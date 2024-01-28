We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

A magnificent work of Swedish engineering – a pulse jet powered sledge on a frozen lake

This is c. 7 years old, but it is quite marvellous and a tribute to the great tradition of engineering in Sweden. A video done by a Swedish chap who built himself a pulse-jet powered sledge or ‘ice boat’ to run around on frozen lakes. It is basically a V1 doodlebug-type engine on a frame, with some seats and steering. What strikes me is the need for some form of suspension.

I have set the video where it has its first ‘ice road test’.
  • Kirk
    January 28, 2024 at 6:19 pm

    Honestly had no idea that Sweden had rednecks…

  • Perry de Havilland (Wiltshire)
    January 28, 2024 at 6:22 pm

    Awesome! Also some epic comments:

    @1957rlh
    Wife said I can’t have toys with moving parts… these guys have put me back in the game!

    @linuspoindexter106
    The lack of consideration for safety is refreshing.

    @steaveg
    Impressive that they packed so many ways to die into one hobby!

    @tythebear
    impractical, dangerous, fuel inefficient, loud, i’ll take 20

