBC forced down their throats? They’re basically paying the government twice, once to decide what they should be propagandized with, and the second time for the privilege of owning the equipment to have it broadcast to them.
Puzzling, that.